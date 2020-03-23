🔥Best pull up bars: The best doorway, freestanding, wall mounted and home pull up bars🔥

The pull up is one of the most effective ways to build upper body strength.

Every single pull up works out your biceps, triceps, forearms, wrists, grip strength, lats, shoulders, as well as your core. It’s no surprise then that the pull up bar is so popular in both home and gym scenarios as a staple to most workouts.

From those looking for a very cost effective first dabble into pull ups, right through to those looking to take it to the next level, here is our top selection of the best pull up bars. Before you buy make sure you select the correct type of pull up bar, whilst they may look similar there a few differences to note.

Doorway pull up bars:

Many doorway pull up bars can be temporarily fitted – with no fixings – to a regular door frame within seconds, then easily stored away when not being used. These are the least sturdy but certainly sufficient for home use week in week out.

Wall mounted pull up bars:

This option require more permanent fixing methods, will take much greater weights and are more robust. Many wall mounted options are also suitable for outdoor use.

Freestanding pull up bars:

Freestanding pull up bars as well as towers come at a price and space premium so are likely for those more seasoned or keen athlete.

Body Power Door Gym Pull Up Bar

If you’re looking for an affordable, removable and easily stored pull up bar that’s well built – this is a great option. With a good number of grip options you can vary your workout between pull ups, chin ups, and leg raises. You can also use it as resistance for seated crunches by moving the bar to the bottom of the door. There’s padding on the handles and the parts that are in contact with the door so it won’t leave marks, it’s thoughtfully designed and can also be used in multiple positions. A well built, soild piece of home gym equipment.

£21.99 | Fitness Superstore | Buy it now

Argos Pull Up Bar

Simply suspended from your door frame, this removable pull up bar is positioned in place easily within seconds. You have the option of grips closer together as well as wider apart so you can vary your workout and target specific muscle groups. It can also be placed on the floor for sit-ups which is handy. Maximum weight to use this is 100kg, partly due to constraints of the bar itself, as well as potentially damaging the door frame.

£15.75 | Argos | Buy it now

Mirafit Multi Grip Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar

A permanent wall mounted pull up bar, fix this to a load bearing wall and you’re all set for a very high max user weight of 150kg. Super high quality and built to stand the test of time, it has numerous different grip configurations to choose from so you can hit really specific muscle groups. It also comes with wall fixings which isn’t the case with some cheaper options, so you won’t be left wondering if your DIY might let you down.

£57.95 | Mirafit | Buy it now

Gorilla Sports Wall Mounted Pull Up Bar

Function over form with this one – it’s one of the most cost, effective and no messing durable options. A great choice if you’re perhaps looking to have an option in your garage, or to fix to an external wall in the garden. It’ll take a maximum load of 350kg (assuming you’ve fixed it well), and will be a good reliable workhorse.

£29.99 | Gorilla Sports | Buy it now

Domyos 70 cm Pull Up Bar

Fast and easy to set up, simply secure in place with no fixing, and it’ll be good for pullups for weights of upto 100kg (use the additional fixings and you’re set upto 130kg). It might mark the door frame after months of use but if you have wider door openings it also comes in 100cm and 120cm versions, so double check the size you’ll need — 70cm is good for a standard door opening.

£14.99 | Decathlon | Buy it now

Lapis Rollybar

A favourite of climbers, this pull up bar is unique in that it has rotates as you grip it therefore working your fingers and arms that bit extra. It is designed to be hung from above, suspended, so you’ll need a beam or something solid to tie it onto with a piece of rope or carabina — not supplied but not difficult to get a hold of either. There is a ridge along the length of the bar which helps your grip, plus you can also secure the bar with a screw to stop it from rolling if you prefer to use it as a classic pull-up bar.

£99.99 | Urban Rock | Buy it now

Body Sculpture Power Tower

A very affordable option, this is well built and a good bet if you’re looking to dabble in free standing pull up towers. With padded back and arm rests, you’re good for ab twists, dips and of course a whole host of different types of pull ups

£89.99 | Body Sculpture | Buy it now

Domyos Pilates Stretching Ladder

A super classic design harking from your old school gymnasium, it’s time to refresh your outlook on this versatile piece of kit. Excellent for pull ups with a max weight of 120kg, this a very effective tool for building strength and flexibility in the entire body as well as stretching.

£179.99 | Decathlon | Buy it now

Bodymax CF375 Power Rack

Granted, this is a space hungry option, but the power rack is an extremely versatile piece of kit and the backbone to the super popular Crossfit, and strength training.

Good for a variety of different types of pull ups, you can also train with weights without a spotter – using the adjustable bar catches on the vertical pillars. This is certainly at the more affordable end of the power rack spectrum, it’s easy to set up and will no doubt benefit your workouts.

£219.00 | Powerhouse Finess | Buy it now

Verdict:

If you’re looking for a removable pull up bar to get going with, the Opti Multi Pull Up Bar is a very affordable and good option. If you’re looking for something more permanent to affix to a wall, the Mirafit Multigrip is a great shout – high quality and fairly priced for what it is. But all in all, we’re really impressed with the Body Power Door Gym – it looks great, super high quality that’ll last forever, and it’s multi-position so you can adapt your training with different additions to the base unit.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter