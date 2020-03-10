🔥Best wedding venues in Devon for 2020🔥

The most recent lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Whether you’ve always imagined a large bash in a lavish manor house or a romantic ceremony in a charming barn, Devon gets the wedding venue for you personally.

We asked the team at wedding planner app Bridebook to choose their favourite places to get married.

The Grand Hotel, Torquay

Elegant, sublime and romantic. They are just a couple words we use to spell it out The Grand Hotel. This venue can pack a grand celebration, or if you like, a far more intimate affair. You can find four rooms designed for the reception and ceremony, and you may always step outside to admire the incredible view of the ocean. grandtorquay.co.uk/

The Grand Hotel (Bridebook)

Tunnels Beaches, Ilfracombe

If you are searching for a secluded place exclusively for the big day, then this venue is for you personally. Tunnels Beaches offers unique scenery for a marriage truly. Its access via hand-carved tunnels through the cliff can make it feel just like you’re walking into your personal private paradise, filled with an exclusive beach. tunnelsbeaches.co.uk/

Tunnels Beaches (Bridebook)

Kingston Estate, Totnes

Kingston Estate is among the finest wedding venues in Devon. For your day to do all you want the Estate is yours. There are many choices for the ceremony, like the Marble Hall Rose Garden for a romantic gathering, and the Linhay Barn for a more substantial affair. Kingston Estate is ideal for every sort of party. kingston-estate.co.uk/

Kingston Estate (Bridebook)

Upton Barn and Walled Garden, Cullompton

Among the best places to get married in Devon may be the Upton Barn and Walled Garden. This award-winning venue provides three different spaces for the ceremony. For a patio wedding, the Walled Garden is really a perfect choice, using its manicured lawn and beautiful flowers. However, the Cider Stable and Barn Barn can make your indoor wedding a rustic dream. uptonbarn.com/

Upton Barn (Bridebook)

Pynes House, Exeter

This fairytale venue comes directly from the pages of a Jane Austen’s novel. Day pynes House can make the most amazing backdrop for the big. The beautiful grounds are perfect to host a ceremony through the summer, as the elegant interiors using its magnificent rooms were designed for a large celebration in the autumn or winter weather. pyneshouse.co.uk/

Pynes House (Bridebook)

Shilstone, Ivybridge

If you are searching for a country wedding in Devon, this is actually the place for you personally. Day shilstone is really a magnificent Georgian country house that provides couples full liberty on the big. You may make your wedding celebration anything you want because every ceremony in Shilstone shall look beautiful, both from inside and outside. shilstonedevon.com/

Shilstone (Bridebook)

River Cottage HQ, Axminster

Occur the hills of Devon, River Cottage prides itself on being probably the most popular wedding venues in the THE WEST. Have your intimate wedding in the Farmhouse, or if you like larger celebrations, invite your guests to the Threshing barn and get married amongst all of your friends and family. Afterwards, it is possible to wander round the property and admire the stunning views of Devon. www.rivercottage.net/

River Cottage (Bridebook)

Rockbeare Manor, Exeter

Rockbeare Manor is among the most romantic wedding venues in Exeter. The ceremony could be had by you in the Terrace overlooking the Devon countryside, or in the stately DINING AREA. Then, it is possible to enjoy your wedding breakfast in the magnificent ballroom, which has enough room to sit 160 guests. rockbearemanor.co.uk/

Rockbeare Manor (Bridebook)

Colehayes Park, Bovey Tracey

This wedding venue offers you the chance to be completely in control. From suppliers to decorations, Colehayes Park is really a blank canvas which it is possible to create your perfect day. It’s occur 20 acres of grounds, including a lake, which means you have a lot of space to utilize, and also a stunning Georgian mansion with charming interiors. colehayes.co.uk/

Colehayes Park (Bridebook)

Dartington Hall, Totnes

For individuals who want a historic celebration, Dartington Hall may be the perfect venue. Day this medieval manor offers rich history and style for the big. You can find four outdoor areas to carry the ceremony, and afterwards, the reception could be had by you in the Private Garden overlooking the stunning estate. dartington.org/

Dartington Hall (Bridebook)

Huntsham Court, Tiverton

With regards to space and flexibility, you can find few places in the united kingdom that complete these requisites in addition to Huntsham Court. This multiple award-winning venue has enough rooms for 82 visitors to sleep in. Weekend and revel in the blissful luxury that only Huntsham Court provides it is possible to rent this place for a complete. huntshamcourt.co.uk/

Huntsham Court (Bridebook)

Mercure Exeter Southgate Hotel, Exeter

In the center of Exeter, lies Mercure Exeter Southgate Hotel. This venue is fitted to your every need. Smaller weddings are held in the Lounge terrace, while bigger celebrations are held in the Seymour Suite, that also serves because the site for the reception. In the end is said and done, it is possible to enjoy your first night as a married couple in the luxurious Bridal Suite. all.accor.com/hotel

Mercure Exeter Southgate Hotel (Bridebook)

Brickhouse Vineyard, Mamhead

This lovely vineyard could be yours exclusively for each day. Although Brickhouse Vineyard is defined only 20 minutes from Exeter, you’ll feel just like you’re worlds from the city. It’s occur 20 acres of woodland and all sorts of ceremonies are welcome, from same-sex to wedding vow renewals. brickhousevineyard.co.uk/

Brickhouse Vineyard (Bridebook)

Head this way for more of the best wedding venues in the UK.