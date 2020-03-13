The hunt for that perfect pair of jeans can be a lifelong search but when you find that one that’s just right, you want to hang on to them forever.

But there may be more to consider than just fit, length, cut, wash and style. While these are, of course, very important, as move into a more ecologically conscious age, it’s time to start shopping more sustainably and this should begin with denim.

Denim is one of the fashion industry’s biggest polluters. According to Greenpeace, it takes a whopping 7,000 litres of water to produce just one pair of jeans. Crafted from cotton – a thirsty crop – there are also added pesticides, toxic dyes in manufacturing process and a whole lot of energy required to make the over 2 billion pairs of jeans that are produced every year.

A classic, well-made and quality pair of jeans that will stand the test of time will be your best port of call but it’s worth digging a little deeper for brands that use organic cotton (that needs less water and no pesticides), surplus and deadstock fabric or reuse and repurpose vintage jeans in order to minimise their environmental impact.

Make socially conscious choices with pick of the best sustainable denim brands below.

Sézane

French label Sézane first launched its line of denim a few years ago but has completely redesigned its collection to become more sustainable. With new techniques, the brand opts for GOTS and OEKO-TEX certified fabric that use half as much water and far less chemicals. There are eight styles in total, ranging from slim to paperbag and in a range of shades.

The Juno | £100

Shop now

Monki

Owned by H&M, Monki is the underestimated high street hero that you should definitely have on your radar. The brand uses 100 per cent sustainably sourced cotton and aims for its whole line to be crafted from recycled or other sustainably sourced materials by 2030. Look out for the Monki Cares banner that you will find across an extensive range of jean styles and inclusive sizes.

Yoko mid blue jeans | £40

Shop now

Frame

The latest in a long line of brands to move towards greener practises, Frame is now offering its bestselling styles with an eco-conscious twist. You can shop nine styles in a range of seven washes that have been crafted from organic cotton and recycled polyester. This includes high and mid-rise options as well as skinny, boot, straight leg and flares.

Sustainable Le Skinny De Jeanne | £175.01

Shop now

E.L.V Denim

Based in Walthamstow, E.L.V Denim (East London Vintage) creates covetable styles from recycled vintage denim. Former stylist and brand founder Anna Foster takes pieces that would otherwise end up in the landfill and repurposes them by hand without a single scrap wasted.

The Twin two-tone high-rise straight-leg jeans | £118

Shop now

Reformation

Cult LA-born label Reformation is already a fan favourite with the style set for its all-occasion floral print dresses and impressive eco-credentials. The brand uses 100 per cent deadstock, recycled or sustainably sourced fabrics to create its collections which now includes its Ref Jeans range. The denim offering stretches from dresses to jumpsuits via tops and jeans – the latter of which come in skinny, straight, relaxed, wide leg, cropped or bootcut variations.

Baldwin Pleated Jean | £165

Shop now

Everlane

Beloved for nailing the basics, Everlane is committed to sustainable practises and creating pieces that will stand the test of time. It makes its denim in Saitex, the world’s cleanest denim factory that uses clean energy sources, far less water (and recycles 98% of it) and repurposes any waste. The range extends to all cuts, from skinny to wide leg, as well as skirts and shorts.

The ’90s Cheeky Straight Jean | £61

Shop now

Levi’s

For anyone who has ever owned a pair of Levi’s jeans, you’ll know they are designed to last. The durable denim does not need to be washed as frequently as others, and can be repaired if tears occur. Levi’s work alongside the Better Cotton Initiative to encourage sustainable farming practises to minimise their environmental impact by using less water as well as less pesticides, insecticides, and synthetic fertilisers. The brand has also launched the WellThread collection, its most sustainable to date, which is made up of jeans, shorts and more crafted from cottonized hemp yarns that will save around 30 per cent of water in production.

Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans | £100

Shop now

Re/Done

Re/Done takes vintage jeans and repurposes them to create new styles in line with the latest trends. The brand creates unique pieces, while also preventing any material waste. Beginning by upcycling discarded Levi’s, they have now expanded to their own label that expands beyond just jeans to include tees, jackets and even suiting.

High Rise Stove Pipe | £200

Shop now

Lindex

With its Re:Design collection, Lindex uses materials from past pieces in order to reduce on waste. The brand also opts for organic and responsibly grown cotton from the Better Cotton initiative, recycled cotton and recycled polyester for its Better Denim range, while also swapping to a cleaner dying process that does not require additional chemicals.

High waist jeans with tapered leg | £29.99

Shop now

J.Crew

J.Crew has stressed its commitment to sustainable manufacturing processes through the Better Cotton Initiative that pushes for education as well as economical and eco-conscious practises. The brand also opts for lyocell fibers that has minimal waste and low emissions to create and partners up with charities in which they donate a portion of their proceeds. The range of eco-denim uses sustainably dyed organic Italian cotton and is crafted at Saitex using renewable energy and recycled water. It comes in a range of styles, from toothpick to boyfriend.

Vintage straight eco jean with button fly | £100

Shop now

