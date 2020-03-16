🔥Best sport documentaries to watch as live action gets suspended during Coronavirus outbreak🔥

As sporting events across the globe are postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus, fans are finding themselves in need of an action fix.

With the number of people working from home or self-isolating, there is a number of weeks ahead which can be filled with quality time with family and friends… in front of the TV.

Options have never been more at a premium with on-demand services, and the likes of Disney+ finally launching in the UK next week.

From football, to cricket, to Formula One and even climbing, there are options to satisfy any itch.

So, here our are picks of the best sport documentaries available on TV and on demand…

All or Nothing: Manchester City (Amazon Prime)

The most high-profile of Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series, following a sports team over an extended period.

The one on Manchester City focussed on their 2017-18 season with remarkable behind-the-scenes access as the team won the Premier League in record-breaking fashion. Consisting of eight episodes between 45 minutes and an hour long, it’s perfect for a binge session.

There are also series on the All Blacks, Brazil national team and many on NFL with the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams, the Dallas Cowboys, the Carolina Panthers, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Michigan Wolverines. Tottenham will become the next Premier League team featured, which will include the impact of the coronavirus.

Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Netflix)

Along the same lines as Amazon’s ‘All or Nothing’ series, but this time focussing on Sunderland having just been relegated from the Premier League and now beginning life back in the Championship.

The positivity of the first episode quickly turns into a watch-between-your-fingers nightmare. Perfect binge content, with eight episodes around 40 minutes long showing what’s right and wrong with English football. Look out for the Zlatan Ibrahimovich mention.

A second season is scheduled to be released on April 1 so get up to date on the first batch of episodes now.

Free Solo (Disney+ from March 24, renting options)

An Oscar-winning documentary on rock climber Alex Honnold’s attempts to climb the fearsome El Capitan without ropes or harnesses, relying on their skill and a bit of chalk.

Without spoiling what happens, it’s a fascinating look at Honnold’s sheer determination and its impact on a new relationship and his rock-climbing friends who have agreed to film the attempt. Beyond the emotional impact, it’s also beautifully shot.

You can watch on Disney+ from March 24 but it is already available to rent and buy on a number of streaming services, such as YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Video.

Icarus (Netflix)

Another Oscar-winning documentary, this time focussing on doping in cycling.

Filmmaker Bryan Fogel teams up with Russian scientist, and director of Russia’s national anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov to plan how to take performance-enhancing drugs without detection to win an amateur race.

During the course of filming, the pair become friends and Rodchenkov reveals how he was key to Russia’s state-sponsored program to dope at the Olympics. The documentary takes a number of twists, including Fogel flying Rodchenkov to the US due to fears over his safety in Russia. Utterly enthralling.

OJ: Made in America (BBC Four, from March 23)

An eight-hour-long documentary, presented in five parts on BBC Four next week, details OJ Simpson’s rise through college American football and the NFL, his subsequent celebrity profile, his trial for the murders of wife Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ronald Lyle Goldman, the fallout from his acquittal and eventual imprisonment for a robbery in Las Vegas.

The scope of the documentary is unrivalled as part of ESPN’s famed ’30 for 30′ series – the library of which boasts a number of other titles worth seeking out – but fully deserves the runtime as it explores the cultural impact around Simpson’s life, from sports to race, his profile and America as a whole. Considering one of the greatest documentaries ever made.

Minding the Gap (renting options)

Another documentary with sport at its core but about so much else. Made by young Chinese-American filmmaker Bing Liu, it centres around Liu and two friends which whom he skateboards in the Illinois city of Rockford.

Using footage shot over 12 years, the coming-of-age documentary covers topics such as friendship, relationships, racism, domestic violence and toxic masculinity with skateboarding as the starting point.

Available to rent or buy on a number of on-demand services, namely YouTube, Apple, Google Play and BFI Player.

Senna (renting options)

The first of director Asif Kapadia’s documentary trilogy on prodigies and the effects of fame, followed by films on Amy Winehouse and Diego Maradona.

Consisting almost entirely on racing footage and home video clips, much like the aftermentioned follow-ups, Kapadia tells the life and tragic death of Brazilian F1 champion Ayrton Senna.

It charts his rise to prominence in 1984, title wins at the end of the decade and the start of the 1990s, his rivalry with team-mate Alain Prost, his efforts to improve the safety of the sport – witnessing the death of driver Roland Ratzenberger just a day before his own – and his funeral.

Available to rent like others above at various on-demand services, including Amazon Video and YouTube.

The Crash Reel (renting options)

A snowboarding documentary about so much more than sport, this 2013 film on US champion Kevin Pearce training for the Olympics before a horrific accident sees him suffer massive head trauma.

The film details both pre- and post-accident, his rivalry with Shaun White and the determination of Pearce to get back into the sport despite the strong protests of his family.

Available on iTunes.

Last Chance U (Netflix)

Consisting of multiple seasons, with a different team each time, Last Chance U looked at young hopefuls who have fallen on hard times – be it school issues, injury, or personal problems – are given a final shot at making their dreams come true.

The East Mississippi Community College football program is the focus of the first two seasons, before moving to the Independence Community College in Kansas for seasons three and four.

Plenty to binge, taking in a thoughtful look at what life is like for college athletes in the US on the verge of either having everything they wished for, or losing it all.

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters​ (renting options)

You may not think the story of one man’s attempt(s) to break the Donkey Kong world record would be boring fare – or has anything to do with sport – but you would be wrong.

It has all the hallmarks of a good sporting story; inspirational lead to back, a villain of cartoon proportions, and a supporting cast to provide laughs. Competitive arcade gaming is thrilling, and hilarious.

It’s available for just 99p on iTunes.