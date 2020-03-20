🔥Best mood-boosting products to make your home cosy: from slippers to scented candles🔥

We are all living in unprecedented times right now.

The on-going spread of Covid-19 means many of us are taking measures to try and limit our exposure to the disease: staying indoors, seeing friends and family on virtual hangouts and working from home.

Many experts are united in agreement that it’s the right thing to do, but self-isolation can take its toll on your mental wellbeing and physical health – especially if you live on your own.

Ada Ooi, TCM practitioner and founder of 001 Skincare, has some helpful tips to bolster you during lock down.

Limit your exposure to Coronavirus news. If you find that reading too much about the virus can make you panic, try giving yourself a daily Internet limit. Reading more can’t change the situation, but it can be toxic to your mind and wellbeing.

Rediscover or start a new hobby. Cooking, sewing, stretching, painting, reading – things that you can finally dedicate time to, or even things you imagined you might do once retired. I’ve taken out my calligraphy kit and can’t wait to crack on this week.

Don’t forget your loved ones. Self isolating physically doesn’t stop you from making contact with others. Pick up the phone and talk to friends, Skype the older folks in your family, or even in your best friends’ families. Reach out to anyone you think could be having a hard time self-isolating.

While focusing on work can take your mind off things, you may want a few home comforts to make things more comfortable.

From mindful puzzle books to weighted blankets to keep your sleep routine in check, these are the products designed to make spending so much times indoors a little more fun.

Simba Orbit Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are great for helping you drift off to sleep quickly, making them a saviour for anyone who’s feeling anxious or worried, as most of us are in the current situation. They’re also soothing to drape over yourself in the daytime too, the added weight acting like an anchor offering a sense of calm. Simba’s one has a breathable cotton cover which you can sling in the wash to keep fresh.

£149 | Simba | Buy it now

Find more weighted blankets and read about their benefits here

UGG Fuzette Slide

All the comfort of an indoor slipper married with the practicality of a sole built for outdoors; ideal whether you’re putting out the bins, nipping to the shops for some essentials or just stepping into the garden for a breather.

These high-quality sandals come in a selection of pretty pastel colours and range from UK sizes 3 -9.

£70 | UGG | Buy it now

Men’s Garrick Sheepskin Slippers

Lined with sheepskin, these soft and cosy slippers feature a memory foam inner sole and water resistant finish. No need to worry about ruining them if you pop outside, the durable textured sole will see you through all manner of quick trips.

£70 | Just Sheepskin | Buy it now

Neom Organics London Tranquillity Skin Treatment Scented Candle, 140g

Offering a double dose of calm, light this candle for gentle scent and a cosy environment, before pouring the melted almond, baobab and jojoba oils over your skin to nourish and hydrate skin intensively. Be careful to allow the oil to cool a little before you pour, otherwise this candle might have the opposite effect on your stress levels.

£40 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Essential Oil Diffusers for Aromatherapy

One of the top-rated diffusers on Amazon, customers have raved about this gadget’s smart wooden exterior, 15 light modes and super long running time (10 hours). The mist covers a large area and as well as scenting your space, can help cleanse the air and help you relax whether you’re catching up with emails or settling down in front of Netflix.

Essential oils are sold separately, but you can buy an assorted pack from the brand here.

£24.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Men’s Original Heat Holders Thermal Socks

Spring hasn’t quite sprung yet, so these thermal socks are just the ticket to keeping tootsies cosy while indoors. More comfortable than a slipper, you can wear these warm socks in bed and while padding over spaces with cold floors, like the kitchen and bathroom.

Available in eight shades, there’s one for every day of the week – plus a spare.

£8.99 | Sock Shop | Buy it now

The Mindfulness Puzzle Book By Gareth Moore

Resist the temptation to remain glued to a screen all day and into the early hours. Treat your eyes (and mind) to a break with the help of this beautiful colouring and puzzle book, aimed at adults. Designed to help you de-stress, it’s a great way to help you press pause on real life, if only for a little while.

£7.99 | Urban Outfitters | Buy it now

Shop more adult colouring books on Amazon

Himalayan Crystal Salt Lamp

While there’s no scientific evidence that salt lamps can boost energy levels or soothe allergies (as die-hard advocates claim), there’s no denying the attractiveness of their aesthetic. Offering a gentle glow, they’re the perfect way to create warm ambience in the evening.

£15.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Disco Ball Light LED Bluetooth Speaker

There’s nothing like a few disco classics and mirrorball to lift energy levels sapped by staring at the same four walls all day. While an actual disco ball might be tricky to install in the current circumstances, you can still transform your space into an 80s style disco with this portable light and bluetooth speaker combo.

Small but oh-so mighty, it packs in nine colours and seven modes which can be synced to your playlist. When the party’s over, use it as a night light for the kids or a mini table lamp that can provide ambient lighting. USB powered.

£14.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Howdah Onion Bhaji Snack

Food is more than just fuel; a good meal or snack has the ability to completely transform your day. We’re big fans of Howdah, a gourmet snack brand that offers a delicious twist on classics like Bombay Mix and brings new nibbles to the fore, like Masala Dippers, Onion Bhaji and Bakarwadi Bites. Each packet is brimming with gentle spice, adding a streak of flavour to your day. Try them with your lunchtime sarnie or ‘after work’ drinks in your lounge.

£2.75 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Get cases of six from Howdah’s website

Vitabiotics Feroglobin Liquid 200ml

It can be easy to have an endless pot of tea or coffee on the go when you’re working from home, but all that sugar and caffeine adds up. For an energy boost that won’t make feel wired, try adding a spoonful of Feroglobin to your diet. As well as pepping you up, the iron minerals and B vitamins will give your oxygen and blood levels a little push too. Suitable for vegetarians.

£4.49 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

South Devon Chilli Farm Chilli Growing Kit ‘All in One’

Gardening is an absorbing pastime, and this chilli growing kit can be used even if you don’t have access to any any outside space.

It will take a couple of months to reap the spicy harvest, but nurturing something and reconnecting with nature could prove to be helpful in periods of self-isolation.

If you’re looking for more immediate ways to spice up meal times, check out our fiery list of the best hot sauces to buy.

£7.60 | NOTHS | Buy it now

Like the idea of a hobby? Find more craft kits for adults here

TRX Move Suspension System Trainer

It’s no secret that exercise is an excellent mood-booster but you don’t need to go to the gym to get your fix. Set up a home workout with a TRX band – simply attach by closing any door with the mount on the other side for a convenient, instant gym anywhere, anytime. Ideal for core-strengthening, this multi-use piece of kit can help tone your abs as well as upper and lower body with an endless amount of exercises.

£79.95 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Also available on Amazon

Rituals The Ritual Of Happy Buddha Parfum D’Interieur 500ml

Even if it feels like the weather isn’t playing ball, ventilation is key when you’re at home all the time. Crack open a window for at least some part of the day to stop things getting stuffy, and give your soft furnishings a refresh with a spritz of Rituals room spray. This one has notes of sweet orange and cedar.

£22 | FeelUnique | Buy it now

Hotel Chocolat- Classic Hot Chocolat 250g

You can always rely on Hotel Chocolat to give you a little lifting treat. The brand’s drinking chocolate is among the finest we’ve tried and offers a change to your regular 4pm tea break.

Made with 70 per cent dark chocolate, the flavour is full, rounded and deeply comforting.

£9 | Amazon | Buy it now

Blivener Chubby Blob Seal Pillow

Just for fun, this ridiculously plump seal pillow makes an honourable sidekick for nights on the sofa or as a backrest when you’re working from home.

Available in small, medium, large and XL, he comes wrapped in a soft polyester-cotton covering making him irresistibly huggable.

Handwash with soap and water.

£34.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

John Lewis & Partners Bod LED Table Lamp, Grey

While the clocks will be moving an hour forward on Sunday March 29, spending more time indoors may wreck your sleeping patterns now. In that case, a SAD lamp could help you keep to a normal daily routine by mimicking sunlight and helping to trigger serotonin levels, which in turn should raise your mood.

John Lewis’s version comes with a five year guarantee.

£50 | John Lewis | Buy it now

StylPro Makeup Brush Cleaner and Dryer

Being home more means it’s the perfect time to tick off your task yo do list. If one of those tasks is cleaning makeup brushes, this clever electric gadget invented by Apprentice winner Tom Pellereau takes all the effort out. It deep cleans brushes in less than 30 seconds using a centrifugal spin technology, leaving them clean, dry and ready for use in next to no time.

Even if you’re using this period to go makeup-free at home, knowing you have clean tools ready to use when you need them is a cheering thought.

£31.99 | Boots | Buy it now *On sale from £39.99

