🔥Best running tank tops for women🔥

The on-going threat of Covid-19 has dramatically changed our lives in a short amount of time. Despite the sudden change in lifestyle, it is now more important than ever to stay fit and healthy — both physically and mentally — which has drawn a lot of people to running.

Not only does it provide a motive for your once daily bout of leaving the house, but you will be able to get your vitamin D fix as well as clear your head and stop you from climbing the walls. Take care to avoid main roads, don’t run in groups and always maintain a safe distance of at least two meters from other people.

Whether you a seasoned running expert or just dusting off your treadmill, having the right gear is essential. You may already have your trainers covered, your sweat-wicking leggings and your supportive sports bra and now you need a top to pull the whole ensemble together. Your old pyjamas or boyfriend’s oversized tee is not going to cut it.

While style and colour are a matter of personal preference, the technical features such as breathability, support, moisture absorption and weight are all crucial to ensure your running essential won’t leave you with rubs, sores or weigh you down.

We’ve gathered our favourites to stock up your gymwear arsenal.

Own The Run Support Tank Top

With a stylish colour-block design, this tank from Adidas is designed to support you as you amp up your training or prepare for race day. It is composed of a stretchy fabrication with the brand’s moisture-wicking AEROREADY technology. There are reflective details that make sure you stay visible on late night runs.

£29.95 | Adidas | Buy it now

Nike Fast Running Top

Push further and faster than ever before with this stylish tank from Nike. The top is made from a sweat-wicking fabric so it stays dry and comfortable throughout your run. The design has a cropped silhouette and the pattern takes inspiration from Japanese botanical gardens that can be paired with the coordinating leggings. It is made from 75 per cent recycled polyester and comes in size 4 to 22.

£27.95 | Nike | Buy it now

Swiftly Tech Racerback by Lululemon

Lululemon has designed this performance piece to have your back throughout your training with a lightweight construction and impressive breathability. Best of all, it is crafted from an anti-odour material to ensure you are always looking and smelling your best. It comes in a variety of colours and is offered in UK 4 to 18.

From £29 | Lululemon | Buy it now

Falke Women’s Running Top

Falke specialise in high-quality sportswear with unique and chic designs and this running top is no different. Taking you from your run to brunch, this is the kind of piece that you will make you want to spend all day in your activewear. It has a racer back with a contrast strap detail and comes in black & white, blue & white and green & black. There are reflective elements for better visibility during night activities. The sizes range from XS to XXL.

£75 | Falke | Buy it now

Nike Women’s Running Racerback​ Tank

Bring a pop of colour to your activewear with the playful pink and geometric patterned piece from Nike. The lightweight piece is ideal for the warmer months with wide armholes for a comfortable, loose fit. It also comes in black and is available in sizes 4 to 22.

£39.95 | Nike | Buy it now

New Balance​ Q Speed Jacquard Tank

Elevate your sportswear style with this performance top from New Balance. It is crafted from a Sashiko-inspired jacquard knit fabric with fast-drying technology and a comfortable, loose fit. As the official sponsors for the London Marathon, New Balance excel in their runningwear with specially designed merch, we are particularly fans of this printed top for race day. Both are available in sizes 4 to 22.

£30 | New Balance | Buy it now

GapFit Breathe Open-Back Tank

The lightweight design of this tank from Gap makes it ideal for the warmer months or sweaty gyms. The fabric is breathable and moisture-wicking, drawing sweat away from the body but the best ventilation comes from the open-back construction. It has a high-neck silhouette with a tie-closure for cinching. The piece is available in a range of colours and from XS to XXL.

From £11.99 | Gap | Buy it now

Shizuka Loose Tank

This top features loose-fitting construction with split hems at the side for a stylish self-tie detail. It comes in this powder pink hue in sizes XS to L.

£45 | Asics | Buy it now

Gymshark​ Flawless Knit Vest

If you prefer a more fitted construction, Gymshark has got you covered with this figure-flattering design. It has an eyelet pattern for breathability and ventilation and a racer back construction. The piece comes in a variety of bold hues so you can stand-out on the pavements and is avaliable sizes XS to L.

£25 | Gymshark | Buy it now

Pick-Up Tank for Hot Weather Running

Whether you are taking your training to climes warm or planning for a particularly heavy session, this top from running specialists Brooks is designed to withstand hot weather with a sweat-wicking construction. Comfort is also placed at the forefront to prevent irritation.

£30 | Brooks Running | Buy it now

Contour Cropped Workout Vest

This top is part of Fearne Cotton’s collaboration with the sportswear label Sweaty Betty and features a bold, hand-drawn design that will make you look and feel your best as you take to the streets. It has a cropped construction with a moisture-absorbing and quick-drying fabrication. The design is hand-drawn and can be paired with the matching shorts. It is available in sizes XXS to XXL.

£45 | Sweaty Betty | Buy it now

Women’s HeatGear Armour Racer Tank

Choose between the rainbow selection of colourways depending on your preference and make the most of the brand’s performance features. This top has a tight-fit but remains stretchy. The fabric is fast-drying but also soft which helps prevent chafing, while a pinhole mesh offers breathability.

£23 | Under Armour | Buy it now

Verdict:

As your running progresses, you will want a tank top that is both style and substance and the Adidas Own The Run top is exactly that. It has a stylish and versatile colourblock design but it is really the technical features that take the cakes, from the moisture-wicking fabrication to the reflective details for that extra element of visibility and safety when running.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter