🔥Best London exhibitions in February 2020: Art galleries, museums and culture in the capital🔥

There are several spring delights around the corner when it comes to London’s art scene.

Among them, the next resident of Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth will be unveiled, while exhibitions feature bright young things and old masters alike.

Ready to hit the galleries? These are the standout shows more than worthy of a visit this March.

Andy Warhol

(Tate. © 2019 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Right Society (ARS), New York and DACS, London)

Andy Warhol’s immediately recognisable prints defined a generation and changed the course of modern art. A major retrospective at Tate Modern is set to be one of the biggest events in the art calendar, with all his biggest works – from Marilyn Monroe screen prints to Campbell’s Soup Cans – going on display. A large proportion of the exhibition will be dedicated to his portraits of trans women and drag queens from the Ladies and Gentlemen series.

Tate Modern, March 16-September 6; tate.org.uk

Aubrey Beardsley

(Tate)

Beardsley was just 25 when he died in 1898, but accomplished more than many of his artist peers did in a lifetime, with equal helpings of admiration and scandal. Tate’s show features his original ink drawings in the largest exhibition of its kind for 50 years, and the first exhibition of his work at the gallery since 1923. His work will sit alongside key inspirations, including Japanese scrolls and watercolours by Edward Burne-Jones and Gustave Moreau.

March 4-May 25, Tate Britain; tate.org.uk

Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things

(The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby’s)

Soak up the glamour at this stylish show, where High Society meets the avant-garde. The National Portrait Gallery shows Cecil Beaton’s portraits of the so-called Bright Young Things of the 1920s and 1930s and charts the photographer’s journey from suburban schoolboy to socialite star. In addition to his own works, paintings by his friends and contemporaries will be on show, including Rex Whistler and Henry Lamb.

National Portrait Gallery, March 12-June 7; npg.org.uk

Titian: Love, Desire, Death

(Stratfield Saye Preservation Trust)

Six Titian masterpieces reunite for the first time in 300 years at the National Gallery. This exhibition focuses on these mythological paintings created by Titian in the 1550s and 1560s for Philip II of Spain, when the Venetian master artist was at the height of his creative powers.

National Gallery, March 16-June 14; nationalgallery.org.uk

Among the Trees

(Mr. Xi Tao)

Whether or not there will be real trees in the new Hayward Gallery exhibition, we do know it will include work by artists from Tacita Dean to Peter Doig exploring our relationship with woods and forests. From sculpture and painting to installation and photography, it will chart how they have kept us alive and helped to shape human civilisation.

Hayward Gallery, March 4-17; southbankcentre.co.uk

Gauguin and the Impressionists

(© Ordrupgaard, Copenhagen. Photo: Anders Sune Berg)

Works by Manet, Monet, Renoir and Degas are among 60 of Denmark’s Ordrupgaard Collection on display at the Royal Academy at the end of this month – and, of course, Gauguin. Many of these works haven’t been seen in the UK before, on loan from the treasure trove of Impressionist art just outside Copenhagen.

Royal Academy, March 29-June 14; royalacademy.org.uk

Heather Phillipson’s Fourth Plinth: The End

A small scale model of The End (Getty Images)

The next artwork to adorn the Fourth Plinth will be unveiled this month. Heather Phillipson’s The End features a large dollop of cream with a fly and a drone on-top. Passers-by will be able to connect via wifi to the drone, to check out its 24-hour view of Trafalgar Square. Someone’s always watching.

From March 26, Trafalgar Square

Last chance to see

Dorothea Tanning: Worlds in Collision

The indefatigably creative Dorothea Tanning had a well-deserved retrospective at Tate Modern last year, so we’re glad that the Tanning love continues. This latest exhibition at Alison Jacques Gallery will feature rarely seen work from the artist’s later career in the 1980s, much of it being shown in the UK for the first time.

Closes March 21, Alison Jacques Gallery; alisonjacquesgallery.com

The Clash: London Calling

(Pennie Smith)

The Clash’s album London Calling will celebrate 40 years since its release this December and forms the inspiration behind this exhibition. Joe Strummer’s notebook, Topper Headon’s drumsticks and the bass guitar Paul Simonon smashed onstage go on display at the Museum of London among 100 items from the band’s archive.

Closes March 20, Museum of London, museumoflondon.org.uk

Dora Maar

(© ADAGP, Paris and DACS, London 2019)

Often spoken of in reference to her relationship with Picasso, Dora Maar was herself an influential figure in 20th century art and activism. This is the biggest retrospective ever held in the UK of the photographer, painter and poet. Read our review here

Closes March 15, Tate Modern, tate.org.uk

The best exhibitions to see in 2020