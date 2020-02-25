🔥Best sports bras for running and high-impact exercise🔥

According to a study from running shoe and apparel specialists Brooks and the University of Portsmouth, the sports bra that you wear can actually alter your running performance.

Using biomechanical analysis, they discovered that excessive breast movement can actually shorten your strides by as much as 4 centimetres – that’s the equivalent an additional mile (or 1.6km) over the length of a 26.2 mile marathon. So the importance of finding a well-fitting and supportive bra cannot be overstated.

Running is an extremely high-impact sport and so your workout wardrobe needs to be able to match the intensity, particularly your sports bra. The most crucial bit of kit in your collection, the search for the best has been likened to that of the perfect pair of jeans – enduring, disappointing and expensive.

You need to find a piece that will contain and prevent a bumpy ride in order to avoid pain forming at your breasts, back and shoulders. It is worth opting for your normal bra size or just one size up and ensure that your breast tissue fits completely within the cups without falling over the top or sides. Wiring may create more issues than it’s worth and the under band should not dig in whatsoever. Pay attention to the seams — intrusive bands and rough seams can cause chaffing and even scarring.

Sports bras tend to fall into two categories – compression or encapsulation. Compression bras have a crop top like design and are perfect for smaller busts as they pin them down. Encapsulation bras have individual cups and reduce movement better for bigger busts.

Your choice in bra can make or break your workout and without proper support, can lead to sagging. So we’ve tried and tested the best on the market to find the pieces that nail both fit and feel, to help you to get in the zone without painful distractions.

Enlite Bra

There is a reason why Lululemon is a cult activewear label — the brand nail luxury sports kit with the perfect balance of style and substance. The Elite Bra – available in three neutral hued colours – allows you to feel completely supported without feeling (or looking) like you’re wearing a harness. The comfortable piece is composed of a super soft fabric that doesn’t rub or chafe skin, furthered by a seamless construction. In our tests, the under band didn’t dig in or ride up even as the distance of our run increased.

The back opens wide for ease in taking on and off, so you don’t have to recruit a helper. Available for A-E cups.

£88 | Lululemom | Buy it now

Dare Crossback Run Bra

The Dare Crossback Run Bra offers a unique hook-free, seamless design but remains user-friendly enough to get on and off without a struggle. The intergrated bottom band helps to avoid any chafing or pinching, and the strategically placed perforations offer breathability and good ventilation. The fabrication is soft and the cups are moulded making it easier to focus entirely on the run without painful distractions like excessive bounce or rubbing. Available for sizes A-D.

£55 | Brooks Running | Buy it now

Nike FE/NOM Flyknit​

The FE/NOM bra is available in four colours in yellow, white, grey or black and is one of the most covetable on the market. Taking you through the longer miles, there was no chafing even on a run of over 10 miles without the need for gels or creams. The material is fairly thick which works to compress your breasts in position while the Flyknit technology is soft, supportive and seamless. It comes in sizes S to XL which is the equivalent of around 30A to 40E.

£69.95 | Nike | Buy it now

Ultra Run Sports Bra

One of the brand’s bestselling pieces, the Ultra Run Sports bra is specifically designed to cushion the high-impact of a long run. It combines both compression and encapsulation technology and works for all bust sizes from A to F. The piece is composed of manmade sweat-wicking fibres that are elasticated to keep your breasts firmly in place as well as offering breathability through the mesh panels.

The versatile bra can be worn as either a racer back or U-back to suit your workout top with the helpful addition of a mini clip. However, the pièce de résistance is in the padded shoulder straps for that offer all-day wear-like comfort. A really solid choice.

£45 | Sweaty Betty | Buy it now

NB Pace Bra 2.0

One of the latest additions to its range, the Pace Bra 2.0 uses a compression technology to minimise bounce. Suited for sizes 30A to 40C, it is crafted from a quick-drying fabrication that comes in handy for warm weather runs, while the T-back is made up of a breathable mesh. The minimalist design is embellished with a logo under band that is elasticated for added support.

£20 | New Balance | Buy it now

GapFit Sculpt Bonded High Support Sports Bra

Gap’s high-impact bra is offered in a rainbow array of colours, where our personal favourite has the added embellishment of a star print. But while it certainly looks good, the piece also packs a high-performing punch. The fabrication is smooth and soft with a supportive bottom band that does not chafe as you run. The fabric is breathable and moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable no matter the weather. Better for small to medium busts, opt for a slightly bigger size as they tend run small.

£44.95 | Gap | Buy it now

Women’s Merino Seamless Racerback Bra

We are already a huge fan of Smartwool’s running socks and so had high expectations of its sports bra and it did not disappoint. Crafted from Merino wool, it is unique in its fabrication compared to the other products on this list. The use of wool is not only for comfort reasons but it is also highly moisture-wicking. The bra also has a slim, second skin-like fit with a knit construction and wide straps for stability. There is also a removable padding.

£41.99 | Smartwool | Buy it now

Adidas Ultimate Bra

As part of the brand’s commitment to sustainability, this sports bra has been made from recycled polyester in order to cut down on waste. It has pads in specific areas to help cut down on bounce with an adjustable and cushioned strap for additional support and comfort. The piece has a front zip design that makes it very simple to get on and off. The fabrication may feel thick but it is moisture absorbing and the mesh overlays aid in breathability.

£44.95 | Adidas | Buy it now

Original Support Running Bra

Designed specifically for running, with the Runderwear sports bra, your workout may have met its match. Solving your chafing woes, the bra has a supportive fit that won’t rub or irritate throughout longer runs —even at the straps which have a noticeably soft feel. The cups have a removable padding that help with support and the elasticated under band keeps everything in place without digging in. The material is also breathable and quick-drying. Available in sizes A to E.

£50 | Runderwear | Buy it now

Women’s UA RUSH Low Sports Bra

Under Armour’s recently launched sports bra proved to meet the demands of a high-impact workout. The bra has a stylish cross back construction that gives the minimalist design a playful edge. While the piece is well fitted, the material is soft and breathable with the help of a mesh lining. The elastic band is encased within the design and takes care not to rub or chafe. It is available in three colours – black and two shades of pink – and is best for cups A-C.

£36 | Under Armour | Buy it now

Triumph – Black Triaction Extreme Non-Wired Padded Sports Bra

For the bigger busts among us, Triumph sports bras are a game changer. The brand has long been a go-to for high performance wear with support and comfort at the forefront. The Triaction Extreme piece has a no-wire and seam-free design that helps prevent chafing. It is padded but breathable and lightweight where the material is quick-drying and helps contain your bust with a three-layer construction.

£40 | Debenhams | Buy it now

Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Non-Wired Sports Bra

The clue is in the name, this sports bra helps absorb the impact of high-intensity sports like running with an innovative eight part support system. Featuring wide, padded straps the shock absorbing bra also includes concealed elastic for stability, comfort and anti-chafing. Without bouncing or being squashed to your chest, your breasts sit comfortably within the bra — the material is also quick-drying and moisture-wicking. Available in cup size B to FF.

£46 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Verdict:

If comfort and support is high up on your agenda – and let’s face it, it should be – the Elite bra from Lululemon has nailed both important attributes. For long runs, this bra ensures that everything stays in place without rubbing or digging in. But if you are looking for something at the lower end of the price spectrum, the Under Armour RUSH Low Sports Bra uses innovative technology to help you get the best out of your workout.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust.

