🔥Best raincoats for women 2020🔥

It’s no surprise that raincoat shopping, and technical wear in general, doesn’t exactly send the blood coursing through fashion lovers’ veins. Dowdy, bland and reserved for outdoorsy types: anything that’s designed for practical reasons can’t possibly win you fashion points, can it?

Wrong. In fact, outerwear is having a real moment, with brands like Hunter (which offer a gorgeous gingham raincoat), Rains (the Danish brand-to-watch) and Icelandic brand 66°North (who have just collaborated with Ganni) gaining the same high-fashion traction as the womenswear heavyweights. A fact which is especially handy considering the approaching British spring and inevitable April showers.

To tackle those oncoming drizzly days, you could also look to Uterque for a waterproof that you’d mistake for a fashionable trench, or perhaps Arket, whose androgynous option will have us doing it like the boys. Otherwise, get Tretorn on your radar, a brand which has just dropped its ‘Eco Essentials’ range, putting sustainability alongside its stylish waterproof creations – perfect for your upcoming UK festival.

To lend a helping hand, we’ve scoured the net for the best raincoats for women to tackle all of your bad weather woes, and finish with a verdict on our favourites. Happy shopping…

Hunter Women’s Original Lightweight Rubberised Waterproof Parka

Sizes: XXS-XLColours: Dark olive green, Pool Petal Pink and Black

New to the Hunter lineup, the oversized silhouette of this 100 per cent waterproof jacket can be adjusted for a tailored fit at the waist, hood and cuffs. The open back vent and mesh-lined body will aid in ventilation and the welded seams and snap closure pockets keep everything nice and dry. The rubberised material helps shed water in heavy rains but the lightweight construction is far less bulky than you would expect.

£155 | Hunter | Buy it now

Rains Curve Jacket

Sizes: XXS-XLColours: eight

Take it from us, Danish outerwear brand, Rains, is a kingpin of wet-weather fashion. Offering classic feminine shapes with its signature matte finishes, it’s no wonder the brand has grown such a following. We particularly love the Curve Jacket in lilac which comes with a belted waist and a fishtail bottom. It’s a technically proficient​ raincoat, too — adjustable cuffs, welded seams and a hidden waterproof zipper will guard you against the soggiest of days.

£95 | Rains | Buy it now

Protected Species Waterproof Mac

Sizes: 6/8 – 16/18Colours: six

Boasting a timeless luxury, Protected Species make some of the finest raincoats with uniquely tailored designs. Waterproof, windproof and completely breathable, this raincoat is full of fine tuned details like laser cut fabric, welded seams, a detachable hood and zipped pockets – but really it it just feels incredible.

The nude mesh lining contrasts beautifully against the Burnt Horizon colour when left open in lighter showers—it’s the type of raincoat you’ll want to wear year-round regardless of any rain.

£225 | Protected Species | Buy it now

MYSHELTER Rain Jacket

Sizes: XS – 2XLColours: Black, Gold, Savanah, Purple Tint

This innovative raincoat from Adidas will solve that age old commuter’s dilemma of the varying climates from the street to the underground. The jacket has hands-free, carry strap that means you can take off the sleeves and wear it like a backpack for extra ventilation so you don’t overheat on a packed tube. It also has a three-layer construction that ensures it is waterproof as well as breathable and it features a protective high collar for wind and rain protection.

£118.96 | Adidas | Buy it now *on sale, was £169.99

Women’s Hikesteller Parka Shell Jacket

Sizes: XS – XXLColours: six

This North Face coat acts as an impenetrable layer that will keep you protected from the elements. Offered in six colours, it is composed of a waterproof, quick drying material and is fitted with an adjustable, tight ftting hood that will keep it secure to the face and neck.

£130 | The North Face | Buy it now

Pouring Adventure II Jacket

Sizes: XS – XLColours: twelve colour variations

This coat from Columbia Sportswear is made up of two layers for extra insulation, waterproofing and breathability. The lightweight construction is designed to keep you dry without trapping in excess heat. It is fully seamed and durable to keep you dry.

£37 – £52 | Columbia Sportswear | Buy it now *on sale now, was £75

Patagonia Women’s Torrentshell Jacket

Sizes: XS – XLColours: six

Elevate your basics by investing in this reliable raincoat that will protect you from the weather without fuss or frills. The Patagonia Torrentshell jacket is composed of a 100 per cent recycled nylon face with a multi-layer waterproof and breathable interior.

From £84 | Patagonia | Buy it now *on sale now, was £120

Grey Poms Raine Waterproof Coat by Joules

Sizes: 6- 20Colours: as seen

Harking back to our childhood favourite coat, this option from Joules is offered in grey pom-pom print. It is further embellished with functional details like peak hood, half-jersey lining, internal drawstring to the waist and an adjustable fishtail.

£79.95 | Joules | Buy it now *on sale now, was £139

Verdict:

The Lightweight Rubberised Waterproof Parka from Hunter is a wet weather warrior and will suit your average downpour come city or countryside. Proof that practical clothing doesn’t have to compromise on chic, we’d be more than happy with one of Rains’ matte finish designs.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

