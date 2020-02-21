🔥Best supermarket deals of the week: from M&S to Waitrose, Tecso, Sainsbury's and more🔥

When it comes to your regular food shop, it always seems to add up quickly.

When you pop to the shop to buy a “few things”, you can still come out with a receipt as long as your arm and an unwelcomed dent in your bank account.

Whether you are buying for just yourself or your entire family, we are all looking for ways to cut down on our bills, and this starts by taking advantage of supermarket offers when they pop up.

We’ve all used discount codes before and heard about shows like Extreme Couponing where shoppers end up getting paid for their produce but who has the time or energy to devote that much time to the bargain hunt? That’s where we come in.

We will be regularly updating this very page with all the latest offers to encourage you to stock up on your favourite items or test out new items at a fraction of the cost. Bookmark it or return regularly to make the most of the impressive discounts.

M&S

While the M&S specialty produce always goes down a treat it is their wine and prosecco offers that have caught our eye this week. You can shop cases of six bottles for a fraction of the cost.

The Collection Prosecco & Chocolates Gift Set – was: £20, now: £16

Free delivery on hampers

Prosecco – Case of 6 – was: £60, now: £48

Conte Priuli ORO Prosecco – Case of 6 – was: £90, now: £60

Châteauneuf du Pape – Case of 6 – was: £138, now: £90

Silver Frond Sauvignon Blanc – Case of 6 – was: £72, now: £48

Chateau Martillac 37.5cl, Loupiac – Case of 6 – was: £72, now: £48

Grand Large Jurancon Sec – Case of 6 – was: £69, now: £46

Waitrose

Premium supermarket brand Waitrose have so many offers, we just couldn’t choose. Whether it’s their delicious meal deals for only £10 or 3 for £7 microwave meal, we guarantee that you’ll be eating good this week.

3 for £10 on Chicken, Meat and Fish

Save one third on seafood

Buy one, get one half price on Hot cross buns

2 for £60 Charlie Bigham’s pies

3 for £11 Cat food

£10 Indian Meal Deal – two mains and two sides

£10 Italian Meal Deal – two mains and two sides

2 For £3 on certain vegetables

2 For £3 on juices

3 For £4 on Walkers crisps

3 For £3.30 on Lactofree Dairy Drink

2 for £7 on Häagen-Dazs ice cream

2 For £2.50 on Robinson squashes

2 For £3 on Rachel’s Greek Style Yogurt and Yeo Valley yogurt

2 For £2 on Alpro

6 For £4 on Heinz soup

3 For £7 on microwave meals

2 For £7 on 12 cans of various fizzy drinks

Waitrose Cellar for a £9.99 Free Bottle of Wine

Save up one third on spirts

Jura 10 Years Old Malt Whisky – was: £38, now: £26

Tamnavulin Malt Whisky – was: £32.50, now: £22.50

Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey – was: £35.75, now: £25

Auchentoshan American Oak – was: £32, now: £22

Laphroaig 10 Year Old Malt Whisky – was: £39, now: £27

Penderyn Madeira Welsh Single Malt – was: £37.75, now: £27

Save up to one third on laundry

25 per cent off Persil liquid

Ocado

The online supermarket delivers direct to your door, making it easier than ever to have fresh and quality produce at home. Stock up your freezer with 3 for £10 across meat and fish and introduce more fruit into your life with 2 for £5 on berries.

2 for £3 on Tropicana juices

2 for £5 on berries

Any 3 for £10 across meats and fish

2 for £5 on Innocent smoothies and juices

3 for £5 on Eat Natural cereal bars

3 for £3.50 across Schwartz spices

Finish Quantum Ultimate Dishwasher Tablets Lemon Sparkle – was: £24, now: £12

Save 40 per cent on Oral-B toothbrush heads – was: £15.99, now: £9.59

Colgate Advanced Deep Clean Toothpaste – was: £11.50, now: £7

2 for £14 on Pampers pants

Brita Classic Water Filter Cartridges – was: £14, now: £9.33

Tefal Sausage Dog Pancake Frying Pam – was: £25, now: £15

Tesco

Get the basics covered at Tesco where you can shop the likes of toilet roll, yogurts and soup at a fraction of the cost.

2 for £2.50 on fruit

2 for £6.00 on toilet roll

2 for £2.00 on juices

6 for £3.00 on Muller Corner

2 for £3.00 on meat slices

3 for £10.00 on meat and fish

3 for 2 Cheapest Product Free on vegetables

6 for £4.00 or 3 for £2.50 on Heinz soup

6 for £4.00 on Dairy Milk yogurts

Sainsbury’s

From name brands like Nespresso and McCain, to alcohol like Bombay Sapphire, you can replenish your supplies with some of the best in the biz at massively reduced costs.

Starbucks by Nespresso only £2.50

Half price on Tropicana

Half price on Mr Kipling

Sunbites for £1

Doritos for £1

Sprit for £1

Frubes for £1

Belvita for £1.50

McCain Fries for only £2

Goodfella’s for only £1.50

Pringles for only £1.25

Half price Jordans cereal

Half price Graze snacks

Half price MOMA porridge

Cathedral City cheese for £2.50

Belvoir for only £2.50

Bombay Sapphire Gin 1L – was: £27, now: £20

Peroni Nastro Azzurro Lager 12x330ml – was: £16.50, now: £12

Iceland

Refill your freezer to make cooking after a long day at work that extra bit easier. From Slimming World offers, to the reduction in meats and cheese, stock up now.

2 for £3 on Activia yogurt

2 for £3.50 on Pepsi

3 for £10 on shellfish

Free side when you buy any three Slimming World meals

3 for £8 on meats

2 for £3 on cheese

3 for £5 on Goodfella’s pizza

Morrisons

Ahead of Pancake Day, Morrisons is offering the likes of Nutella as well as a whole host of sweet treats with deals worth noting.

Nutella Spread 1kg – was: £5.75, now: £3.50

Oral-B 3D Glamorous White Toothpaste 75ml – was: £5, now: £2.50

Maltesers Teasers Large Chocolate Easter Egg 248g – was: £4, now: £2

3 for £9 across meats

3 for £10 on fish

2 for £6 on toilet paper

4 for £3 on Pot Noodles

Chicago Town 2 Deep Dish Pepperoni Pizzas 2 x 160g – was: £2, now: £1

6 for £4 on Heinz soups

2 for £7 on steaks

5 for £4 on porridges

3 for £3 on crisps

Co-op

Treat yourself for less thanks to Co-op who are offering the mouth-wateringly delicious Gu yogurts as well as Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

2 for £3 on juices

Half price Gu yogurts

Half price cheese

Ben & Jerry’s ice creams – was: £5.75, now: £3

