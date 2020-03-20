🔥Best podcasts for sleep: from bedtime stories to the sleep techniques to try🔥

We all know that sleeping well is just as important as diet or exercise when it comes to health, but that doesn’t mean we find it easy, particularly in times of national panic.

On average, people in the UK sleep between 5.78 and 6.83 hours a night, missing out on the recommended amount of sleep by around 100 minutes.

Listening to a soothing podcast is one way to unwind and help you drift off into a peaceful sleep. As well, many podcast apps include a sleep timer feature which will automatically pause a show after a period of time. It’s available in apps including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Pocket Casts so you won’t miss a crucial moment again.

Here are seven sleep-inducing podcasts to start with.

Nothing Much Happens; Bedtime Stories for Grown-ups

Just because you’re an adult doesn’t mean you should miss out on the soothing nature of having someone read a bedtime story to you. Nothing Much Happens encapsulates this perfectly, with average episodes around the 23-minute mark full of whimsical stories to help calm you down for bed.

From stories about spring cleaning, to life in a bakery, to gardening with friends, Nothing Much Happens is the perfect antidote to your busy life.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts

Sleep Better With Help From Science

A new podcast from NPR, Sleep Better is all about explaining the science behind sleep and giving you the tools and techniques to improve your sleep routine.

The first few episodes have covered things to do before you sleep, such as when to stop drinking coffee during the day, as well as how to build better bedtime rituals so you are ready for bed the minute your head hits the pillow.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Sleep Life: Sleep stories to drift off too

Mattress company Simba knows a thing or two about a good night’s sleep which is why it has launched a Sleep Life podcast last year, hosted by tech presenter Georgie Barrat and Simba’s content lead Alex Goldstein.

The episodes are a mixture of practical sleep advice, such as how food impacts your sleep, as well as a chat on travel with comedian and actor Joel Dommett, and the occasional short story too.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Sleep With Me

The ultimate sleep podcast, Sleep With Me started in 2013 by host Drew Ackerman as a way to help people fall asleep.

Part of the Nightvale Presents podcasting network, there are hundreds of episodes to get stuck into in order to while the night away.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts

Slow Radio

Originally a BBC Radio 3 show, Slow Radio focuses on the sounds of the world and is a lovely show to drift off too.

From listening to a montage of sounds from Squam Lake, New Hampshire in the US, to being immersed in the music of the Caribbean island Trinidad, Slow Radio finds a way to transport you from your busy life in a peaceful manner.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and the BBC

Snoozecast: Stories for Sleep

With three episodes dropping weekly, Snoozecast features readings of original stories, non-fiction as well as chapters from famous novels including The Secret Garden and Little Women.

Re-create the feeling of being read to at bedtime, albeit in a safe, social distancing kind of way.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher

99% Invisible

Not necessarily a sleep-focused show, but producer Roman Mars has one of the best podcasting voices around which is eternally calming.

The show focuses on the power of design and architecture in the ways that you might not realise, from the importance of social infrastructure to the stories behind colours. The only issue is, you might not remember all the fascinating things you learn before you nod off.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify