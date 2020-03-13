Mother’s Day = flowers. It’s a fact born through the centuries, so there’s absolutely no point in arguing with the beautiful thing that is bloomin’ tradition. Through the ages, the floral symbol synonymous with Mother’s Day has become the humble carnation, a British favourite symbolizing the four pillars of motherhood: faith, love, beauty and charity.

Then there’s that difficult question: which colours to choose? Generally anything, except a deep dark red (CC: Valentine’s Day) is a stellar choice. Both light reds and deep pinks represent all things gratitude and appreciation, whilst white stems will tell ma’ you bow to her purity, brightness and overall damn greatness.

How to care for your flowers:

Think of your stems! Once you’ve unwrapped and chosen a vase for your flowers, trim the stems before you plop them in water. Make sure they’re to an angle to ensure better water intake.

Prune. Every morning and evening, remove all the dead leaves below the water line. Not only does it make the whole thing look prettier, but it also keeps those pesky bacteria from growing and killing your bunch. For those with roses, shave off the outer most petals to ensure maximum bloom.

Avoid the sun and remember fruit is bad for your petals. Well, when it comes to perennials anyway. If you leave your flowers in direct sun, you run the risk of singing their petals. Alternative? Place them in the shade. As for the fruit, when your average banana ripens, it releases ever so small amounts of ethylene gas, which can actually prove perilous to your bouquet.

Water sensibly. Go for room temperature H2O. Anything else (severely cold or as hot as hell) will kill them. Also, change the water every two days, otherwise your bunch will start to smell.

Feed them. They put those little pouches of minerals in there for a reason. Mix in as you add the water to the vase for the best results.

So much choice! Yes there is, that’s why we’ve done the hard work for you. Whether you just want a chic but simple bunch for maman or a cute tussie-mussie with the most luxe boho couture roses on the planet, the country’s flower emporiums are at your service to dazzle you (and your pockets) with some very stellar mixes.

Below we’ve life tested, plucked, examined, picked at and smelt every single stem, petal and stamen to bring you this year’s best pick of bouquets to suit all mums (including the difficult ones) to ensure she has the happiest Mother’s Day ever.

From Instagram favourites Wild Things Flowers to sustainable maestros McQueens and the chicer than chic Flowerbx, here’s 14 bouquets and florists worthy of your hard earned moolah.

FlowerBx – Pink Tulips

Best for? Mum’s who can’t put down a fashion magazine.Suggested vase size: It comes with one.How long does it last for? Nine days.

Adored by the likes of Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tom Ford, FlowerBx, the brainchild of former PR guru turned luxury florist Whitney Bromberg Hawkings, is the definition of cut-to-order floral chic. Bunches, from blousy bouquets to bespoke masterpieces, are sent directly to your door in either a slick vase or recyclable box, which later this year will be entirely plastic-free.

Our top Mother’s Day pick? Pink British grown tulips. On arrival the buds were sealed tight – a nod to just how gloriously fresh the Flowerbx stem actually is. Once home and in the warmth, the bulbs exploded to life revealing luxe petals that pretty much out luxed themselves. If you’ve got the cash, go the extra mile and buy as many stems as possible because your mother will coo over them with absolute starry-eyed emoji glee.

From £35 | Flowerbx | Buy it now

Arena Flowers – Mother’s Day Elegance

Best for? Eco-minded mums.Suggested vase size: dependent on what you buy.How long does it last for? Seven days.

Arena Flowers has time and time again been voted the UK’s number one ethical florist, and for good reason. For every bunch you buy, they’ll plant a tree to help restore healthy forests in vulnerable countries like Mozambique and Madagascar, combat climate change and support local communities. To be as green as possible, the company has also removed single-use plastics from all their products and preaches the use of organic and compostable materials. Gold star.

As you’re buying a bunch for your mum, it goes without saying that she deserves the absolute best. Blow her away with Mother’s Day Elegance, an exquisite hand-tied number glowing with soft peach, pink and white blooms, avalanche and spray roses, parvi eucalyptus and lovely little waxflower. Add a vase for extra wow factor.

£65 | Arena Flowers | Buy it now

Wild Things Flowers – Love you to the moon, stars and back again

Best for? Wild mums who go nuts for a blousy hydrangea.Suggested vase size? It comes with one.How long does it last for? Overall, eight lovely days but the poppies will need ditching after three.

Self-taught florist and founder of Wild Things Flowers Louise Bermingham knows a thing or two when it comes to beautifully extravagant blooms. The epitome of wild, the florist’s gravity-defying designs toss out the traditional floral arrangement rulebook, offering burgeoning florets that challenge every other plucker in the business.

Delicate chiffon roses, Unforgettable roses, Iceland poppies, lime green roses, Vuvuzela roses, Scabiosa seed pods, broom, tuberose, lysimachia, blossom prunus and spray avalanche roses make up this year’s mighty and deliciously fragrant Mother’s Day offering, “Love you to the moon, stars and back again.” Instagrammable to a T, ma’ will also be over the moon to nab the included and uber elegant apothecary vase wrapped in Wild Thing’s signature grosgrain ribbon – it’s stamped too.

£130 | Wild Things Flowers | Buy it now

Neill Strain Floral Couture

Best for? Mums who are so chic it hurts.Suggested vase size: Medium, with generous rim.How long does it last for? Eight very happy days.

Pomper than pomp, Neill Strain is your go to man if you’re looking to seriously impress your mother this Mothering Sunday. Nothing short of majestic, the florist’s eccentric pieces are renowned throughout Belgravia (the home of his Insta-friendly boutique) and in Harrods, where the floral king enjoys a rather sweet location in the department store’s famous food halls.

Astrantia, brunia, calla lily, lisianthus, rose, spray roses, eucalyptus, skimmia and wow-worthy vanda orchids headline this year’s ES choice. Expertly textured and spellbindingly fragrant, the mixes’ ludicrously ridiculous petal count give it added star appeal. Though Valentine-esque in tones and hues, it’s a top-notch choice that will show mother that you actually made an effort. Plus, this year’s selection can be paired with an extra glossy candle. Think Italian garden vibes with citrus, magnolia, rose and musk notes fashioned from the finest fragrance oils in France. Advice: buy it.

From £130 | Neill Strain Floral Couture | Buy it now

M&S – The Collection: Mum’s Pink Perfection

Best for? Mums who love pink, pink, pink.Suggested vase size: Medium with a medium rim.​

How long does it last for? Five days.

There’s nothing quite like M&S: the socks, the underwear, the words ‘back to school’ and of course those uber trustee food emporiums. With Marks and Sparks, you are more or less guaranteed to nab a quality bargain – something us Brits go gaga for. Floral wise, the High Street giant has got bucket loads, but our pick this year goes to The Collection Mum’s Pink Perfection.

Bright, snappy, cheap and cheerful, the lovely little bijou has pink spray roses, stocks and lisianthus and is topped off by bloom chrysanthemums and ammi majus. At £40, it’s a steal and comes in stylish Collection-branded gift wrap. Lovely little ribbon and free delivery on Mother’s Day also included.

£40 | Marks and Spencer | Buy it now

Floom – Bespoke Hand-tied

Best for? Last minute and independent championing types.Suggested vase size: dependent on what you buy.How long does it last for? Dependent on the florist, but expect five days or more.

Floom is all about bigging up local and independent florists in your area. The advantage? Mixes are fresher, which mean they generally last for longer. Perfect for last minute types, especially those who forget on the day, all you have to do is simply enter your mum’s postcode, browse the florists that catch your eye, add any accessories, and hit the pay button. The florist of your choice then does the rest. Prices range from modest to bank account busting, so all pockets (no matter how deep) will be happy.

Our pastel-toned bouquet came beautifully wrapped, overflowing with gorgeous spray roses, ranunculus and spring-time narcissus. Before you order, it’s best to know that last-order dates depend on the florist you select and first time Floomers also nab free delivery, too.

From £35 | Floom | Buy it now

McQueens – Gratia

Best for? Classic mums who know the true meaning of style.Suggested vase size: medium with a medium rim.How long does it last for? 11 absolutely fabulous days.

Very few florists match the utter brilliance and stupendous show-stoppping set designs of this east-London born flower powerhouse. McQueens, purveyor of florals to the fashion elite, glitzy parties, lavish hotels and private events, is the only florist to be the recipient of the Positive Luxury Butterfly Mark – a prestigious accolade that celebrates luxury brands who make continued commitments towards sustainable working practices.

The best tussie for mums this year is the beautifully classic and rather quirky Gratia, a lush mish mash of blue limonium, pink mondial roses, Guelder Viburnum and fragrant eucalyptus. Style wise, they are faultless and all deliveries are sent in eco-friendly packaging void of plastic.

From £110 | McQueens | Buy it now

Fortnum & Mason – The Choral Bouquet

Best for? The vintage mother who goes mad for colour.Suggested vase size: Small with a small rim.How long does it last for? Five glorious days.

Purveyor of royal goods, English finery and quite possibly the best teas on the planet for yonks, Fortnum & Mason is one household name worthy of mamma’s prized vase stash. Now home to a wonderfully restored floral boutique housed on the lower ground floor of the department store, choose from designer classics to spruces that wreak absolute Britishness.

With temperatures still on the bleak side, my advice to add a bit of bloom to the gloom is to go for a dash of colour. Vintage, and oh so feminine, F&M’s Coral Bouquet posy is happiness served with a side of kaleidoscopic bling. Tied with ethically-sourced scented roses from Tambuzi, Kenya aromatic rosemary, sweet scented seasonal spring flowers and berries and voluptuous tulips, it’s easily the best smelling of all the bunches on this list. High praise for the ultra-protective packaging, too.

£70 | Fortnum & Mason | Buy it now

Grace & Thorn – Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool

Best for? Mums whose nicknames are ‘edge.’Suggested vase size: small or purchase with a pickle jar.How long does it last for? Seven lovely days.

For Grace & Thorn virgins, know this: no bouquet this east-London florist arranges is ever the same. With uniqueness at the forefront of their floral philosophy, a natural flair for all things edgy, London-centric Victoriana, indie alternative and just plain “damn that looks awesome” sets them apart from the rest.

With a load on offer for Mother’s Day, our favourite was “Mama Didn’t Raise No Fool,” a stunning bouquet packed with delicate seasonal blooms, from white and pink roses to lisianthus, astrantia and an asparagus fern for texture. It’s worth spending the extra bob for the pickle jar to keep the thing looking its absolute best.

£80 | Grace & Thorn | Buy it now

Selfridges – The Selfridges Selection by Moyses Stevens

Best for? Mum’s who have always wanted to have tea with the Mad Hatter.Suggested vase size: Dependent on size, but medium with a large rim should do the trick.How long does it last for? Six lovely days before it started to wilt.

Quintessentially British, the Alice in Wonderland-esque Moyses Stevens has been foraging for the finest blooms and foliage are green and pleasant land sprouts since 1876. Using only A-grade buds, the florist has been a favourite of senior royals for years and is currently the holder of a royal warrant from His Royal Highness, Prince Charles.

The Selfridges Selection, an exclusive bouquet masterminded by Moyses and Co is a full-headed explosion of Pink Floyd and Mondial roses, hand-tied together by perfumed stocks, a generous lashing of pampas grass and pussy willow. It smells divine, and gives the Oxford Street store’s perfume floors a serious run for its money.

£110 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Wild at Heart – The Eden

Best for? Instagram mums.Suggested vase size: Small with a small rim, though dependent on size.How long does it last for? Seven lovely days.

You know when you walk past Liberty and see 6,000 wannabe influencers posing by all those pretty metallic barrels of flowers? Well, that’s the work of Nikki Tibbles. Instagram star, dog lover and THE flower puff girl to some of London’s glitziest events, bashes and weddings – in short, this is one florist that always need to be on your radar.

Celebrating the arrival of spring, The Eden is a lusciously intense mix of peach and soft pink roses, apricot ranunculus and seasonal foliage that looks and smells absolutely stunning. Tell your mum to pop on her best frock, choose a filter and strike her best pose because her Insta post (featuring her new bouquet) is about to rack in all the likes.

From £70 | Wild at Heart | Buy it now

Petersham Nurseries – Bespoke Selection

Best for? Mums with good taste and high expectations.Suggested vase size: medium, but dependent on selection.How long does it last for? Eight days.

With boutiques, a destination restaurant and a greenhouse utopia stocked with the best of the best in floral-inspired garden accessories, there’s nothing quite as stupendously green-fingered and on-trend as Petersham Nurseries.

The idea is that everything is generally bespoke and made to order with what is seasonally available. For Mother’s Day, Petersham has created three spring-themed blooms, made with stems plucked from British growers: ranunculus from Norfolk, tulips from Lincolnshire and Narcissus from Cornwall. Best part? If you dine in any of their restaurants, from Richmond to Covent Garden, you can arrange for your bunch to be presented to mum at the dinner table. Just think of the extra brownie points.

From £25 | Petersham Nurseries | Buy it now

Appleyard Flowers – Scented Lavender

Best for? Mums who value a good scent.Suggested vase size: Medium with a small rim.How long does it last for? Six days

A charming bouquet from a celebrated London floral boutique? Sold. Stylish and unique, Appleyard champions a sustainable approach to everything they create with blooms ethically sourced from either British or Kenyan farms. Deliveries come in recyclable cardboard and paper, expertly tied to ensure excellent quality.

To knock her off her feet, add the Scented Lavender to your basket. The purple sprigs are scattered among lilac roses, crisp white eustoma and fragile lashings of veronica. It comes securely wrapped in a big old brown box and smells like it came directly from the fields of Provence.

£44.99 | Appleyard | Buy it now

Bloom & Wild Flowers – Subscription

Best for? Busy mums who are never home.Suggested vase size: Small to medium, depending on what you order.How long does it last for? Seven days.

Instead of just buying mum a one off, treat her to Bloom and Wild’s wildly popular three-month through the letterbox subscription service this Mother’s Day. Rounding up to roughly 20 quid per bunch, she’ll receive exactly three different boxes of fresh and seasonal blooms that she can assemble any way her heart so desires. Expect everything from roses to limonium and alstroemeria in the box and make sure you select Mother’ Day as the first delivery date otherwise you and mum will be left flowerless (and disappointed).

From £60 | Bloom & Wild | Buy it now

Verdict:

For its chicness, great price, longevity and super stylish vase, our top ES pick for Mother’s Day 2020 goes to Flowerbx’s bloomin’ beautiful pink tulips. For an ethical and bountiful bouquet, the Arena Flowers Mother’s Day Elegance arrangement will earn a prized position in the home.

