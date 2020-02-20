🔥Best pancakes in London🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Pancakes aren’t just for Pancake Day – why confine the joy of a bacon-laden stack of carbs or a delicately syrup-drizzled crepe to just 24 hours a year?

If your pancake tossing skills leave something to be desired (that one from last Shrove Tuesday is still stuck to the ceiling), then you might want leave the work to someone else.

Whether you’ve got a sweet tooth or feel the need for cheese, need a brunch fix or an all-day feast, there’s a pancake restaurant in London for you.

Take a look at our pick of the best pancake spots offering a flipping good time all year round.

Café Miami, Clapton

This Clapton café knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day – and that pancakes are a very important breakfast. With four types of pancakes in their repertoire, diners can get theirs Nutella-filled, cinnamon roll-flavoured with cream cheese frosting, or gluten and dairy free with their oat and banana option. Purists, don’t fret: there’s blueberry, maple and bacon on the menu too.

24 Lower Clapton Road, E5 0PD, cafemiami.co.uk

Where The Pancakes Are, Southwark

As you could probably guess, there are quite a lot of pancakes at this Southwark restaurant. The menu consists entirely of battered treats, with stacked portions of the buttermilk variety teamed with anything from Welsh rarebit to banana, from smashed avocado to baked beans. You can also go deep dish with their Dutch Babies, an American take on a German pancake variety that resembles a Yorkshire pudding.

Arch 35a, 85a Southwark Bridge Road, SE1 0NQ, wherethepancakesare.com

The Delaunay, Covent Garden

For elegant surroundings in which to enjoy a well-stocked pancake menu, there are few places that beat The Delaunay. This European-style grand café serves up buttermilk pancakes with three types of toppings: get maple syrup with bacon or without, or go for blueberries and crème fraiche.

55 Aldwych, WC2B 4BB, thedelaunay.com

Chez Lindsay, Richmond

This Breton-style Richmond bistro goes aux francais for its pancake menu, offering an extensive menu of traditional buckwheat galettes. Fill these folded parcels with traditional fillings like egg cheese and ham (known as a Complète) and a speciality Roquefort, celery, walnuts and onion sauce, or go rogue with a king prawns and leek option. Alternatively keep it simple with a plain pancake with a glass of buttermilk on the side.

11 Hill Rise, Richmond, TW10 6UQ, chez-lindsay.co.uk

La Petite Bretagne, Hammersmith

If you go crazy for crêpes then you’re in good company at La Petite Bretagne. At their Hammersamith home, get savoury crepes inspired by Alpine favourite dishes like Tartiflette (Reblochon cheese with potato, bacon, crème fraiche and onion) or Savoyarde (raclette cheese with gherkin, ham, potato and onion). Sweet treats come in myriad form including a flaming Crepe Suzette and one filled with Speculoos, a Belgian biscuit spread.

W6, E8, lapetitebretagne.co.uk

Jackson + Rye, various locations

Take your pancakes with a slice of The Big Apple at Jackson + Rye, where this New York brasserie (with a penchant for a good breakfast) serves them up American style. Big buttermilk pancakes come with either caramelised banana, bacon and maple syrup, or blueberries with crème fraîche. Accompany them with any one of five Bloody Mary recipes and that sounds like a pretty good start to the morning.

EC2, W1, W4, TW9, jacksonrye.com​

Granger & Co, various locations

Granger & Co may only do one pancake, but boy is it a pancake to contend with. The Aussie breakfast connoisseurs love a superfood or two, but that doesn’t mean a little indulgence isn’t appreciated every now and then. Mornings at Granger & Co mean a stack of ricotta hotcakes, topped with slices of banana and a good drenching of honeycomb butter.

SW1, EC1, N1, W11, grangerandco.com

Senzala, Brixton

(Floro Azqueta)

This Brixton Market café takes its French crêpes and galettes on a little tour of São Paulo before they reach your plate. Their Brazilian-influenced menu takes French classics like the Complète (ham, egg and cheese) and puts it up again El Egg Ranchero (chorizo, egg, onion, tomato chutney, beans, jalapeños, guacamole and parsley). To finish off, throw a sweet-toothed fiesta with the Coco Loco – Belgian chocolate with coconut, ice cream, and a splash of rum.

42 Coldharbour Lane, Brixton, SW9 8PS, senzalacreperie.co.uk

