🔥Best women's hoodies: from designer pullovers, to the best oversized and cropped styles🔥

The humble hoodie has always played a vital role in our colder weather wardrobes. But now, more than ever, can be a viewed as a style statement in its own right.

Over the past few years, as athleisure has taken over the fashion agenda, the line between luxury and sportswear has become more blurred than ever. This has resulted in an explosion in wearable fashion staples where the likes of trainers, puffas and of course, hoodies are now considered par for the course in street style everywhere from New York to Paris.

Trend-led designs, asymmetric cuts and bold colourways have added more intrigue to the once basic design with a crop of iterations in all shapes, cuts, colourways and sizes but always with that ultra-cosy edge.

The versatile piece has endless styling variations, worn under a blazer for that effortless but still professional quality, or simply thrown on with jeans for the sartorial equivalent of a giant hug.

We’ve gathered our favourites.

Les Girls Les Boys​ cropped hoodie

Launched by former Agent Provocateur founder, Les Girls Les Boys is a genderless streetwear label with covetable basics as shown by this cropped hoodie that brings something more luxurious into your hoodie rotation. The piece has a drawstring detailing at the hood and hem as well as a subtle logo print at the arm. J’adore.

£85 | les girls les boys | Buy it now

Browns X Sara Shakeel Swarovski crystal Holy Birth​ Hoddie

Crystal embellishment queen and artist extraordinaire, Sara Shakeel, is renowned for her digital compositions detailed in a dramatic sparkle effect. Her first collection with the perennially popular fashion boutique, Browns Fashion, debuted late last year to sell-out success — so if you want this one you better move fast.

£95 | Browns | ​ Buy it now

Juicy Couture UO Exclusive Pink Hoodie

If you needed more proof on the cyclical nature of fashion, you only need to look to the Juicy tracksuit. A staple part of our Naughties wardrobe, the velour hoodie is back with a bang in all its diamonte-embellished logo glory.

£70 | Urban Outfitters | Buy it now

Polo Ralph Lauren tie dye hoodie

Go bolder with your casualwear with this hoodie that is anything but basic. The head-turning piece has a super soft feel and brings instant intrigue to any monochromatic look.

£135 | ASOS | Buy it now

Printed hoodie

H&M has partnered up with iconic 90s supermodel Helena Christensen to create 90s classics, t-shirts and hoodies adorned with her photographs. Our favourite piece? This printed hoodie that is adorned with a floral print set on an oversized organic cotton fabrication.

£19.99 | H&M | Buy it now

adidas Originals Vocal Crop Hoodie

Redefine any preconceived notions that you may have that sportswear is boring. This retro-inspired Adidas hoodie proves otherwise with a style that can take you from the gym to the streets of fashion week with ease.

£45 | Urban Outfitters | Buy it now

Knit Hoodie

Add a super soft knit jumper to your collection with this option from Zara. The luxe piece is composed of recycled polyester that comes from plastic bottles and is available in both grey and brown.

£25.99 | Zara | Buy it now

Wildfox Preppy Kitty leopard-print cotton-blend jersey hoody

Putting a fierce edge to your look, this hoodie from LA-favourite label Wildfox has a bold leopard print that will bring a major update to your casual wear. Go the full whack and pair with the matching trousers.

£210 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Fenty Open-back cotton-jersey hoody

Rihanna made history as the first woman of colour to launch a fashion label with LVMH and the results have been major. The singer-cum-designer has focused on elevating the basics as shown here with this stylish hoodie. It has an oversized design and a cosy but chic feel.

£340 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Alisa Printed Hoodie

You may be surprised at the versatility of this tie-dye hoodie that has endless styling possibilities. The piece from Weekday is crafted from recycled polyester and comes in this soft blue colourway as well as pink, white, black and green.

£35 | Weekday | Buy it now

Soft drawstring hoodie

Sure to give even the darkest of winter days a positive feel, this vibrant hued hoodie from Monki is the laid-back style you have been looking for. We guarantee you will live in it all season long.

£25 | Monki | Buy it now

The Cashmere Hoodie Navy

Bring a touch of luxury to your hoodie collection with this sumptuously soft cashmere option from Ven Store. From the label that specialises in cashmere essentials for travelling, the hooded piece will serve you for all occasions and all dress codes.

£190 | Ven Store | Buy it now

Angels Crop Hoodie Black

Fiorucci’s iconic Angels graphic is adorned on this stylish hoodie. Giving us all the nostalgic 90s feels, the design comes direct from the archives and is set on a cosy cropped silhouette that can be adjusted by a drawstring tie. Heavenly.

£140 | Fiorucci | Buy it now

Ninety Percent + Net Sustain tie-dyed organic cotton-jersey hoodie

Fashion label Ninety Percent is best-known for its effortlessly cool leisurewear with a sustainable edge. The brand donates 90 cent of its profits and uses only eco-conscious fabrics. This hoodie is made from organic cotton jersey and has been hand tie-dyed. It has a cosy relaxed shape.

£67.50 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Women Oversized Fit Hoodie

You can always stock up the basics over at Uniqlo and when it comes to their selection of hoodies, this is no different. The all-cotton hooded sweatshirt has an oversized fit. It is available in a whole host of colours and an extensive range of sizes.

£24.90 | Uniqlo | Buy it now

Pale Pink Nothing To Wear Slogan Hoodie

Go meta with your outfit related woes by throwing on this slogan hoodie that reads ‘Nothing To Wear’. The pale pink piece has a laid-back fit with a pocket at the front and a longline design.

£19.99 | New Look | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter