It’s not long until Mother’s Day, which this year falls on Sunday, March 22.

If you haven’t scouted out the perfect thing to light up her day – don’t panic. We’ve been hard at work rounding up some of the best new products guaranteed to put a smile on her face.

While she may insist a good catch up over a cuppa is enough, Mothering Sunday is the perfect opportunity to spoil her with something special.

Of course, you don’t have to limit celebrations to just your mum; grandmothers, step-mums, aunts and mother-in-laws – the strong matriarchal figures in your life – can also be shown love and appreciation on March 22.

We know there’s nothing like a bit of quality time together, which is why we’ve included experiences in our gift guide, but there’s also Mother’s Day gift ideas for the home and garden, fashion, jewellery and beauty, food and drink, and tech.

Scroll on to find the mother of all gifts this Mother’s Day

Fortnum & Mason The Mother’s Day Hamper

Filled with prized picks, Fortnum & Mason’s Mother’s Day Hamper will indulge and delight with warming teas, buttery biscuits, preserves, curds and chocolate flowers. For a luxury treat that will linger all month long, this is the hamper to hold dear.

£100 |​​​ Fortnum&Mason |​​​ Buy it now

Just For You Hamper – Cartwright & Butler

Spoil her in the theme of pink with this heart shaped hamper from Cartwright & Butler. Nourished with all-butter classic fudge, luscious rose petal jelly, sherbet pips, cranberry crumbles and chocolate wafer crispies, it’s a treat for the eyes as much as the taste buds. The containers are top-notch too — perfect for housing tea, coffee or reusing when she makes her own goodies.

£40 |​​ Cartwright & Butler |​​​ Buy it now

John Lewis & Partners Rosé Gift Box

For an Ascot inspired afternoon you can’t go wrong with a bit of bubbly and some superior picnic fare. Complete with sparkling Altemura Rosamaro Brut, Stas pink champagne truffles, Cottage Delight Salmon and Dill Pate and Popti Cornish Bakehouse beetroot and crisp caraway crackers.

£45 |​ John Lewis |​​ Buy it now

Harvey Nichols Afternoon Tea Gift Box​

A grand teatime is a gift worth giving and this splendid set will see her through many fine brews. Satisfy with rich shortbread, cherry on the top biscuits (inspired by the Bakewell tart), a pairing of joyous jams and a helping of creamy fudge.

£50 | Harvey Nichols |​ Buy it now

John Lewis & Partners Elegant Afternoon Tea Treats Hamper

With a a bottle of Brut Rosé and an abundance of British darlings, this plentiful hamper is an eat and drink holiday. Our favourites? The Linden Lady handmade chocolate covered marshmallows and the Gold Crown chocolate cake are mouthwatering morsels.

£100 |​ John Lewis |​ ​Buy it now

Portobello Road Gin Best of British Hamper

Show your appreciation to the woman who gave you life with this jam-packed hamper from Portobello Road Gin. It is filled with a bottle of the brand’s signature spirit as well as British-born tasty treats to compliment, including tea, marmalade, biscuits and chocolate.

£50 | Portobello Road | Buy it now

Tea for Two Gift Box

What present is better than quality time spent together? This experience gift will treat your mum to a posh afternoon tea for two so you can extend the festivities. It is valid for hundreds of locations around the UK.

£34.99 | Red Letter Days | Buy it now

The Tiffany Blue Box Café

We can’t think of anything more special than quality time with your leading lady this Mother’s Day enjoying breakfast at Tiffany’s Audrey Hepburn-style. The brand is hosting a pop-up in Harrods where you can enjoy your morning cup of Jo in the brand’s signature turquoise-hued cup and surrounded by glittering jewels. Enjoy breakfast favourites like croissants and eggs or opt for the afternoon tea with dainty sandwiches, scones and patisseries all with a truly unique Tiffany twist.​

From £39 | Tiffany at Harrods | Book now

Newby x Matthew Williamson teas

Iconic British teamakers Newby has partnered up with designer Matthew Williamson to create a collection of teas housed in the chicest of tins. The range includes a Jasmine Rose Garden, Exotic Earl Grey and Maharaja’s Breakfast tea alongside intricate illustrations inspired by the fine flavours.

£29.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice Gin

No one has ever gifted in error when it comes to gin. Hendrick’s Midsummer Solstice is the perfect tipple for long nights and nearing summer days.

£36.95 |​​ Master of Malt |​​​ Buy it now

Mama Support Box

For the healthy minded mama this organic plant-based package is brimming with proteins and nutrients to restore and replenish. Made in special collaboration with Ross J Barr, the A-list Five Element Acupuncturist, the Mama Support Box is a gracious gift for new mums in particular.

£69 |​ Pureearth |​​ Buy it now

Mother’s day 2020: With Love XO Beauty Box​ (Worth over £80)

Packed with beauty bests, treat her with this decadent set that includes prized pieces from Estée Lauder, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, MAC and more.

£26 |​​ MAC |​​​ Buy it now

lookfantastic Mother’s Day Collection 2020 (Worth over £250)

Housed in a Tiffany-style blue hatbox design, the lookfantastic Mother’s Day collection is one of the best beauty bounties for Mum’s day 2020. Jurlique, NEOM, Cowshed, ESPA — all her beauty bag heroes (and some new favourites) are on offer for a very fair £59.

£59 |​​​ lookfantastic |​​​ Buy it now

‘Me Time’ – Pamper Day Gift Box

The gift of relaxation is precious and priceless. The ‘Me Time’ box — stocked with Champagne truffles, Dead Sea bath salts, a pair of Tom Lane Alpaca bed socks to name a few — is the perfect self care surprise to treat her with this Mother’s Day. Card and envelope included.

£69.95 |​​​ Studio Seed |​​ Buy it now

Just For Mum Box

Containing five to six luxe beauty products from the likes of Living Proof, Benefit Cosmetics, Pai Skincare, Q+A Skincare, you can choose a one-time purchase or a monthly ​subscription. For a gift that keeps giving the Oh Mumma box is a enjoyable treat.

£25 | Oh Mumma | Buy it now

Mum & baby bundle

Hey baby! This mum and baby bundle is a considerate (and safe) choice to pamper and please new mums as well as their darling new arrivals. This dermatologist approved goodie bag will be a cherished new addition.

£65 |​​ Kit & Kin |​​ Buy it now

Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Renewing Ritual Bodycare Gift Set

Give the gift of self-care with this pampering set for Rituals that contains a body cream, shower gel, hand wash and body scrub all with the indulgent scent of cherry blossom and soothing rice milk. The brand is also offering complimentary engraving in selected stores on March 21 so you can customise the products.

£29.90 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Elemis Rose Radiance Collection

A fan favourite of beauty editors everywhere, the Rose Radiance collection from Elemis is an opulent feast for the skin.

£39 Harvey Nichols Buy it now

Bobbi Brown Pretty Powerful Collection

Every year, Bobbi Brown launches a limited edition product for Mother’s Day and this year is no exception. For 2020, the beauty brand has partnered with British designer Elizabeth Scarlett to create an embroidered pouch filled with a trio of BB bestsellers; think Smokey Eye Mascara, Vitamin Enriched Face Base and Pot Rouge in Powder Pink.

Worth a whopping £112, you’ll not only get a gorgeous makeup bag your mum is sure to love but the full RRP will go to Smart Works, a charity that supports and empowers women in business. Talk about win-win.

£64 | Bobbi Brown | Buy it now

R&R Luxury Shea Oil – Serenity 250ml

A skincare brand centred around one of the most indulgently moisturising ingredients in the world, Shea, pretty much anything from R&R’s range would make a lovely treat for stressed mums. This body oil is delicately fragranced with lavender, bergamot and ylang ylang with Shea from Ghana. It hydrates hair and skin in equal measure and is best used right after bathing to lock in the moisture.

£15 | R&R Luxury | Buy it now

Jo Malone London Wisteria & Lavender

Can you ever go wrong with Jo Malone? This soft floral offering is a tranquil blend of English lavender, luscious wisteria and sweet heliotrope.

£50 | John Lewis |​ Buy it now

Coco & Eve Glow Figure

Like treating the skin to an endless tropical holiday, Coco & Eve’s Glow Figure range will soothe and soften with three new must-have mixtures; the Bali Buffing Sugar, Bounce Body Masque and the Body Moisture Whip.

Available as a bundle or purchased separately, these lush concoctions will earn a prized place at bath time.

From £34.90 |​ Coco & Eve |​​ Buy it now

Axiology The Bullet Lipstick – Joy

If she loves her lippy, Axiology’s foolproof formulas and classic colours will be a cherished addition. Housed in luxe gold case, the super clean makeup is derived from 100 percent natural ingredients.

£24 ​​| ASOS |​​ Buy it now

Small Essential Cosmetic Case​ from Aspinal of London

If luxury leather goods​ are among her prized possessions, this gorgeous cosmetic case from Aspinal of London will be her new handbag hero.

£80 |​ Aspinal of London |​ Buy it now

Klements Tassel Silk Scarf

Klements extraordinary prints are hand painted and drawn by fashion and textiles designer Charlotte Allen​. This gorgeous range of skinny scarves will be her new go-to for afternoon soirées to sun baked holidays.

£95 each |​ ​Klements |​ ​​But it now

Yankee Candle Gift Set

Right now from Yankee candle get any large jar candle and tea light gift set for £35. Choices aplenty but we think the ‘fresh cut roses’ scent makes for an enduring spring — even if the actual roses have yet to grace us with their petals.

£35 |​​ Yankee Candle |​​​ Buy it now

Choisya Candle

You really can’t go wrong with a Diptyque candle and in honour of Mother’s Day, the brand has launched five very limited edition candles to get you into the spring feel. Each one showcases a different flower and can be burned alone or alongside others to create a bouquet of aromas.

£49 | Diptyque | Buy it now

Tocca Stella Hand Cream

From the effects of winter weather, to excessively washing to prevent infections, our hands could all use some TLC. This cream from Tocca will be a luxurious way for your mum to nourish her skin with the moisturising ingredients of shea butter, avocado oil and soothing aloe.

£10 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Üllo Wine Purifier

Purifying any wine by removing sulphites and sediment, the Üllo Wine Purifier restores the natural taste of wine to its finest finish. Simply place onto a carafe, decanter or glass​ and pour. Gift alone or pair it with her favourite red, white or rosé.

£59.99 | Amazon |​ Buy it now

Also available at Selfridges (£70)

LARQ Bottle

If you are looking for a more practical gift, the LARQ bottle is a brilliant buy. It is the first self-cleaning water bottle that eliminates 99.9 per cent of contaminants. Not only will this reduce single-use plastic consumption but the brand is donating a percentage of proceeds to Well Aware, an organisation that builds sustainable water systems around the world. Win, win, win.

£95 | Live Larq | Buy it now

Pink Roses Tin Biscuit Barrel

Any mum with a devotion for cookies, biscuits and sweets will adore this rosey posey tin from Emma Bridgewater. Pro tip: fill it with her favourite flavour and add a heartfelt card.

£15 | Emma Bridgewater | Buy it now

Smythson ​Yummy Mummy Panama Notebook​

The perennially popular Smythson notebook has been given a Mother’s Day makeover in the chic Yummy Mummy Panama Notebook. The pink pocket diary is bound in cross-grain lambskin and fitted with the brand’s famous gilt-edged, pale blue Featherweight paper.

£49 | Smythson | ​Buy it now

19 Momme Silk Pillowcase

We could all use some more shut-eye but if you want to treat your mum to an indulgent night of rest, this is how you do it. Made from 100 per cent mulberry silk, this luxury sleeper is also offered alongside a range of decadent silk hair wraps.

£49 | SILK UP |​ Buy it now

TOMS Plant Dye Women’s Espadrilles

Designed with plant dye,​ this comfy espadrille is the perfect all-day footwear for busy mums and quick feet . Part of the Earthwsie collection from TOMS, a hero in eco-friendly footwear, this splendid slip-on​ is 100 per cent vegan.

£44 |​ TOMS |​ ​Buy it now

Plain Chocolate Coated Coffee Beans in a Hand Made Papier Mache Large Bonbonnière

Satisfy her sweet tooth with these Brazilian coffee beans that are coated in an indulgent dark chocolate. The treats are housed in a luxe bonbonnière that was used traditionally as a way to bestow luck at celebrations. It is adorned with a stunning hand-painted design.

£25 | Rita Farhi | Buy it now

Lily O’Brien’s personalised chocolate boxes

Sure you can give your mum just any box of chocolates, but we think she’ll appreciate one with your face plastered on it a whole lot more.

Luxury chocolatier Lily O’Brien’s has created three assorted chocolate boxes ripe and ready for you to personalise. Choose from a selection of 18 dessert chocolates (£12.15), 30 indulgent chocolates (£16.50), or a keepsake photo box stacked with 60 chocolates (£30).

Simply select the one you want, choose an image layout and upload the image(s) you want featured. You might need to get an extra one for yourself too …

From £12.15 | Lily O’Briens | Buy it now

Edge of Ember Jewellery

If she’s one for simple, elegant style, there’s a brand new label to add to her jewellery box this Mothering Sunday. Made for the modern woman, Edge of Ember’s pieces are timeless and will look equally as lovely doing the supermarket shop as they will at her next dinner party.

Starting from roughly the £100 mark, the pieces are designed to be worn alone or in layers, so she can mix her new trinkets in with staples that she already owns.

There’s such a lovely selection to choose from (most of the necklaces come with free engraving too) but our top three choices are the Mini Bead Coin Necklace (£75), Everyday Gold Chain Necklace (£165) or the Everywoman Together Necklace (£105), which celebrates the individuality in real women.

Shop now

Treatwell Treatment

Treat your mum to a bit of me time with a voucher from Treatwell where she can opt for anything from a massage or facial, to nails or a spa day. You really can’t go wrong and it works perfectly for a last minute gift if it slipped your mind.

From £10 | Treatwell | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter