🔥Best new trainer releases this month: The February sneaker drops you need to know about🔥

Get your hands on the freshest new sneakers as soon as they drop with our roundup of the covetable kicks.

Each month, we will be compiling our favourite footwear drops to have on your radar, so mark your calendars.

From Nike, to Adidas, via Asics and Puma, we have gathered the trainers worth investing in to take your sneaker collection to the next level.

Set to be instant sell outs – run, don’t walk.

Logo Play CPX70 High Top

The classic Chuck Taylor All Star has been turned on its head with the latest Twisted collection that plays with proportions, patterns and heritage detailing. After the brand’s hugely popular collaboration with JW Anderson in which the Run Star Hike with its bold midsole was born, the traditional design has been taken to the next level with a mash up of leopard print, varying colours and unique heel detailing.

£90 | Converse | Buy it now

Nike React Vision D/MS/X

The latest release in the Nike React series may just be one of our favourites. The silhouette – that was first unveiled in 2018 – and the D/MS/X design are combined to create a futuristic-looking shoe that offers more comfort than ever before. They feature protruding lugs that provides added bounce, a padded tongue and a greater level of that coveted React cushioning than prior models.

£114.95 | Nike | Buy from February 6

ASICS x Kiko Kostadinov

Coriander haters, look away, Asics’ first colour release of its collaboration with Kiko Kostadinov has been unveiled and it is cilantro green. The jockey-inspired pattern has a contrasting that is then embossed with a new technique where it overlayed with a checkerboard design.

£175 | Asics | Buy from February 8

PUMA x HELLY HANSEN

Puma is teaming up once again with Scandi outerwear label Helly Hansen. The latest launch taps into both brand’s sports heritage to reveal a more colourful take on classic performance wear. The collaboration is made up of vibrant fleeces, leggings, hoodies and two covetable trainers, all with 90s-inspired colour-blocking.

From £100 | ASOS | Buy from February 8

FILA Liquid Lustre

Taking you from Valentine’s Day and beyond, FILA have unveiled the strawberry shortcake, marshmallow trainers of your dream in the form of a capsule collection that puts a playful twist on the classic Distruptor and Creator silhouettes.

£90 | Fila | Buy from February 10

Air Max Verona

The Air Verona was first released in 1992 and was the brand’s first women’s only Air Max, recently succeeded by the Thea and Dia modles. The silhouette borrows elements from the Air Max 90 but given a contemporary revamp with the exaggerated heel.

£149.95 | Nike | Buy from February 15

Vans x Sandy Liang

The footwear and apparel brand have linked up with New York fashion designer Sandy Liang to bring her signature playful style to five of the classic Vans silhouettes as well as clothing and accessories.

Debuting on February 21, the designer describes the collection as “embodying the playful dreaminess of the nineties, as well as the grittiness of downtown New York City.”

The range is defined by Liang’s signature mix of materials, colours and prints with fleece-like cheetah prints and metal jewellery detailing.

The Old Skool trainers have been redesigned with two unique iterations. First and foremost, they have been given a pink velour upper and a bejewelled or crisscross chain detailing, while the second has black canvas uppers, exposed white lock stitching and butterfly adorned outsoles. The Platform Slip-On is taken to the next level with snow leopard fur and the Vans Sport have a clashing print design of leopard print and tartan plaid with a checkerboard heel.

From €18 – €220 | Vans | Buy from February 21

PUMA Style Rider Play On

Puma have harked back to the archives with the revival of the Fast Rider, one of the brand’s most popular running shoes in the 1980s. The silhouette is back by popular demand with vibrant colourways, a lightweight design and shock-absorbing outsoles.

£80 | OFFSPRING | Buy from February 22

