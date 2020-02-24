🔥Best veggie burger in London: 10 of the top vegetarian burgers🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Going vegetarian has never been easier for Londoners.

While the thought of giving up meat can be daunting for some, the city is one of the most veggie-friendly in the world, with many of the city’s restaurants specialising in delicious vegetarian and vegan food.

Over the last ten years the city has upped its vegetarian culinary game beyond recognition, and nowhere is this change more apparent than the humble burger.

From independent restaurants to popular burger chains, these are the best veggie burgers in London.

Club Mexicana at The Spread Eagle – The MFC (Mexican Fried Chick’n)

(Jade Nina Sarkhel )

Former meat-eaters, we know there’s often that one dish that makes you crave the bad old days. If your weakness is a crispy chicken burger, totally vegan pub The Spread Eagle has the perfect substitute. Food here comes from plant-based concept Club Mexicana, which has created a fried “chick’n” burger made with ananto-glazed seitan, which comes topped with mustard mayo, pickled cabbage, jalapenos and dill.

£9.50, 224 Homerton High Street, E9 6AS, thespreadeaglelondon.co.uk

Honest Burgers – Fritter

Honest burgers is famed for doing great things with meat, making its beef patties from scratch in its own butchery. This often, however, leaves its fantastic vegetarian offerings underrated. The Fritter burger includes a Southern-fried, paprika-spiced vegetable patty, which is topped with cheddar cheese, a chipotle mayo slaw, red onion and all-important pickles. Vegans can also now tuck into a plant-based burger made with a Beyond Meat patty for £13.50.

£9, Various locations, honestburgers.co.uk

Patty & Bun – Portobello ‘Dig It’ Mushroom Burger

Clearly, portobello mushroom burgers are ten a penny in London, but Patty & Bun’s Portobello ‘Dig It’ Mushroom burger is certainly one of the best. Served with crunchy coleslaw, garlic parsley butter and tarragon mayo, this is a hugely satisfying option from one of the best burger joints in the city.

£9, Various locations, pattyandbun.co.uk

Mooshies – What’s Ur Beef?

You may recognise one or two elements of the What’s Ur Beef? burger at this vegan Brick Lane burger joint: the ingredients list for this Mooshies favourite bears an uncanny resemblance to that of the Big Mac. An organic quinoa and black bean patty does a good impression of the ground beef original (there is one big one, rather than two), which comes topped with vegan cheese, gherkins and lettuce, all slathered in Mooshies’s own burger sauce.

£8.50, 105 Brick Lane, E1 6RL, veganburger.org

Bleecker Burger – Veggie Burger

If bean burgers and mushrooms aren’t your thing, Bleecker in Victoria offer up a great tofu option which will rival most veggie options in the city. Now, tofu isn’t always the most appetising focal point, but by serving it fried, with fresh salad and both blue cheese and hot sauces, Bleecker have managed to create something delicious and comforting. At just £6, you get plenty of bang for your buck too, making this a great option the next time you’re in SW1 (or indeed, EC4 and E1).

£6.75, E1, EC4, SW1, bleeckerburger.co.uk

Farmacy – Farmacy Burger

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food,” says health conscious Notting Hill restaurant Farmacy. Well, Hippocrates said it first, but once you tuck into its signature Farmacy burger, you’ll be glad you took the advice, whoever doled it out. This satisfying patty of millet, black bean and mushroom comes with aquafaba aioli and goji ketchup, and your choice of either sweet potato fries or good old potato chips. We can’t guarantee that one of these a day will keep the doctor away, but you’ll have fun testing it out.

£16.50, W2, (including sweet potato fries or potato chips), farmacylondon.com

Meat Liquor – Halloumi Mushroom Burger

Yes, MEATliquor love MEAT so much they put it in capital letters, but it does serve both vegetarian and vegan burgers. Its halloumi and mushroom burger will float the boat for all vegetarians wanting for a wildly unchaste dose of finger-licking fun. Thick slabs of halloumi top a hefty portobello mushroom, and are topped with red onion, pickles, ketchup and good old French’s American mustard.

£8.25, Various locations, meatliquor.com

Biff’s Jack Shack – The Samuel Hell Jackson

Who said being the vegetarian option had to be healthy? Or polite? Biff certainly didn’t. Grab a “Samuel Hell Jackson” burger at his Jack Shack for an education in “vegan AF” junk food. Underneath layers of maple chipotle hot sauce, chipotle slaw, jalapeños, BBQ sauce (yes, more sauce) and burger “cheese”, visitors to the Shack will find a patty of deep fried jackfruit – a curious ingredient that is fruit-like in taste and texture when raw, but more akin to pulled pork when cooked. Go figure. Find this great dish on the menu at Brewdog Dalston now.

£9, Brewdog Dalston, 33-35 Stoke Newington Road, N16 8BJ​, biffsjackshack.com

Mildreds – Polish burger

In meat-free circles, Mildreds isn’t just a restaurant, it’s a veritable institution. Since it opened in Soho in 1988, the restaurant has been serving up vegetarian food from around the world, and now does so at locations around the capital. For its vegan burger offering, Mildreds makes an unexpected pitstop in Poland for its beetroot and white bean burger, which comes layered with pickled red cabbage, gherkins, aioli, all sandwiched in a brioche bun.

£9, E8, W1, N1, NW1, mildreds.co.uk

Dirty Burger – The Dirty Cop Out

Walking into a restaurant that is dedicated to the delights of ground beef can be a daunting prospect for a vegetarian. At Dirty Burger you’ll get a light ribbing but also a very naughty veggie burger. The Dirty Cop Out (yes, that’s you) is a portobello mushroom topped with melted Applewood cheddar and pickles, sat on a handful of rocket and a substantial slathering of tarragon mayonnaise. If you’re in it for the ooze, then you’re in the right place.

£6.95, Various locations, eatdirtyburger.com

