🔥Best products to deep clean your house🔥

Spring is nearing and while that tends to mean longer days and better weather, it also signifies the time for an annual clean.

As we are all spending more time at home due to the government recommendations for social distancing, it doesn’t take long to feel like the walls are closing in on you. All that sorting, tidying, and cleaning that you have been putting off for as long as you can remember will help make your home appear more spacious and you may be surprised how satisfying it feels when it’s all done and dusted.

Any good deep clean should start with decluttering. Sort out what you are throwing away, giving to charity or recycling if it has seen better days. Then tackle each room in your house; the bedroom, bathroom, living room and kitchen and start from the top down to transform the overwhelming task into manageable chunks.

You will need to stock up on high-performance and reliable products and gadgets for a really thorough clean. With the right tools, it can speed up the process by helping you to clean efficiently and quickly, making challenging wine stains or tough toothpaste marks a breeze to remove and leave your house looking spick and span.

Upgrade your current equipment with our checklist of items to nail the cleaning chore.

Vax Platinum Power Max ECB1SPV1 Carpet Cleaner

Need to replace your carpet due to tough stains? Think again. This carpet cleaner from Vax can save you the time, energy and money by restoring your carpet to its former glory while removing 93 per cent of bacteria.

£249.99 | Argos | Buy it now

Karcher WV 2 Premium Window Cleaning Vacuum

If you’re finding it tough to see out of your windows, Karcher has got you covered with this cleaning vacuum that is as satisfying to use as it looks. The device makes it quicker and easier than ever, just spray, wipe and vacuum.

£44.99 | Clas Ohlson | Buy it now

SonicScrubber Cleaning Tool with 4 brushes

This versatile cleaning tool has four attachments to adapt to your various cleaning needs. Use the smaller cone-shaped head for those tight, hard to reach corners, the soft for delicate or easily-scratched items or the medium or large depending on the size that you require. It has an oscillating head to makes shifting grime and dirt easier than ever.

£18.99 | Lakeland | Buy it now

Beldray 12-in-1 Steam Mop

This is not your typical pop. At a super affordable price, this device has 12 attachments to adapt to each area. A carpet glider, the scraping tool, grouting tool, traditional mop head or angled and straight nozzles for smaller areas.

£34.99 | Robert Dyas | Buy it now

Dyson V11 Torque Drive

The Dyson vacuums may be pricey but these superior cleaners will make light work of your cleaning chores. The cordless devices have an impressive run time and allow you to hoover the tiniest amount of dust and debris. It has a varying array of tool attachments to adapt to all areas. You can also shop the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner​, now £100 off on Amazon.

£550 | Dyson | Buy it now

OXO Good Grips Microfibre Hand Duster

Dust in particular can have a real impact on your health so it is important to regularly remove it from all of the nook and crannies of your home. This hand duster from OXO will allow you to do those with a flexible fluffy head to target those hard-to-reach areas with just a light touch.

£9 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Magic Erase-All Sponges (Pack of 10)

There is a reason why these are called Magic sponges. They have the ability to tackle tough stains and marks without even needing to add any product. The sponges can also be used on most surfaces without damage.

£3.58 | Nisbets | Buy it now

e-cloth General Purpose Cloths, Pack of 4

You will need a notable army of cloths in your cleaning arsenal for any through clean and e-cloths allow you to colour code each room so you won’t mix up your bathroom cloths from your kitchen cleaners. They have an impressive cleaning effect even without the use of chemicals.

£14.98 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Scrub Daddy Cleaning Sponge

This fun sponge will not only put a smile on your face but when it is soaked in cold water, it remains firm for tough jobs without scratching the surfaces. When used hot, it softens to become ideal for your light sponging needs.

£2.29 | Clas Ohlson | Buy it now

Rug Doctor Spot and Stain Foam Cleaner 400ml

Finally get rid of those pesky carpet stains with this cleaner that will work wonders to banish the likes of wine, coffee and more to leave your floor spotless. The clean and odourless formula can be applied straight by the product itself with the help of the handy brush to target those ground-in, stubborn ones.

£5 | Wilko | Buy it now

Cif Pro Formula Power Kitchen Degreaser Ready To Use 750ml (6 Pack)

Make sure that the area where you prepare your food is free from dirt and grease with this fast-acting formula from Cif. The bottles spray directly onto the areas to dissolve tough to remove remnants and packs a real punch.

£20.38 | Nisbets | Buy it now

Windex Original Glass Cleaner 560ml

The humorous uses of Windex has even extended to blemishes but the true purpose is to remove streaks and dirt to make sure your glass is squeaky clean.

£9.98 | Amazon | Buy it now

HG Grout cleaner

For a truly thorough clean, you have to get right into the grout, particularly in the kitchen and bathroom. The HG grout cleaner will make it look as good as new.help remove black stains from white grout.

£4.46 | B&Q | Buy it now

Mr Muscle Oven Cleaner

If you’ve only reserved a deep oven clean for the end of your tenancy in the past, you will know how much easier it would have been to consistently keep it clean. This product from Mr Muscle helps you tackle that burnt-on grease with ease.

£3 | Amazon | Buy it now

Sage The Descaler

Lengthen the lifecycle of your favourite appliances through regular descaling that removes the hard water residue. This version comes direct from home appliance experts Sage and can be used on your coffee machine or kettles. You will notice the effects instantly.

£13.95 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Astonish Premium Edition Kitchen Cleaner

Instead of spending hours scrubbing at your hob and kitchen counter, apply the Astonish kitchen cleaner to effortlessly remove grime and dirt and leave it looking sparkling enough to eat off. Plus, it leaves a pleasant citrus scent behind.

£2.99 | Robert Dyas | Buy it now

