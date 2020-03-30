🔥Best luxury Easter eggs of 2020🔥

Chocolate lovers, it’s that time of year again where you can justify feasting on delectable sweet treat-filled eggs in the name of Easter.

But this year, we are going bigger and more extravagant than ever with luxurious options that will offer a fabulous egg hunt.

With intricate hand-decorated detailing, decadent Champagne filings, unique flavour combinations and more eye-catching patterns than ever before, these chocolatey treats promise that this Easter will be the best one yet.

Extra-Thick Easter Egg – Champagne

The definition of luxury, this Easter egg from Hotel Chocolat has a stunning two-tone pink and chocolate design with extra thickness for a double dose of chocolatey goodness. It is crafted from milk chocolate and strawberry-white and is filled with classic and pink Marc de Champagne truffles.

£29 | Hotel Chocolat | Buy it now

Three Beautiful Decorated Easter Eggs

You only need to look at these Fortnum & Mason eggs to appreciate the beauty but while the beautiful Easter treats look too good to eat, you will be missing out if you leave them as decorative objects. The set of three come in milk, dark and white chocolate with a realistic sugar flower design.

£50 | Fortnum & Mason | Buy it now

Harrods Cocoa-Dusted Almonds Easter Egg

Harrods have leaned on Belgian chocolatiers to create this luxurious egg that is filled with the brand’s hugely popular cocoa-dusted almonds that you will discover when cracking into the milk chocolate lace exterior.

£30 | Harrods | Buy it now

Golden Egg filled with mini chocolate eggs

This limited-edition golden egg opens to uncover mini milk, dark and white chocolate eggs hidden gems. The keepsake exterior can then be used to store your little treasures.

£50 | Godiva | Buy it now

Milk Chocolate Egg with Hand-Crafted Chocolates

Iconic British baker Betty’s has a whole host of show-stopping creations as part of their Easter offering that includes this milk chocolate egg that opens to reveal hand-crafted milk and dark chocolates from its best-selling range. You can expect the likes of the Rose and Violet Creams and Vanilla Caramel Hearts.

£39.95 | Bettys | Buy it now

Charbonnel et Walker Sea Salt Gianduja Truffle Easter Eggs

When it comes from Charbonnel et Walker, you know it’s going to be good. The brand’s Easter offering includes this egg-shaped box that opens to reveal a mouth-wateringly delicious combination of sweet hazelnut gianduja and sea salt truffles.

£20 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Billionaire Filled Easter Egg

Prepare for a sugar overload with London-based bakery Cutter & Squidge’s fun-filled egg. It is crafted from milk chocolate and jam-packed with dark chocolate ganache, salted caramel sauce, chocolate sponge and digestive crumb with an egg and gold leaf finishing touch.

£18.50 | Cutter & Squidge | Buy it now

Eggs With Legs – Jewel Edition

Presented in a novelty egg cup, this Easter egg truly has legs. Created by ceramic designer Mary Rose Young, you will find the chocolate seasonal classic atop a hand painted creation complete with leopard-print boots and tartan breeches.

£55 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Love Cocoa Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Luxury Egg

Love Cocoa is offering one its most popular chocolate bar flavours in egg form in honour of Easter. It is crafted from organic 41 per cent milk chocolate, caramel and a pinch of Maldon Sea Salt. The delicious chocolatey creation is housed in recyclable, plastic-free packaging and does not include any palm oil.

£10.95 | Ocado | Buy it now

Venchi Dark chocolate chocaviar Easter egg

From the outside, we wouldn’t blame you for thinking that this was just your run of the mill classic Easter egg. But when you crack open the Cuor di Cacao shell exterior, you will find mouthwatering, delicious tiny little cocoa granules as a hidden but very welcomed surprise.

£45.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Milk Chocolate Ocean Studded Easter Egg

This chocolate egg is hand-painted with natural colouring and a shimmery detailing to give it an under the sea look that is shown even more explicitly by the milk chocolate turtles and starfish that you will find within the shell. It crafted from 45 per cent Venezuela origin milk chocolate and 50p from each purchase goes to the Sea Life Trust.

£12.50 | Chococo | Buy it now

Cocoa et Co. Ruby Geometric Egg

It may surprise you to learn that ruby chocolate was only created in 2017 but has now hit mainstream appeal thanks in no small part to the delicious Kit Kat bar. You can now enjoy the delicious chocolate variation as an Easter egg thanks to Cocoa et Co. in a geometric design.

£5 | Sainsbury’s | Buy it now

Lindt Lindor Milk Chocolate Egg & Mini Filled Eggs

You can always count on Lindt to nail Easter with its always extensive egg offering. Our favourite this year goes back to basics with the classic milk chocolate variation where you can enjoy the smooth tasting goodness as a hollow shell as well as in mini form.

£6 | Tesco | Buy it now

Holdsworth Gold Speckled Milk Chocolate Easter Egg with Truffles

This chocolate egg from Holdsworth is crafted from milk chocolate and designed with a luxurious gold shimmer speckling. It comes atop a bed of delectable white, milk and chocolate sea sat caramel truffles.

£15 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Green & Blacks Dark Chocolate Thick Shell Easter Egg

Treat your family, friends and loved ones to the tasty treat of Green & Blacks in this dark chocolate variation. The egg is crafted from the finest cocoa with subtle notes of sour cherry, raisin and savoury flavours.

£5 | Tesco | Buy it now

Prestat Ruby chocolate egg with sea salt caramels

Wrapped like a present we cannot wait to open, Prestat is offering its take on a Ruby chocolate egg wrapped in a luxe gold foil and tied in a bow. It is filled with Ruby truffles that have a soft salted caramel centre.

£16.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Small Egg milk chocolate

Belgian chocolatier Pierre Marcolini use the finest cocoa beans to create a truly special egg that anyone would be excited to unwrap. The Small Egg present is made from milk chocolate – but is also available as dark – and contains 12 praline eggs in a variety of flavours from almond and sesame nougat, to Iranian pistachio nougat.

£25 | Pierre Marcolini | Buy it now

COCO x Talisker Whisky Easter Egg

Award-winning scotch brand Talisker Whisky has joined forces with Edinburgh-based chocolatier, COCO to create an egg combining the very best of both worlds. Chocolate and whisky lovers will not be able to resist. The tasty treat is made up of a rich premium dark chocolate sea salted shell that, when cracked open, reveals a selection of Talisker Whisky sea salted caramels using sea salt from the shores of the Isle of Skye.

£35 | COCO Chocolatier | Buy it now

Milk Sea Salt Easter Egg

Notting Hill and Holland Park-based chocolatier Melt use fresh ingredients to handcraft its eggs without artificial flavouring or preservatives. This sea salt iteration is low in sugar and FairTrade certified.

£24.99 | Melt Chocolate | Buy it now

The Chocolate Society Hokey Pokey Blonde Chocolate Egg

Prepare for a truly special Easter treat with The Chocolate Society’s Hokey Pokey Blonde egg that is made from smooth milk chocolate and shard of honeycomb. It is then filled with milk chocolate honeycomb nuggets.

£15.36 | Liberty | Buy it now

Linden Lady Large Flower and Ladybird Egg

Not only does this Easter egg feature a stunning springtime inspired design but it is crafted from a delicious combination of milk and white chocolate using local and fresh ingredients.

£17.46 | Liberty | Buy it now

Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Easter Egg with Salted Caramel Truffles

Created from a creamy milk chocolate, Rococo add sea salt from Anglesey to create the mouth-watering flavour of this luxury egg. Crack it open to reveal salted caramel truffles within.

£32.95 | Rococo | Buy it now

Hand-Decorated Chocolate Easter Egg with Piglets

This luxury egg from Daylesford is offered alongside adorable chocolate piglets that are almost too cute to eat. Both are designed with a polka dot detail in white chocolate. The tasty treats are created using sustainably grown cocoa that gives back to the local people.

£15 | Daylesford | Buy it now

Cocoba Chocolate Milk Chocolate Cookies & Cream Easter Egg

This heavenly egg is centrepiece-worthy with a cookies and cream biscuit on a bed of white chocolate and set on Belgian milk chocolate shell.

£10.46 | Liberty | Buy it now

Butlers Milk chocolate Easter eggs

Sure to ignite joy upon opening, this show-stopping packaging reveals a milk chocolate egg that comes with many mini versions that will help get the hunt going.

£9.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter