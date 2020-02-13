🔥Best men's grooming tech and products to buy right now🔥

From smart toothbrushes to precision trimmers and all-natural skincare, there’s no excuse for the modern man not to scrub up beautifully.

BaByliss Diamond Heated Smoothing and Straightening Brush

Unruly hair can be a thing of the past. Simply brush your hair for fast, easy smoothness with visible shine. Flexible taming bristles and detangling combs gently grip the hair for light tension and control, giving ultimate smoothness.

£28.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Rio 4-in-1 Facial Cleansing Brush and Massager

Precision and roller massagers relax and tone, the ultra-soft facial brush is for deep-pore cleansing and the gentle facial exfoliator removes dry and dead skin.

£19.99 | Very | Buy it now

Bellroy Dopp Kit

A stylish and compact case, perfect for a weekend away. With a zip fastening, two pockets and a water-resistant lining, you can transport your bits and bobs without the need for extra storage.

£45 | Bellroy | Buy it now

Bulldog Original travel kit gift set

A three-step skincare routine enriched with natural ingredients and purpose-built for men. Pop it in your gym bag or keep it in a desk drawer for a ready-to-go refresh.

£10 | Look Fantastic | Buy it now

Philips Series 7000 12-in-1 Grooming Kit MG7710

A showerproof all-in-one trimmer with 12 attachments. The high-quality combs are designed to be durable and reliable and incorporate hair-lifting technology to more hairs.

£24.99 | Argos | Buy it now

Oral-B Genius 9000 electric toothbrush

SmartRing and pressure control technology reduces brushing speed and alerts you to be gentler if you brush too hard. It lasts two weeks between charges and has six modes.

£120 | Boots | Buy it now

Wahl 14-in-1 Chromium Multi Groomer 9855-2417X

A sleek rechargeable trimmer with precision-ground blades that will power through stubble, beard, necklines and sideburns and allows all over body grooming.

£23.99 | Wahl | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

