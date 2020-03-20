🔥Best plus size raincoats and jackets for women🔥

Rain clouds are never too far away here in the UK, especially with April showers on the horizon.

Finding decent wet weather gear is a pain at the best of times but trying to source a jacket or coat that keeps you dry as a bone while looking cute too can feel pretty impossible.

Until now, that is. We’ve scouted the best plus size rain jackets and coats that are so stylish they’ll have you singing in the rain.

From hooded designs that allow you to leave your brolly at home, to zipped creations that will keep raindrops out, here are our favourite wet weather covering options for women with curves.

ASOS DESIGN Curve vinyl tie waist jacket in blue

Sizes: 16 -30

Made from a naturally water repellent fabric, downpours will simply run off this stylish vinyl jacket which comes with two functioning pockets to hold all your essentials. A matching self-tie waist will help cinch in your silhouette.

£40 | ASOS | Buy it now

DANWEAR Padded Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: 12 – 24

In a chic grey check, this knee-length jacket with a removable hood will keep you warm and dry when it’s raining cats and dogs out. It’s a mix of style and function with three pockets to stash your purse, keys and Oyster card as well as windproof cuffs and a breathable, lightly padded fabric. Fully lined.

£130 | Curvissa | Buy it now

ASOS DESIGN Curve vinyl check trench coat in pink

Sizes: 16 – 30

There’ll be no skulking about in the shadows in this eye-catching design. Bright pink with a check pattern on top, it’s a rain jacket that deserves to be seen – rain or shine.

Falling to just below the knee, it will give you ample coverage from the elements while the balloon sleeves and glossy vinyl give it a stylish twist designed to see you through the spring showers season.

£63 | ASOS | Buy it now *on sale from £90

Regatta Karena Water Repellant Padded Jacket – Vanilla

Sizes: 8 -20

A brand synonymous with the great outdoors, Regatta has been kitting out walkers, campers and explorers since 1981. Their size range is impressive with many women’s jackets going to a UK size 22. We’re taken with this simple waterproof number, which is given an elegant twist thanks to the cream outer layer and gold hardware. There are two invisible pockets on the front to keep valuables safe.

£45 | Very | Buy it now

KangaROOS Long Rain Jacket

Sizes: 6 – 24

A sunny yellow raincoat never goes out of style and works on all shapes and sizes, making it a key wardrobe investment piece. The water resistant upper on ths design falls to just above the knee offering a great amount of coverage from the rain, and there’s further protection from a drawstring hood, side fastenings and press studs too.

£81 | Curvissa | Buy it now

Black Waterproof Jacket

Sizes: 16 – 36

Designed exclusively for curves, everything on Yours Clothing’s website is for shoppers who wear a plus size. This lightweight design comes with a hood, two pockets and a zip fastening to keep you dry in drizzle as well as downpours.

£19.99 | Yours Clothing | Buy it now *On sale from £49.99

Trespass Seawater Waterproof Jacket – Denim Blue

Sizes: XS to 2XL

There’s plenty of room for extra layers in Tresspass’s waterproof design, which makes it perfect for when the temperature hasn’t quite settled yet, as well as when dark clouds gather. A cheery sea-side blue, we’d pair this with a nautical striped top and jeans for easy off-duty style.

£65 | Very | Buy it now

Maine New England – Mauve Hooded Fleece Lined Rain Resistant Jacket

Sizes: 12- 20

We’ve got a sneaky suspicion that lilac may be the colour of the season – we’ve spotted the sweet shade everywhere, from brollies to boots. Take on the hue in the form of this cute rain-resistant jacket, extra cosy thanks to the fleece lining within. Machine washable and suitable for tumble drying, this comes with both a zip and a popper button fastening for extra protection against the weather.

£24.50 | Debenhams | Buy it now *On sale from £49

Seasalt Cornwall The Reversible Raincoat

Sizes: 8 – 28

Offering the gift of two jackets in one, this raincoat from Seasalt Cornwall is perfect for taking on weekend trips away. One side is printed with an abstract daffodil pattern while the reverse is a pale grey, giving you a multitude of styling options. Based on a classic fisherman’s coat design, there’s a big hood and deep pockets on this fully waterproof jacket. It is a little on the pricey side but the high quality and craftsmanship means you can rest assured that it’s made to last.

£85 | Seasalt | Buy it now

Cotton Traders Waterproof Fleece Lined Print Parka

Sizes: 10 – 26

Fully lined with snuggly fleece, you may never want to take this slate grey jacket off. Covered in bright splashes of flowers, the slightly padded duvet-style jacket comes with two pockets, taped seams and a concealed front placket to keep you toasty when the weather is biblical.

£58 | Cotton Traders | Buy it now

