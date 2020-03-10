🔥Best wedding venues in Kent for 2020🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Kent is called the Garden of England once and for all reason.

Country piles, rustic barns and working farms all top the set of the very best wedding venues in the county.

Here, we’ve asked founder of the Bridebook wedding ceremony planning app to narrow down his favourites.

Eastwell Manor Hotel and Spa, Ashford

Situated in the center of the Kent countryside, this elegant manor makes an ideal backdrop for a marriage. Eastwell Manor was built over 450 years back, nonetheless it possesses timeless charm still. The venue includes three beautiful oak-panelled rooms for an inside ceremony and an Italian garden gazebo for a patio one. eastwellmanor.co.uk/

Eastwell Manor Hotel & Spa (Bridebook)

Brandshatch Place Hotel & Spa, Longfield

Built-in 1806, Brandshatch Place is among the finest wedding venues in Kent. With a lot of wedding packages, there’s little that special place can’t do. Evening package to the Love is Sweet one from the Twilight, you could be sure everything will undoubtedly be looked after by the incredible staff. handpickedhotels.co.uk/brandshatchplace

Brandshatch Place Hotel & Spa (Bridebook)

Chilston Park Hotel, Maidstone

Located only 12 miles from Maidstone, Chilston Park Hotel may be the perfect venue for the dream wedding. Occur 22 acres of rural parkland, there’s plenty of space for a grandiose ceremony. Its interiors are filled up with antiques dating back to to the 17th century, that will spark the interest of one’s guests and keep everyone entertained. handpickedhotels.co.uk/chilstonpark

Chilston Park Hotel (Bridebook)

Penshurst Place and Gardens, Tonbridge

Those that want a fairytale wedding will get it in Tonbridge. Penshurst Place can be an authentic medieval manor house which makes a perfect venue for a marriage. Its best value is its capability to host all sorts of weddings. Grand celebrations and intimate gatherings are welcome. penshurstplace.com/

Penshurst Place & Gardens (Bridebook)

Hayne House, Hythe

Occur 35 acres of landscaped grounds, Hayne House may be the ideal wedding venue in Kent. The Orangery, where the ceremonies are held, is versatile incredibly, and its own atmosphere gives the illusion that folks are seated in the garden. This venue is ideal for couples attempting to express their art and singularity. haynehouse.co.uk/

Hayne House (Bridebook)

THE NIGHT TIME Yard, Canterbury

THE NIGHT TIME Yard is really a lovely venue which will make any wedding feel special. It has a lot of space for 140 people standing and 100 seated, so it is perfect for a normal ceremony. It really is occur beautiful Canterbury, so guests shall marvel at the breathtaking view of the Kent countryside. thenightyard.com/

THE NIGHT TIME Yard (Bridebook)

Preston Court, Canterbury

Preston Court is among the best places to get married in Kent. The couple can select from three different venues for the marriage. For an inside ceremony, select the enchanting 17th century Barn or the historic 12th century Saxon church. For a patio wedding, the moated island produces a magical setting truly. prestoncourt.co.uk/

Preston Court (Bridebook)

Wilderness Wedding Venue, Preston

For a nature-filled wedding, you couldn’t require an improved venue than Wilderness Wedding Venue. Because the name suggests, this accepted place was designed for free-spirited couples. Choose to get married in the rustic Woodsman Cabin, or outside where in fact the sight of the stunning lake, ancient woodland and open skies can make the ceremony truly special. wildernessweddings.co.uk/

Wilderness Wedding Venue (Bridebook)

The Hop Farm, Tonbridge

In the center of the stunning Kent countryside, lies the initial Hop Farm. This lovely venue is among a sort or kind, and the website has among the largest & most impressive collections of Victorian Oast Houses. The lands create a stunning set for a marriage. thehopfarm.co.uk/

The Hop Farm (Bridebook)

Marleybrook House, Canterbury

For an average English wedding, Marleybrook House may be the right choice. Just seven miles beyond your city, this lovely 17th century country house is among the best Kent provides. Couples can pick from four different venues for the ceremony like the Walled Garden, for a magical outdoor wedding, and the rustic Oak Barn for an inside one. cocoweddingvenues.co.uk/

Marleybrook House (Bridebook)

Nurstead Court, Meopham

Situated in Meopham, Nurstead Court makes a sensational background for a countryside wedding. Couples can select from the garden for another event or the regency room, prepared for a glamorous indoor wedding. Needless to say, the St.Mildred’s Church is definitely designed for a religious ceremony. nursteadcourt.co.uk/

Nurstead Court (Bridebook)

Nettlestead Place, Maidstone

With award-winning gardens and a striking gatehouse, Nettlestead Place is among the best venues in Kent. This medieval manor has been the centre stage for several forms of celebrations for years and years. You can find of areas to select from plenty, just like the 13th century Undercroft, using its historic pillars or the beautiful Rose Garden overlooking the Kent countryside. nettlestead-place.co.uk/

Nettlestead Place (Bridebook)

Wise Wedding Venue, Tonbridge

Tying the knot in this venue is really a smart choice, rather than due to the name just. Wise Wedding Venue is defined in the woodlands of Tonbridge deep. Through the ceremony, the couple can not only be surrounded by friends and family but additionally with oak and silver birch trees that may make as soon as a lot more magical. wiseweddingvenue.co.uk/

Wise Wedding Venue (Bridebook)

The Old Kent Barn, Swingfield

This barn is filled with rustic charm. The Old Kent Barn provides two lovely venues which the couple can say their “I Dos”. Through the summer and spring, the gazebo in the garden supplies a picturesque setting, as the contemporary oak barn is ready for a marriage throughout the year. theoldkentbarn.co.uk/

The Old Kent Barn (Bridebook)

The Lost Village of Dode, Luddesdown

Probably the most searched for wedding venues in Kent, The Lost Village of Dode is really a romantic and historic invest Luddesdown. This original establishment has an ancient Norman church and a Stone Circle that have a very timeless appeal. dodevillage.com/

The Lost Village of Dode (Bridebook)

