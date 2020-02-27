🔥Best protein powders for shakes that taste great🔥

Statistically, January is the month that most people join gyms for the first time.

Alongside the desire to get fit and shed some of the Christmas weight comes the need to refine and hone what we put into our bodies too. Amid buzzwords like ‘Veganuary’, and the onslaught of information out there that practically deters you from eating anything, making healthy nutritional choices has become a minefield. But three words make it all easy – Everything in moderation.

And while this mantra is true, it’s up to you to determine what it is that you’re looking to fuel yourself with. Thankfully, there are a plethora of products on the market to help, and the marked rise in high-quality protein supplements means that, as a post workout recovery boost, protein powders are now for the masses, not the few.

Below you’ll find 6 protein supplements that I have personally used over the past year. While I recommend you try a few out to see which one works best for you, I hope this gives you a nudge in the right direction if you’re a little lost this year.

Bulk Powders Pure Whey Isolate 90

Best For: Maximum GainsPer 30g Serving

Protein: 27g

Carbohydrates: 0.6g

Fat: 0.3g

Calories: 111kcal​

Bulk Powders has become one of the leaders in supplementation in the U.K. With athlete ambassadors such as Anthony Joshua on its roster, you know their products are going to work. And the Whey IsolateTM 90 is one such product.

Firstly, the mammoth 27g of protein in each serving is not only staggering, but it comes from grass-fed cows too, which means it’s 100 per cent free from hormone and genetic modifications. Now that is clean. For maximum gains, this one’s for you. It also mixes well, though use less water to keep the consistency agreeable.

From £26.99 for 1kg | Bulk Powders | Buy it now

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate

Best For: All-RoundPer 25g Serving

Protein: 23g

Carbohydrates: 0.6g

Fat: 0.1g

Calories: 93kcal​

Isolate protein powders are by far the best when choosing whey. Naturally, it only suits those who aren’t dairy-intolerant or vegan, but the protein content derived from whey is staggering. Isolate is simply a refined form of whey.

This Impact Whey Isolate from MyProtein comes in with a massive 90% protein content, with almost zero carbs or fats, which means it’s an all-round brilliant protein supplement. At the lower range price point, it’s good for those just starting out too. In addition, it mixes well so is nice to drink on its own too.

From £18.76 for 1kg | MyProtein | Buy it now

Gorilla Juice

Best For: Vegan Per 25g Serving

Protein: 19g

Carbohydrates: 4.8g

Fat: 1.3g

Calories: 98kcal​

Being vegan doesn’t mean you can’t get an ample source of tasty protein through supplementation. Fed up with weak vegan alternatives, British Gorilla Juice was born after working with leading nutritionists to develop a hyper-pure plant-based protein.

They use only natural flavourings and sweeteners, and are GMO, gluten and soy free. By using a host of superfoods rammed with vitamins, antioxidants and fibre, it’s not only easy to digest, but good for you general wellbeing too. When shaking, use plenty of water as it becomes incredibly thick.

£34.99 for 750g | Amazon | Buy it now

Norvia Active Performance

Best For: AdventuresPer 55g Serving

Protein: 20.5g

Carbohydrates: 17.5g

Fat: 4.9g

Calories: 203kcal​

If there’s one thing we know about Scandinavians, it’s their love of the outdoors, and that’s where Norvia comes in. Those who lead active lifestyles often need supplementation while out and about, and more importantly need a product that can be used for both fuelling and recovery.

This soy-based shake is also full of vitamins and minerals to keep your body functioning at its best. It also actively lowers cholesterol too. Of all the proteins I’ve tried, this was the most pleasurable to drink. Taste and consistency are spot-on, and I found myself looking forward to finishing a session just to have it. For me, that’s a huge plus. In addition, each serving comes in its own sachet for maximum ease.

From €29.99 for 10 portions | Norvia | Buy it now

One Pro Nutrition Whey Protein + Collagen

Best For: PerformancePer 35g Serving

Protein: 23.17g

Carbohydrates: 3.83g

Fat: 0.37g

Calories: 113.30kcal

And now we come to a protein that is aimed directly at those looking for performance. One Pro Cycling, a leading British cycling team, set out to produce a protein powder that would help their athletes reach the top, and now you can buy it too.

Using organic whey from grass-fed, hormone-free cattle, they’ve added hydrolysed collagen to aid the recovery process, and a big 5.2g of BCAAs that aid muscle repair, and it still tastes great and mixes well. Whether out on the road or in the gym, this is a great well-rounded supplement.

From £39.99 for 750g | One Pro | Buy it now

Fullsteam Recoverystak

Best For: EndurancePer 70g Serving

Protein: 17.00g

Carbohydrates: 45.00g

Fat: 2.4g

Calories: 272kcal​

While protein is a hugely important part of muscle growth and recovery, carbohydrates help contribute to the recovery after heavy or long periods of exercise. And this is where Fullsteam’s Recoverstak comes in.

Its primary use is for those who enjoy endurance sports – triathlons, cycling, long-distance running – and it’s an amazing way to help replenish muscles after intense activity. I used this daily when I cycled across Norway last summer and it was fantastic at helping maintain muscle function. For those big exercise days, this one’s for you.​

From £29.99 for 30 servings | Fullsteam | Buy it now

Verdict:

Based on protein content, taste, ease of use and quality ingredients, the Bulk Powders Pure Whey Isolate 90 takes the top spot for me. But remember, while this worked well for me, everybody is different, so do trial a few to see what works best for you.

