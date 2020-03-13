As a plus size woman, for most of my life I have been a no-trousers disciple, instead choosing to worship the altar of dresses and skirts.

To this extent, I have never owned a pair of jeans and the closest I get to cladding both of my legs in fabric (that isn’t stockings) is my pyjama trousers or yoga pants.

So when I was researching an upcoming trip to Tromso, the gateway to the Arctic Circle in northern Norway, I quickly realised trousers would be a must – both windproof and insulated at that.

Yet, upon further research, I discovered plus size extreme outdoor weather gear is few and far between. Cult brands like North Face, that cater to 3X in the US only stretch to XL in the UK and many brands hardly go above a UK 18, the lower end of the plus size scale.

Luckily, there are some brands that cater to those of us who aren’t straight size and make well-fitted clothing – I’ve detailed a few of the best below.

TOG24

Price: ££Sizes: up to UK 24

TOG24 is a rarity in the cold weather gear world in that it has a plus size section dedicated to sizes 16 to 24. Designed and made in Yorkshire, TOG24 delivers on high quality gear that doesn’t compromise in style and the fit is designed specifically for extended sizes. The plus size section boasts everything from padded jackets to ski salopettes, fleeces and base layers.

Hemsley women’s winter jacket, £144 (left) and Fernsby women’s insulated jacket, £60 (right) (TOG24)

Shop TOG24

Dare 2b

Price: £Sizes: up to UK 20 in womens and 3XL in mens.

One of the best value options for plus size cold weather gear on the market, Dare 2b offers an extensive range of gear for both plus size men and women. The gear is ultra-stylish, uber comfortable and really insulates you when it’s sub-zero outside. The range is extensive, too. As well as offering the cold-weather basics (base layers, fleeces and waterproof outer clothing all in extended sizing), the range includes ski gloves, snow boots and snow suits. It recently collaborated with designer Julien Macdonald to create a luxury line of ski and snow wear, all in plus sizes and for a reasonable price.

Women’s Zonal III Legging Base Layer Pants, £7.45 (Dare 2b)

Shop Dare 2b

Keela

Price: ££Sizes: up to UK20

Founded on Scotland’s east coast, Keela has specialised in cold weather gear for over 25 years. It’s plus size range goes up to 3XL (UK 20) for women and 4XL for men. Many of Keela’s jackets use PrimaLoft® Gold Insulation, said to be the highest performing insulation on the market for warmth, water resistance, softness and compressibility. This is covered by Flylite Ripstop, an outer layer that’s wicking, wind and water resistant. In short: you’ll be both cosy and dry as a bone.

Belay pro jacket, £89.95 (Keela)

Shop Keela

Decathlon

Price: £Sizes: up to 3XL (UK 26)

Decathlon has been a firm British high street favourite for sports fiends ever since it launched in the motherland in 1999 (it was conceived in France back in 1976). It stays true to its slogan ‘making sport accessible to the many’ as it’s sizes extend up to a 3XL (UK 26) for women, meaning its one of the more inclusive cold weather brands on the market. The range is extensive, too, and can be defined by activity. Whether you’re skiing, snowboarding, sledding or touring, Decathlon will be able to kit you out in the right gear, and won’t put too much of a dent in your wallet.

Mountain trekking down jacket, £79.99 (Decathlon)

Shop Decathlon

Canada Goose

Price: £££Sizes: up to 2XL (UK 20).

Perhaps the brand most synonymous with cold weather gear on this list, I was delighted to find Canada Goose stocked its UK sizes up to a women’s size 20. While on the lower end of the plus size spectrum, for a luxury brand (expect to shell out around £500 for a jacket), this is quite remarkable. Its jackets are a mixture of lightweight and padded, but it also sells snow pants as well as knitwear, gloves, hats and scarves.

Montebello Parka, £700 (Canada Goose)

Shop Canada Goose

KEEN Footwar

Price: £Sizes: regular UK shoe sizes, but is particularly good for wide feet.

Another essential when going Arctic is protective footwear, yet a lot of hiking boots don’t cater for wide feet. KEEN Footware’s Targhee collection is known for having a roomy toe box and a generous fit – perfect for those with a broader foot. As far as hiking boots go, the Women’s Targhee III Mid Waterproof boot is as stylish as it is practical. Available in four colours, it’s made with KEEN dry technology that lets vapour out without letting water in, plus its metatomical footbed design is engineered to provide excellent arch support.

Women’s Targhee III Waterproof hiking boots, £114.99 (KEEN Footware)

Shop KEEN Footware

Barbour

Price: £££Sizes: up to UK 20.

Barbour is a British-owned brand with roots in South Shields in the North East. Operating since 1894, it now sources products from around the globe but its signature wax jackets are still made by hand in the Simonside factory (the women’s options starting at a cool £199). It’s a firm favourite of the fashion set, cemented by its recent collaboration with perennial style darling, Alexa Chung.

Barbour by Alexa Chung patch waxed cotton jacket, £429 (Barbour)

Shop Barbour

Uniqlo

Price: ££Sizes: up to 3XL (UK 22).

Uniqlo has long been our go-to for stylish but practical cold weather basics. While its sizing could go higher (and would definitely have a customer base for it), the Japanese-founded company stocks sizes up to a female 3XL, with its dedicated plus size range offering cosy down jackets and trenches. For extra protection against Arctic conditions, its heattech range uses moisture released by the body to retain heat, keeping you warm when the temperature plummets.

Ultra Light Down Cocoon Silhouette Jacket, 69.90 (Uniqlo)

Shop Uniqlo

Red Original

Price: ££Sizes: up to XL (UK 20).

Red Original is a Devonshiore-based brand that designs premium watersports clothing, that can also keep you warm in the cold. It’s performance top layer is moisture wicking, dries four times faster that cotton and is made from DriRelease fabric for odour control. Better yet, sizing extends to a UK 20 women but the fabric is super soft and stretchy so would likely fit a UK 22 or 24 as well.

Performance Top Layer, £49.95 (Red Original)

Shop Red Original

Merrel

Price: ££Sizes: up to 8.5 for women and 14 for men, wide fit.

Known for its high-tech and roomy outdoor footwear, one of Merrel’s (many) specialties is hiking shoes for winter conditions. Its Thermo Cross Mid Waterproof (in both mens and womens) is fitted with Vibram® Arctic Grip® technology to prevent slipping on wet ice, low bulk insulation to keep your feet warm in chilly conditions and a membrane to keep water out.

Thermo Cross 2 Mid Waterproof, £150 (Merrel)

Shop Merrel

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

