🔥Best resistance bands: The best workout and exercise resistance bands🔥

There is a lot of confusion when it comes to resistance bands and the best way to incorporate them into your training.

With the ever growing database of online workout videos on Instagram and You Tube, people tend to automatically associate resistance bands with just glute training, while others in large commercial gyms might disregard them altogether as they haven’t been taught proper use.

However, there is a vast selection of resistance bands on the market all with unique and important uses to compliment not only your training, but your recovery too.

Firstly, resistance bands are great to incorporate into your workout for progressing and regressing exercises, which would result in either adding more resistance to make your training harder, or support your bodyweight to take some resistance off and make exercises easier. Not only this, but they are fantastic to warm-up and begin activating specific muscle groups pre-workout.

As a personal trainer before I enter into any sort of strength session, whether that be lower body or upper, I will always start by using resistance bands in my warm up to help mobilise certain areas and then to activate the muscle group I intend on training. Lastly, certain resistance bands can also be used to assist you with post-workout stretches to help lengthen and increase the intensity of the stretch.

A couple of great pre-workout activation exercises you could do are face pulls, which are great for your upper back or monster walks and kick backs to help activate your glutes. Activating muscle groups before a workout is going to help target that specific area to build muscle when you begin lifting.

Here’s a selection of resistance bands worth investing in.

KEEPS U Booty Resistance Bands – Set of three

Best for: Booty and thigh workouts + no slip grip

Although these are more on the expensive side compared to the latex resistance bands, the material is much more durable and the possibility of them breaking is very small. If you use bands or want to incorporate bands into your training frequently then it is worth investing in this thicker fabric set to support you. Super comfortable to wear, these resistance bands avoids any rolling and bunching thanks to the fabric construction. The set of three comes in variable sizes of 12″, 15″ and 17″ and also includes a helpful ebook full of exercises you can start to practice right away.

£22.98 | Amazon | Buy it now *currently out of stock

See all available fabric resistance bands on Amazon

USA Pro Resistance Tube

Best for: core strength and upper body training

Resistance tubes are great to add into your training if you want to switch things up and not use weights. They can make simple movements incredibly challenging and will certainly help improve your strength. I personally love using them for upper body training. One of my favourite exercises I would recommend is the overhead press; stand with your feet on the middle of the band, hip-width apart, hold the handles with both hands and keeping your core engaged, glutes intact, press your arms up, rotating your palms forward as you fully extend and slowly lower back down working to a 2-4 tempo.

£6.99 | Sports Direct | Buy it now

Reebok Toning Bands

Best for: post-training recovery

Although these bands are great for resistance training as you can target both large and small muscle groups at the same time, I personally love to use them for assisted stretches. They are particularly great too if you do any sort of yoga or acrobatic training and need help increasing flexibility.

£6.99 | Sports Direct | Buy it now

Fitness Mad Mini Power Loops – Set of five

Best for: pre-workout activation

It is best to buy a pack of resistance bands so you can play around with the different strengths; extra light, light, medium, strong and extra strong. You could even double up when training. For example, you could place the medium band just above your knee and the light or extra light band around your ankles and perform a length of monster walks in your warm up, they will be sure to get your bum on fire. Or you can increase the intensity of simple compound movements, such as a squat by placing a medium or strong band just above the knee.

The only problem with these types of bands is that they can wear and break; however, they are on the affordable side so it doesn’t harm to buy an extra pack just in case.

£9.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

FITODO Resistance Band Strength Exercise Workouts PRO

Best for: creating challenging functional movements with added resistance

If you are more of a beginner or new to training this is a great investment on a range of bands for quite an affordable price but the pack also comes equipped with a user guide including 10 functional exercises that you can begin trying right away. The guide will help you with the foundations of basic movements and how to progress and regress them.

£20.00 | Amazon | Buy it now

Strength Shop Gift Package

Best for: hardcore gym goers and glute specific

A perfect pack for the more hardcore gym goers. The pack includes a set of wrist wraps, which are great protection when you are lifting heavy. To compliment this there are also lifting straps included which can help you to lift heavier when your grip strength gives weight. The resistance band included is great for glute work and the camouflage design makes training certainly makes this one more aesthetically enjoyable.

£29.99 | Strength Shop | Buy it now

Gymgear Powerband​

Best for: assisting with challenging bodyweight exercises

These bands are very versatile as they come in a lot of different sizes and thickness. They are particularly helpful in calisthenics training to assist and regress harder movements like a pull-up or a press up. You would want to opt for a thicker band at beginner level and slowly move down to the thinner options as you progress until a band is no longer needed at all. Not only that, but these bands are also incorporated into the training of a lot of athletes and professional footballers to help with agility, speed and power.

£10.20 | Best Gym Equipment | Buy it now

Verdict:

If you’re looking for a no hassle entry to resistance bands the three piece set from KeepsU is an excellent option and especially suited to glute strengthening exercises.

