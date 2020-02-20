🔥Best London musicals 2020, from Frozen to Sunday in the Park with George🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

Oh well I never, was there ever a – no, wait, we’re leaving Cats in the cursed year 2019.

Still, plenty of musical offerings exist that (hopefully) won’t haunt you for life.

There’s a varied crop arriving in the next year. The West End’s usual big names arise alongside imports from Broadway and brand new stories.

Want a musical version of a movie? Great, there are heaps. Or maybe try something different, in the form of an opera and house music mash-up.

If that’s not your bag, one of these is sure to be:

Sunday in the Park with George

Jake Gyllenhaal is really into musicals at the moment. As well as starring as the father in a film of Alison Bechdel’s Fun Home, he’s making a return to his role in Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. He plays painter Georges Seurat in the musical inspired by his famous pointillist work A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.

June 11 – September 5, Savoy Theatre

The Prince of Egypt

(DreamWorks)

Many nights we prayed with no proof anyone could hear. In our hearts a hopeful song…I could just write out all the lyrics to this Oscar-winning banger. One of the greatest animated films of all time comes to the stage, with a host of new songs from the original writers. The Prince of Egypt tells the biblical tale of Moses, who is adopted at birth by the Pharaoh and raised a prince. When he discovers his true heritage – the son of a Hebrew slave – he makes it his mission to rescue his people from bondage.

Opens February 5, Dominion Theatre

Be More Chill

This is a love story – but a new kind, between a girl, a boy and the supercomputer inside the boy’s head. The Tony nominated musical is based on a novel of the same name by Ned Vizzini, and the soundtrack has gathered somewhat of a cult following. Two former queens from hit musical SIX will star: Renee Lamb and Millie O’Connell.

February 12-May 13, The Other Palace

Pretty Woman

It’ll be interesting to see how the more questionable aspects of this classic 1990 film are approached in song. Pretty Woman gets its West End premiere telling the story of a sex worker who is hired by a wealthy businessman to be his companion, only for him to realise that she has feelings. Jerry Mitchell of Kinky Boots and Legally Blonde directs.

From February 14, Piccadilly Theatre

Sister Act

(IMDB)

Whoopi Goldberg is back in the habit, to star in this limited revival of Sister Act, joined by Jennifer Saunders as the eagle-eyed Mother Superior. Her Deloris Van Cartier is “a little older, a little seasoned”. After witnessing a mafia hit, she hides out in a convent, and manages to make quite the impression on the other nuns.

July 29-August 30, Hammersmith Apollo

Hello Dolly!

The best of the best British musical theatre actors team up for this musical revival. Imelda Staunton, Jenna Russell and Andy Nyman will star in the production, directed by Dominic Cooke (who steered Follies at the National Theatre to huge acclaim). It tells the story of a meddlesome matchmaker who complicates matters when she decides that she’ll keep her next match for herself.

Opens August, Adelphi Theatre

Cinderella

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s latest comes thanks to a collaboration with Killing Eve screenwriter Emerald Fennell. The radical retelling of one of the best known fairytales will have a completely new story by Fennell, as well as lyrics by Webber’s Mulan and Hercules lyricist David Zippel. Carrie Hope Fletcher will leave her Les Mis role to play the lead.

Opens September, Gillian Lynne Theatre, andrewlloydwebberscinderella.com

Frozen

(Deen van Meer)

Sorry, but we just can’t let it go. The stage version of Disney’s hugely popular animation is heading to the West End. Its opening on Broadway was met with a Tony nomination for best musical, and the original songwriters have penned brand new tunes for Anna and Elsa to sing on the stage.

Opens October, Theatre Royal Drury Lane (The Lane), FrozenTheMusical.co.uk

City of Angels

Josie Rourke’s acclaimed production returns five years after opening at the Donmar (giving us hope for other shows we thought lost). She has assembled quite a cast: Rosalie Craig, Theo James, Vanessa Williams, Hadley Fraser and former Girls Aloud singer Nicola Roberts. The musical love letter to old Hollywood weaves two stories together: one of a writer trying to turn his book into a screenplay and the other of the film he is writing.

March 5-September 5, Garrick Theatre

101 Dalmatians

Open Air Theatre audiences will be seeing spots in Zinnie Harris and Douglas Hodge’s musical adaptation of the Disney classic. Pongo and Perdita, and their humans, are forced to go in search of their puppies when dastardly fur-fanatic Cruella De Ville steals them to fashion a new coat.

May 16 – June 21, Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, openairtheatre.org

Hairspray

(Getty Images)

Michael Ball is revisiting another show in his trip down musical memory lane. Following his return to the West End in Les Mis last year, Ball is back in Hairspray. He plays Edna Turnblad, mother of the lead character Tracy who dreams of dancing on her favourite TV show. Set in Baltimore in 1962, it contains such songs as Good Morning Baltimore and You Can’t Stop The Beat, while the stars rally against racial segregation.

April 23-August 29, London Coliseum

Evita

Another Lloyd Webber on another stage. The crowning jewel of Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2019 season and winner of Best Musical at the 65th Evening Standard Theatre Awards transfers to the Barbican. Jamie Lloyd directs the musical about Eva Peron, from her early life in poverty to the First Lady of Argentina with familiar tunes: Don’t Cry For Me Argentina and Another Suitcase in Another Hall.

June 27-August 22, Barbican Theatre

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

It’s happened to us all – your eleven brothers got jealous of your sweet sweet coat and sold you to some passing merchants. Now you’ve got the choice of being in prison or interpreting the frankly loopy dreams of the king (who’s also Elvis?). Just another Tuesday. Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is back after last year’s West End revival.

July 2-September 6, London Palladium

Orfeus: A House Music Opera

It’s a marriage of two styles that rarely meet – opera and house music combine in Nmon Ford’s Orfeus, which tells a near futuristic version of Ovid’s Greek myth. Ford himself stars as Orfeus, who must save the beautiful poet Euridyce from his father, a fascist imperial ruler.

April 14-May 30, Young Vic, youngvic.org

Singin’ in the Rain

Umbrellas at the ready! Chichester Festival Theatre’s adaptation of the Gene Kelly classic film returns to London. Adam Cooper reprises his role as a silent movie star faced with the challenge of adapting to the rise of “the talkies”. It’s a tap-danced tale of will-they-won’t-they romance and the ever-changing world of showbusiness.

July 24-August 30, Sadler’s Wells Theatre, sadlerswells.com

