🔥Best plus-size lingerie: 10 sexy styles for curvy women🔥

It wasn’t that long ago that lingerie options for larger women consisted mostly of beige or grey undergarments with as much sex appeal as your nana’s dentures.

But when it comes to dressing your curves there’s more choice around now than ever before. From cute day dresses to elegant occasionwear and outfits for the office, the fashion industry finally seems to be paying attention to the strength of the plus size pound.

That, coupled with the body positive movement and more plus-size celebrities in the limelight (think Ashley Graham, Tess Holliday and Lizzo), means that things are looking up for plus size shoppers.

While plus size clothing is widely regarded as size 16 and above, plus size lingerie is for those who wear a bra cup D or bigger. Online lingerie brand Figleaves says: “Anything 40 (for the underband) and above we would see as plus size, this is equivalent to an 18/20 dress size.”

If you’re not sure about your size, you’re not alone. A 2018 Victoria Secret survey found 80 per cent of women were unwittingly wearing the wrong-sized bra. Your size can change all the time, from exercise to hormones and diet, so it’s important to make sure you’re wearing a bra that fits.

How to buy the correct bra size

Here are a few helpful tips from the experts at Figleaves:

The underwire should sit flush against your chest, your breasts should fit fully into the underwire without spilling out.

If cups are too big, there may be excess fabric or creasing, so try going down a cup size.

The underband should sit parallel around your back without riding up. It should be a snug fit; to check. simply raise your arms. If your breasts spill out underneath you may need to go down a back size.

Straps should sit comfortably on the centre of your shoulders. If they are digging in, your underband may be too big, so try going down a back size.

For a great fit, the centre front should sit flush against your chest, with the cups fully covering and supporting your breasts with no excess fabric or spilling out. The underwires should sit against your chest securely. Straps should be supportive but comfortable with the underband providing most of the support.

It’s not easy shopping for cute date night underwear or pulling pants when your curves are above average. Plus size lingerie needs to walk that tightrope between looking delicate and stylish while offering the kind of support that Isambard Kingdom Brunel would be proud of to ensure you’ll feel comfortable wearing next to nothing – however long you plan on wearing it.

To help take the pain out of shopping for sexy bras and knickers, we’ve rounded up the best plus size designs below.

From balcony styles to bralets, covered in luxe fabrics such as lace, mesh and silk, here is the ES Best edit of the foxiest plus size lingerie in the UK.

See our favourites below

Bravissimo Zadie Bra

You won’t feel like your curves are falling out of this design, which has seductive style tied up. The full cups are topped with strapping that nod to something naughtier – Fifty Shades fans, we’re looking at you.

Two styles of pants are also available to purchase separately, a hip-hugging Brazilian style or high waist briefs, both available to size 2XL. Either one will make the perfect finishing touch.

£34 | Bravissimo | Buy it now *avaliable in sizes 28F- 40L

See all plus-size lingerie at Bravissimo

Bravissimo Millie Bra

Not only is this bra deceptively comfortable, but the stretchy lace (which comes in seven colours including this rich red tone) is gorgeous too, ticking the boxes for a romantic night of Netflix and chill.

It’s a non-padded balconette design and offers plenty of support with two hook fastenings for 28-38 DD-HH and three for sizes 30-38 JJ-K. There’s also additional lining for designs in GG upwards.

£34 | Bravissimo | Buy it now

See all plus-size lingerie at Bravissimo

Victoria Secret Lace Plunge Slip

Turn up the heat in this lacy slip that comes with a daring plunge neckline to get your S.O hot under the collar. Also available in slinky black, this slip comes in sizes S – XL, which fits a 108cm bust.

£67.07 | Victoria’s Secret | Buy it now

Seven Til Midnight Black Bustier Set

There’s nothing like a bustier to make you feel like a total boss in the bedroom. This plunge underwired bra one is covered in lace and comes with satin ribbon and a tuxedo bow.

Available in sizes 16 – 22.

£49 | Simply Be | Buy it now

Shop all plus-size lingerie at Simply Be

Lovehoney Plus Size Provocatease Black Fishnet Halterneck Bra Set

From Lovehoney’s Provocatease collection comes this fishnet lingerie set that will reel in your beloved; hook, line and sinker. The halter-style bra and open-backed knickers are sure to make a splash on your next special occasion night in.

£15 | Lovehoney | Buy it now *On sale from £29.99

Prefer a bombshell look? This Seduce Me Black Push-Up Chemise Set​ is on sale for £17.50

Melody Underwired Seamless Bra

So often when it comes to lingerie, the last thing curvy women want or need is padding. That’s why we’ve included this seam-free non-padded design to our list. With pretty details like bows, lace and satin straps, it keeps all the pretty without adding bulk. Available in sizes 30F to 42DD and available in two other nude tones.

£83 | Figleaves | Buy it now

See all plus-size lingerie at Figleaves

Peep Erotic Lace Underwired Bra B-G

Let’s be honest, no one is expecting this lacy black and blue number to stay on for very long. But while you’re wearing it you can expect surprising support from this pretty balconette bra which has wide straps for extra comfort.

£28 | Figleaves | Buy it now

See all plus size lingerie at Figleaves

ASOS DESIGN Curve Victoria velvet underwire body with lace

There’s so much to love about this bodysuit, and not just because it’s half price. It combines a number of trends that will make you feel like Queen of the bedroom: think sweetheart neckline, mesh peek-a-boo panels, high legs and a thong back. Available to size 44HH.

£16 | ASOS | Buy it now *On sale from £32

See all plus-size lingerie at ASOS

Savage x Fenty Butterfly Bustier

Bringing together the daintiness of butterflies with the strong structuring of a corset, this butterfly bustier from Rihanna’s lingerie label Savage x Fenty makes a compelling proposition on your next night in. It comes with removeable garter straps so you can change your look with stockings if you wish. The vibrant embroidery and firm fit means we’d happily wear it on our next night out – this doesn’t just have to be for the bedroom.

Best of all become an Xtra VIP member and you can get up to 25 per cent off the RRP every day.

Available in sizes 1XL, 2X and 3X.

£25.90 | Savage x Fenty | Buy it now *On sale from £96

See all lingerie at Savage x Fenty

Verdict

Bravissimo’s Zadie Bra manages to be daring and supportive at once. The full cup makes us feel as though this could be an easy wear to have on all day while the strap detail elevate this to way more than a basic bra. Vanilla this most definitely is not.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter