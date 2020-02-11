The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Still scrabbling around for a Valentine’s Day plan, but don’t have the cash, or inclination, to sit in cheap aftershave-whiffing distance of other irritating couples at a schmaltzy ‘romantic’ restaurant?

We feel you.

After a long week, what you both actually want is the sofa, some carbs and a glass or two of the good stuff.

So, we’ve rounded up the best supermarket Valentine’s Day meal deals for 2020. Ranging from £10 to £20 for two people, there are bargains – and a whole lot of beef wellington – to be had.

Happy Valentine’s Day, you lot.

Marks & Spencer

M&S’ two can dine for £20 meal deal is back for Valentine’s Day (Marks & Spencer)

Price: £20

Availability: From Monday, February 10

What’s included: A main, a starter, one side, a box of chocolates and a bottle of Prosecco

Following the success of the Love Sausage, M&S has revived the meaty favourite – which is made up of truffle-infused sausage wrapped in bacon, with a runny egg centre – for this year’s Valentine’s Day.

What’s more, the luxury food retailer is offering customers its renowned £20 meal deal this V Day.

Starters include gooey breaded Camembert and soft-centred scotch eggs, while mains include beef bourguignon and chicken kiev.

On the side, choose from the likes of the truffled cauliflower cheese or potato rostis.

Then wash it all down with a nice glass of fizz and “make me melt” chocolate.

Asda

Asda is serving up a special Valentine’s treat for just £15 (Asda)

Price: £15

Availability: From Thursday, February 6

What’s included: A starter, one main, a dessert and a bottle of wine

Starters include tempting treats such as tempura prawns, scotch eggs and roasted pepper bites.

Follow with a main of chorizo mac and cheese, or pork in apple sauce.

For dessert, choose from the zesty lemon tart, mango pots or caramel bites.

Tesco

Tesco is also offering customers a Valentine’s Day meal deal (Tesco)

Price: £20

Availability: From Wednesday, February 12

What’s included: A starter to share, two mains, one side, a dessert and a bottle of wine or fizz

Kick things off with a salmon and watercress tart or an Italian platter, then select a main of lamb shank or sirloin steak.

For dessert, choose from the millionaire’s tarts, chocolate brownie heart or raspberry and passion fruit cheese cake.

Aldi

Aldi is launching heart-shaped chicken nuggets (Aldi)

Price: £10

Availability: From Tuesday, February 11

What’s included: A starter, main and dessert

From “love nuggets” to beef wellington, Aldi is offering some sumptuous options this Valentine’s Day.

For starters, choose from either a scallop and king prawn ramekin, or dig into a baked Camembert with some sharing bread.

Then, for main, opt for either the 21-day matured steak, duck breast, salmon fillets, heart-shaped chicken nuggets or beef wellington, and enjoy a side of chips or cheesy mash.

Morrisons

The Morrisons Valentine’s Day meal deal is a reasonable £15 (Morrisons)

Price: £15

Availability: From Monday, February 10

What’s included: A starter, a main, two sides, one dessert and a bottle of wine

Morrisons is offering a starter of either Camembert, smoked salmon mousse, an aubergine stack or chorizo and cheddar stuffed mushrooms.

Mains include beef wellington, glazed lamb shanks, sirloin steak, chicken and prosciutto, Scottish salmon or a celeriac steak.

To accompany your main, choose from the dauphinoise potatoes or cauliflower cheese, then follow up with a Belgian chocolate brownie pudding or creamy panna cotta.

Waitrose

Waitrose is offering customers steak and more in its special Valentine’s Day meal deal (Waitrose)

Price: £20

Availability: From Monday, February 10

What’s included: One starter, one main, two sides, one dessert

With mains including tuna steaks, harissa lamb shanks and seam bream fillets, Waitrose has got you covered this Valentine’s.

Serve up with a side of smooth mash, Mediterranean veg or creamed spinach, and top off with a delicious dessert Sicilian lemon tart, Heston’s bucks fizz swirls or pear and elderflower cheescakes.

Starters also include mouth-watering treats like bacon and leek tartlets and chicken liver parfait.

The Co-Op

The Co-Op have a £20 Valentine’s meal deal (Co-Op)

Price: £20

Availability: From Monday, February 10

What’s included: One starter, a main, two sides, one dessert and either a box of chocolates or a bottle of wine

Lasagne al forno, mac and cheese and ranch steaks are on the menu at the Co-Op this Valentine’s Day.

The chain is also offering customers sides of skinny fries, new potatoes or cauliflower and broccoli.

For dessert, we recommend the melt-in-the-middle chocolate pots.

Iceland

Gino D’Acampo’s Iceland range is included in the store’s Valentine’s Day meal deal (Iceland)

Price: £10

Availability: From Monday, February 10

What’s included: Three Gino D’Acampo dishes and a bottle of wine

The Italian chef’s delicious range is included in the Iceland Valentine’s Day meal deal – with mains of pizza, pasta and more on offer.

Then take your pick from a hot chocolate fondant or a punchy tiramisu, and wash it down with a bottle of plonk.