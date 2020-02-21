🔥Best running podcasts: the shows to listen to when pounding the pavements🔥

The London Marathon is only 65 days away with runners up and down the country putting their best foot forward to train up for the mammoth event.

The soundtrack to your workouts is just as important for motivation, whether it’s a pulsing playlist or one of a new wave of running podcasts sharing advice, tips and motivation for those just getting into the sport or wanting to push their game to the next level.

Here are some of the best running podcasts to tune in to for your next run.

Running the Show

If you’ve never even put a pair of running trainers on but are slightly tempted then Running the Show is for you. Follow the exploits of Radio DJ Dev Griffin and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson’s as the two non-runners take on the ultimate 12-week running challenge: a marathon.

The duo will be working with running expert Mark Draper as well as special guests including trainers, nutritionists and mindfulness experts to transform them into the best runners they can be. Both beginners and seasoned runners, you should be able to pick up a tip or two.

Listen on Acast and Apple Podcasts

The Morning Shakeout

Running coach Mario Fraioli turned his excellent newsletter into a podcast, offering insight and inspiration from top athletes and coaches in the world of running.

Recent episodes include interviews with professional distance runner Lindsay Flanagan as she trains for the US Olympic Trials later this month and Greg McMillan, one of the most high-profile running coaches in the world.

Listen on Spotify and Stitcher

The Runner’s World UK podcast

What started as a monthly ramble between Runner’s World UK editors Rick Pearson and Ben Hobson has now turned into a weekly dose of all things running. Whether it’s training on a vegan diet to tips on getting into running whatever you age, each episode is full of insightful guidelines and information for runners of all types.

A recent interview with Nike’s VP of footwear innovation on those controversial Alphafly trainers is a must-listen.

Listen on Acast and Apple Podcasts

Science of Ultra

For some, a standard 26-mile marathon is an easy business. That’s where the new breed of ultra-marathons – 31 miles or more – come in.

Science of Ultra delves deep into the, well, science of this new mode of running. Episodes cover topics such as how to know when you’re overtraining, training your mind for endurance trials and nutritional tips too.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher

Well Far

Launched last January, Well Far is an essential running podcast from Women’s Health digital editor Amy Lane and Mags Creative.

Episodes cover the ins and outs of running and fitness, from how cross-training can improve your pace to run chats with celebrities such as Laura Whitmore and Smooth Radio host Jenni Falconer.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

