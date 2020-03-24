🔥Best vegetable delivery boxes🔥

We are all looking for ways to add more fruit and vegetables into our lives.

Whether you are opting for a solely plant-based diet or using 2020 to kick-start your healthy eating, it has never been easier to create delicious dishes using fresh produce.

Fruit and vegetable delivery boxes give you the ability to have the key component of your weekly shop delivered straight to your home, ensuring that you do not have to lug the heavy and often delicate ingredients on the bus, while also taking a more direct farm to table approach to shopping.

From OddBox, to Able & Cole, these companies offer produce straight from British farmers and local growers with dedicated sustainable supply chains.They also tend to replace heavily wrapped single-use plastic for recyclable, reusable packaging.

Filled with unique items that you may not find in the supermarket as well as a fan favourite fruit and veggies, you can customised the size and selection of your boxes to suit the needs of you, your family or your office.

OddBox

Taking the ultimate sustainable approach to your fruit and veggie order, OddBox ensures no giant carrot or wonky apple is left behind. The subscription box company works closely with farmers in the UK and abroad gathering the best surplus food that doesn’t fit the perfect supermarket mould — this not only cuts down on waste but is also carbon positive and helps to reduce unnecessary water waste. OddBox also works to reduce plastic waste by delivering the produce in a recyclable cardboard box. The brand also donates 10 per cent of its fruit and veg to charity, including City Harvest, that tackles food poverty in London.

As far a delivery goes, you can have it sent to your home or office in a range of size options – small, medium and large – on offer with a combination of fruit and vegetables. You can also receive pure veg or pure fruit boxes as well as individual and family sizes that can be personalised to suit your preference. There is also free delivery and the ability to cancel the subscription at any time.

From £9.45 | OddBox | Buy it now

Farmdrop

Still accepting new orders. You will have 10 minutes to enter the website, and you will then have access for 40 minutes​

Farmdrop carefully curates its boxes with produce sourced directly from local growers, fishers and makers for a more sustainable approach to the supply chain. The food is delivered from farm to table within 19 hours by electric vans, of course.

Customise the boxes to your or your family’s preference with best of the season as well as fish, grocery, and even alcohol favourites included. Use the recipe tab on the company’s website to spark your cooking creativity and choose from next day delivery and one hour slots to make it as convenient as possible to receive your produce.

From £10.75 | Farmdrop | Buy it now

Riverford

For one of the easiest ways to introduce more fruit and vegetables into your diet, Riverford is on hand to deliver a steady supply of produce, offered alongside a recipe card with tips and tricks to create delicious dishes depending on the seasonal food available.

Choose between the sizes and the content varieties and have fresh and organic produce delivered to your home for free. You can also top up the boxes with any additional items from the organic farm shop.

From £12.85 | Riverford | Buy it now

Abel & Cole

It’s really quite simple. You choose your box, – which can be customised with your preferred produce – add any extras whether that be fish, eggs or more and it is delivered to your door with minimal recyclable packaging. Easy.

One of the leaders in the vegetable box market, Abel & Cole aim to bring organic produce to homes across England with a seemingly endless selection of boxes to choose between that vary in size and selection. The brand also offer recipe boxes where you can opt from 15 recipes to cook up creative dishes using organic and seasonal ingredients to flex your culinary prowess.

From £11.50 | Abel & Cole | Buy it now

Eversfield

Offering produce from their family farm, Eversfield delivers fresh and organic vegetable boxes as well as grass-fed meat to your home. As a regular subscription or if and when you want or need it, the brand has a variety of boxes that have been carefully curated to ensure you get your five a day.

The boxes range from small to large and have the combination of solely fruit or vegetables, mixed and even a no potato veg box if you are looking for a less starchy alternative.

From £11.95 | Eversfield Organic | Buy it now

Northern Harvest

Northern Harvest has partnered up with a network of local growers across Lancashire and Cheshire to bring you the freshest seasonal produce delivered straight to your door. The family-run business boasts a huge range of boxes containing a combination of fruit, vegetables, or fresh herbs with unique items not always found in the supermarket like purple sprouting broccoli or pink fir apple potatoes.

The boxes can be delivered across the North West of England with a delivery fee of £3.50.

From £6 | Northern Harvest | Buy it now

Farmaround

Delivering organic produce since 1994, Farmaround was one of the first box schemes on the market educating its customers on the health and environmental benefits of organic farming. The company deliver an assorted selection of fruit and vegetables as well as free-range eggs. The offering is ever-changing depending on seasonality and comes with recipe ideas.

The produce is housed in a recyclable paper sack for a more sustainable alternative to the typically over-wrapped supermarket offering and can be tailored to your personal taste.

From £10.20 | Farmaround | Buy it now

The Organic Delivery Company

We are all looking for ways to reduce our single-use plastic consumption but this is not always conducive with supermarket shopping, particularity in the fruit and vegetable aisles. The produce tends to be heavily wrapped in plastic packaging for its protection but this does not need to be the case. The Organic Delivery Company is giving you the option to have organic, fresh and seasonal fruit and vegetable delivered to your home without the need for plastic.

The company offer a range of boxes with specifically fruit, vegetable and mixed options in a variety of sizes. Deliveries are customisable and can be cancelled at any time.

From £9.95 | Organic Delivery Company | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

