🔥Best stand-up comedy in London: The funniest shows to see this March🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Thank goodness all of those reality dating shows have finished now, so we can make plans outside the house again.

There’s good reason too, and that reason is comedy shows coming out of your ears.

Don’t forget that Vault Festival is still going on. It’s London’s answer to the Fringe and has a still overwhelming, but slightly more manageable, selection of comedy shows on offer. (You can see our recommendations here.)

Take a look at our picks of the comedy shows you should be seeing this March.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous!

(Zack DeZon)

New Yorker Catherine Cohen won hearts of audiences at the Fringe last year, picking up the award for best newcomer. Her musical show, The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous shows off her cabaret chops with songs about attention-seeking, body fascism and burying her ex in the woods. It’s true in-your-face, one-off comedy, and she’s not in London for long so beg, borrow or steal for one of these tickets.

March 11-13, Bush Hall, bushhallmusic.co.uk; March 13, Soho Theatre, sohotheatre.com

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Most of the time, comedy is better in smaller venues – but when two titans of American comedy touch down on English soil for only two nights, it’s ok to break the rules. Following on from An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (which is now on Netflix), the two pals will romp about the Royal Albert Hall stage, roasting each other and treating us to their silly but subversive humour.

March 14-15, Royal Albert Hall, royalalberthall.com

Stevie Martin: Hot Content

From Steve to Stevie – this Martin is bringing great #content to Soho Theatre Upstairs. Her show about social media addiction is going to be hot on punchlines. Anyone who knows her as part of the three-piece comedy team Massive Dad won’t be disappointed, as she brings her sketch prowess along for the ride.

March 5-7, Soho Theatre, sohotheatre.com

Rich Wilson: Death Becomes Him

Rich Wilson is in purgatory, looking back over his life to see if he deserves to be in heaven or hell. He considers being a father, a bus driver, a performer and an employee at a gay sauna – if you’re looking for a performer who knows how to connect with his audience, Wilson is your guy. While you’re at it, you should listen to his podcast, Insane in the Men Brain, where he talks to people about their experiences with men’s mental health.

March 20-21, Soho Theatre, sohotheatre.com

Knock2bag & The Paddock Presents: Dumb Songs

Moth Club’s resident comedy night Knock2bag has a lot to offer this month, with Luke McQueen’s Person Behind The Celebrity (where he interviews a person literally sitting behind a celebrity) on March 9 and Stamptown variety night featuring Harry Hill, Bridget Christie and Jack Tucker among many others on March 26. The big highlight, though, comes courtesy of The Paddock, a night dedicated to experimental new comedy. This edition is musical, with a line-up of hilarious comics performing songs: Jamie Demetriou, Lolly Adefope, Phil Dunning and Lazy Susan are just some of the acts.

March 19, Moth Club, knock2bag.co.uk

