🔥Best online clothing sales to shop right now🔥

Social distancing may have us spending more time at home, but that hasn’t stopped us from hitting the shops—digitally, of course.

Whether you are looking for something to wear while you work from home or are thinking far ahead to your beach-ready wardrobe, the online offering is brimming with bargains.

It is also more important now than ever to support retailers, especially smaller, independent brands in this uncertain and difficult time—and if that means you get some chic new garments at the same time, well that’s just a win, win.

We have gathered the best sales right now so you can invest in new statement and staple pieces with real bang for your buck.

ASOS

Shop jumpsuits, jeans, shoes, tops and dresses with up to 50 per cent off.

Topshop

The Topshop sale has been extended. There is now up to 30 per cent off everything. We’re talking knitwear, jeans, jackets, coats and much, much more.

AllSaints

Everything is 25 per cent off at AllSaints so you can finally invest in that leather jacket, stylish workwear or biker boots you have been lusting over.

Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is hosting a mid-season sale with up to 50 per cent off men’s, women’s and home and lifestyle essentials.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie has also extended its sale with up to 70 per cent off clothing like dresses, knitwear, trousers, and sleepwear.

Monki

Monki want you to know the sale is very much on. There is up to 50 per cent off a whole range of essential clothing.

New Look

There is 25 per cent off jeans, skirts and trousers at New Look with free delivery on orders of over £25.

Oasis

It’s springtime on Oasis and you can shop the seasonal essentials with 20 per cent off everything using the code GIFT20.

Karen Millen

There is up to 75 per cent off during the Karen Millen sale with free UK standard delivery. Get your occasion and workwear needs ticked off.

Monsoon

Get your summer wardrobe sorted with 40 per cent off Monsoon’s new collection across both womenswear and childrenswear.

Warehouse

For a limited time only, there is 20 per cent off everything at Warehouse.

Wallis

Shop 30 per cent off the entire Wallis site and order by 10pm for express delivery.

Anine Bing

For the first time ever, Anine Bing is having a sale across its core range of covetable blazer, jackets, graphic tees and sweatshirts from March 24 to April 6. The 25 per cent discount will allow you to upgrade your wardrobe with some seriously chic staples as well as invest in the likes of luxe PJ sets and stylish suits.

Matches Fashion

Use the code SPRING15 at checkout to get 15 per cent off your order.

Net-A-Porter

You can shop selected new-season items with 15 per cent off.

Ganni

Good vibes only. To lift your spirits, Ganni is giving you the chance to shop Pre Spring with 25 per cent off.

Footwear

Air & Grace

Chic footwear label Air & Grace is offering 20 per cent off for the month of March. The brand beloved by the likes of Dame Helen Mirren, Fearne Cotton and more is extending its sale to cover trainers, boots, espadrilles, wedges, and sandals.

Kurt Geiger

Kurt Geiger is hosting a massive footwear sale with up to 70 per cent off and an additional 20 per cent off shoes and new season must-haves.

L.K.Bennett

With new lines recently added, there is a sale of half price or less at L.K.Bennett.

