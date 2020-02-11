🔥Best Picture nominees that should have won the Oscar🔥

“Parasite” is one of the lucky ones. The history-making South Korean film by director Bong Joon Ho — the first non-English language movie to claim Best Picture at the Academy Awards — was a critical darling that also went on to claim the Oscars’ top prize. Usually, movie history hasn’t worked that way.Here’s a look at the last 51 years of Oscar ceremonies, and the nominees, that, according to critics, were the real best pictures. We’re talking movies such as “The Social Network” and “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” — flicks that got more love from critics than Oscar voters. This list is followed by the dozen-plus times where reviewers and Oscar voters agreed — as in the case of “Parasite.” We compiled our rundown using data from the movie-review aggregation site Metacritic. Films are listed by the year in which their respective Oscar ceremony was held. Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment (left); Jean-Baptiste Lacroix/AFP/Getty Images (center); Universal Pictures (right)

What won: “Green Book” (Metascore: 69)Filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón did not go away empty-handed for “Roma,” his look at a domestic worker’s life in Mexico City in the 1970s. He won three statuettes — for Best Foreign Language Film, Best Cinematography and Best Director. His directing win marked the second time Cuarón won the category while losing out on Best Picture. Credit: The Criterion Collection

What won: “The Shape of Water” (Metascore: 87)If critics were Oscar voters, there would have been two films receiving Best Picture glory: Christopher Nolan’s epic war film “Dunkirk,” and Greta Gerwig’s pitch-perfect coming-of-age tale, “Lady Bird.” Credit: Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (left); A24 (right)

What won: “Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)” (Metascore: 87)Critics liked “Birdman.” But they thought Richard Linklater’s years-in-the-making look at growing up was basically perfect. “Boyhood” star Patricia Arquette did claim the statuette for Best Supporting Actress. Credit: The Criterion Collection

What won: “12 Years a Slave” According to critics, the Best Picture race should’ve resulted in shared glory for “12 Years a Slave” and Alfonso Cuarón’s “Gravity.” On Oscar night, “Gravity” won four more Oscars than “12 Years a Slave,” but the period piece claimed Best Picture for its own over the sci-fi flick (and gave producer Brad Pitt his first career Oscar win). Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment (left); Warner Home Video (right)

What won: “Argo” (Metascore: 86)If critics had the vote, Ben Affleck wouldn’t have capped his Hollywood comeback with a Best Picture Oscar for “Argo,” his story about the rescue of Americans taken hostage in Iran. Rather, filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow, just three years removed from “The Hurt Locker,” would’ve scored her second career Best Picture win with the fact-based thriller “Zero Dark Thirty,” about the hunt for Osama bin Laden. Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

What won: “The King’s Speech” (Metascore: 88)In a race where Oscar voters could’ve honored an of-the-moment Facebook movie (“The Social Network”), Academy members opted for a period costume drama (“The King’s Speech”). “The Social Network” made do with three Oscars, including one for Aaron Sorkin’s screenplay. Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

What won: “No Country for Old Men” (Metascore: 91)Critics praised Paul Thomas Anderson’s “There Will Be Blood,” an unsparing look at early-20th century California, nearly as much as Joel Coen and Ethan Coen’s “No Country for Old Men,” an unsparing crime thriller set at late-20th-century Texas. Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

What won: “The Departed” (Metascore: 85)If critics were calling the shots, Stephen Frears’ “The Queen,” a portrait of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in the days after the death of Princess Diana, would’ve been awarded Oscar’s top prize. Of course, if critics had been calling the shots all along, then Martin Scorsese would’ve broken through at the Academy Awards decades before “The Departed” finally put one of his films in the winner’s circle. Credit: Miramax

What won: “Million Dollar Baby” (Metascore: 86)Filmmaker Alexander Payne’s “Sideways” won praise from critics for its valentine to California wine country, but it only claimed one Oscar (for Best Adapted Screenplay). Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

What won: “Chicago” (Metascore: 82)If critical plaudits were Oscar votes, then “The Two Towers,” the stirring middle chapter of Peter Jackson’s landmark “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, would’ve bested the musical “Chicago” for Best Picture. Credit: Warner Home Video

What won: “A Beautiful Mind” (Metascore: 72)Critics liked “The Fellowship of the Ring,” the first movie in Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, even more than “The Two Towers.” Ron Howard’s “A Beautiful Mind,” meanwhile, was its year’s 81st-best movie, per Metacritic. Credit: Warner Home Video

What won: “Gladiator” (Metascore: 67)The gulf was wide between what critics considered the best movie of its year (“Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon”) and what Oscar voters found most worthy of Best Picture glory (“Gladiator”). Ang Lee’s mesmerizing martial arts epic did score four Oscars, including Best Foreign Language Film. Credit: Sony Pictures Home Entertainment

What won: “American Beauty” Critics liked “The Insider” and “American Beauty” equally. At the Oscars, “The Insider,” a drama about a tobacco-industry whistleblower, went oh-for-seven; “American Beauty,” a satirical look at the suburbs, won five awards, including Best Picture. Credit: Touchstone Home Entertainment (left); DreamWorks Home Entertainment (right)

What won: “Shakespeare in Love” (Metascore: 87)Though “Shakespeare in Love” has been portrayed as the beneficiary of a dirty-tricks Oscar campaign, critics did like the Harvey Weinstein-produced movie – but, true, they liked one of its fellow nominees, Steven Spielberg’s World War II saga, “Saving Private Ryan,” even more. Still, Spielberg was awarded Best Director for the second time. Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

What won: “Titanic” (Metascore: 75)Nothing could stop James Cameron’s “Titanic” from steaming to 11 Oscar wins, including Best Picture, not even Curtis Hanson’s acclaimed Los Angeles crime story, “L.A. Confidential.” “Confidential” femme fatale Kim Basinger won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar over “Titanic”‘s Gloria Sruart. . Credit: Warner Home Video

What won: “The English Patient” (Metascore: 87)Writer-director Mike Leigh’s family drama “Secrets & Lies” scored five Oscar nominations, but zero wins. The critical favorite was upended in the Best Picture category by the wartime romance “The English Patient,” which claimed nine statuettes overall. Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

What won: “Braveheart” (68)With critical super-favorite “Toy Story” (Metascore: 95) shut out of the Best Picture race (it would be several years before animated features had an Oscar category all their own), Mel Gibson’s battle epic “Braveheart” captured the top prize. The Jane Austen adaptation “Sense and Sensibility,” meanwhile, was confined to one Oscar win, for star Emma Thompson’s screenplay. Credit: Columbia TriStar Home Video

What won: “Forrest Gump” (Metascore: 82)Writer-director Quentin Tarantino wouldn’t be looking for his first Best Picture win if Oscar voters had agreed with critics, and given the 1995 ceremony’s top prize to “Pulp Fiction” instead of the baby boomer epic, “Forrest Gump.” Credit: Lions Gate Films Home Entertainment

What won: “Unforgiven” (Metascore: 85)The groundbreaking trans drama “The Crying Game” earned six Academy Award nominations, including one for Best Picture, but it came away with just a single victory for its screenplay. The critically-respected Clint Eastwood revenge-Western “Unforgiven,” by comparison, scored four wins, including the top prize. Credit: Lions Gate Films Home Entertainment

What won: “Silence of the Lambs” (Metascore: 85)”Silence of the Lambs” made Oscar history by becoming only the third film to sweep Best Picture, Best Director (for Jonathan Demme), Best Actress (Jodie Foster), Best Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay. But according to critics, DIsney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” which made history of its own for nabbing a Best Picture nod – the first ever for an animated feature – was the better movie. Credit: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment

What won: “Dances With Wolves” (Metascore: 72)Were it not for Joe Pesci’s win for Best Supporting Actor, Martin Scorsese’s mob epic “Goodfellas” would’ve been shut out entirely at the 1991 Oscars. It was denied, in part, by Kevin Costner’s “Dances With Wolves,” the actor’s filmmaking debut – a movie that The New Yorker’s Pauline Kael called “childishly naïve.” Credit: Warner Home Video

What won: “Driving Miss Daisy” (Metascore: 81)This is the Oscar contest best remembered for “Driving Miss Daisy” – a feel-good story about race relations in the gauzy past – being honored over “Do the Right Thing” (Metascore: 92) – the pull-no-punches look at the same dynamic today – but the Spike Lee film never even got in the game: It wasn’t nominated for Best Picture. For critics, the best of the nominated films that year was the Daniel Day-Lewis-led biopic, “My Left Foot.” Credit: Lionsgate Home Entertainment

What won: “Rain Man” (Metascore: 65)With a Metascore of 74, “Dangerous Liaisons” is the lowest-rated “best” movie in this rundown. More critically-acclaimed movies that Oscar voters could have nominated for Best Picture that year, but didn’t, include David Cronenberg’s “Dead Ringers” (Metascore: 86) and the live-action/animated groundbreaker, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” (Metascore: 83). Credit: Warner Home Video

What won: “The Last Emperor” (Metascore: 76)Critics favored writer-director James L Brooks’ smart, workplace comedy, “Broadcast News,” to Bernardo Bertolucci’s opulent historical epic, “The Last Emperor,” which swept all nine categories in which it was nominated, including Best Picture. Credit: The Criterion Collection

What won: “Schindler’s List”Despite 17 career Oscar nominations to date, Steven Spielberg has won just three competitive Academy Awards, including two for “Schindler’s List.” The Holocaust drama is the only one of his films to claim Best Picture. Credit: Universal Studios Home Video

What won: “Platoon”Oliver Stone’s Vietnam War drama “Platoon” won four Oscars, including the top honor, edging out fellow Best Picture nominees “Hannah and Her Sisters” (Metascore: 90) and “A Room With a View” (Metascore: 80), each of which won three awards. Credit: Shout! Factory

What won: “Amadeus” The story of Mozart and his rival was a critical favorite and Oscar frontrunner that made good on its promise: “Amadeus” won a field-best eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Credit: Warner Home Video

What won: “The Deer Hunter” Meryl Streep earned the first of her record-setting 21 career Oscar nominations for “The Deer Hunter,” the Vietnam-vet drama that claimed Best Picture and four other Oscars (but not one for Streep). Credit: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

What won: “Annie Hall” Woody Allen’s bittersweet comedy “Annie Hall” held off “Star Wars” (Metascore: 90) in the Best Picture race. The film won four awards overall, including a Best Actress statuette for Diane Keaton. Credit: MGM Home Entertainment

What won: “The Godfather” Francis Ford Coppola’s mobster classic lost in more Oscar categories (eight) than it won (three), but it claimed Best Picture, and it is one of only two films in this rundown with a perfect Metascore. (“Boyhood” is the other.) Credit: Paramount Home Entertainment

What won: “The French Connection”The New York City crime drama “The French Connection” held off “The Last Picture Show” (Metascore: 93), “A Clockwork Orange” (Metascore: 80), and more to claim Best Picture. It won five Oscars overall, including Best Actor for Gene Hackman. Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

What won: “Patton” A Francis Ford Coppola-penned drama about U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, “Patton” earned the respect of critics and Oscar voters alike. It won a night-best seven awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor for George C. Scott, who declined the statuette. Credit: 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment

What won: “Midnight Cowboy” With one of the lower Metascores on our list, the X-rated “Midnight Cowboy” nonetheless distinguished itself in a Best Picture field that included “Hello, Dolly!” (Metascore: 51) and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” (Metascore: 66). Credit: Warner Home Video