🔥Best London exhibitions: Art, design and fashion must-sees coming soon🔥

Art lovers in London are spoilt for choice, but with so much on offer it’s worth keeping an eye on the calendar so as not to miss anything.

If you like to get your arty plans in order, or want to get excited now about a whole year of art to come, then it’s time to grab your diaries.

From David Hockney to Andy Warhol, these are the big exhibitions you can look forward to in London soon.

Masculinities: Liberation Through Photography

(Adi Nes)

This new photography exhibition explores how masculinity has been depicted since the 1960s, from social constructions to performative identities. At a time when masculinity is under the microscope, it’s bound to get visitors thinking and talking.

Barbican Centre, February 20 – May 17; barbican.org.uk

David Hockney: Drawing From Life

(David Hockney)

You’re never too far off a major David Hockney exhibition in London. The capital’s appetite for shows by the nation’s favourite living artist remains undimmed, and the National Portrait Gallery is bound to have a hit on its hands with an exploration of his drawings.

National Portrait Gallery, February 27 – June 28; npg.org.uk

Kimono: Kyoto to Catwalk

(Akira Times)

Japan is currently the most ubiquitous sight on your Instagram feed – everyone is going on holiday there. The British Museum already fed our obsession with its Manga exhibition earlier this year, and now the V&A is getting in on the act. This exhibition will chart how the kimono has become the blueprint for an entire genre of fashion. Beginning with its origins in Japan in the 1660s, it will explore its significance – both socially and sartorially.

V&A Museum, February 29 – June 21; vam.ac.uk

Among the Trees

(Mr. Xi Tao)

Will there be real trees in the Hayward Gallery’s major exhibition? We’re not sure, but we do know it will include work by artists from Tacita Dean to Peter Doig exploring our relationship with our leafy friends. From sculpture and painting to installation and photography, it will chart how they have kept us alive and helped to shape human civilisation.

Hayward Gallery, March 4-17; southbankcentre.co.uk

Cecil Beaton’s Bright Young Things

(The Cecil Beaton Studio Archive at Sotheby’s)

Soak up the glamour at this stylish show: the National Portrait Gallery will show Cecil Beaton’s portraits of the ‘Bright Young Things’ of the 1920s and 1930s. It will chart the photographer’s journey from suburban schoolboy to socialite star – and give an insight into upper class British social life from the time.

National Portrait Gallery, March 12 – June 7; npg.org.uk

Titian: Love, Desire, Death

(Stratfield Saye Preservation Trust)

Six Titian masterpieces reunite for the first time in 300 years at the National Gallery. This exhibition focuses on these mythological paintings created by Titian in the 1550s and 1560s for Philip II of Spain, when the Venetian master artist was at the height of his powers.

National Gallery, March 16-June 14; nationalgallery.org.uk

Andy Warhol

(Tate. © 2019 The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc. / Artists Right Society (ARS), New York and DACS, London)

The word ‘iconic’ gets bandied around a lot these days, but it’s a fitting description for Andy Warhol. His immediately recognisably prints defined a generation and changed the course of modern art. A major retrospective at Tate Modern will no doubt be one of the biggest events in the art calendar next year, with all his biggest works – from Marilyn Monroe screen prints to Campbell’s Soup Cans – going on display.

Tate Modern, March 16 – September 6; tate.org.uk

Artemisia

(National Gallery, London)

Not enough people know Artemisia Gentlieschi’s name, but that’s all set to change. The National Gallery will hold the first major exhibition of her work ever to be seen in the UK, a move that will single-handedly double the amount of work by women on show there. Working in the 17th century, when women becoming artists were not the norm, Gentileschi bucked the trend and established herself as a major artist whose work still endures today.

National Gallery, April 4 – July 26, nationalgallery.org.uk

Unfinished Business: The Fight For Women’s Rights

(Shakila Taranum, loaned by Southall Black Sisters)

Brush up on your herstory at the British Library, in an exhibition charting the ups and downs of women’s rights in the UK. Exploring everything from the suffragettes to No More Page 3, it will look at the successes of feminist activism – and the strides we still need to make for true equality for all.

British Library, April 24 – August 23; bl.uk

Bags!

(The LIFE Images Collection)

The contents of someone’s handbag are often considered one of the most intimate ways to get to know them. This exhibition at the V&A will explore the way that bags have evolved, taking in some of the most significant designers – from Louis Vuittion to Birkin bags – to see how they became the item everyone needs to carry.

V&A Museum, April 25 – January 3 2021; vam.ac.uk

Renaissance Watercolours: From Durer to Van Dyck

(Victoria & Albert Museum, Lond)

This is set to be a pretty one: for the first time, watercolour paintings by celebrated Renaissance artists will be shown together. These lovely works show how artists captured the natural world; they are rarely shown together, so don’t miss your chance.

V&A Museum, May 16 – September 20; vam.ac.uk

Lynette Yiadom-Boakye

(Lynette Yiadom-Boakye)

When she took over as Tate’s director in 2017, Maria Balshaw made it part of her mission to correct the gender imbalance within the gallery’s collection and exhibition programme. In 2020, there will be major exhibitions of five women artists, including London-based painter Lynette Yiadom-Boakye. It will be the first major survey exhibition for the artist, who was shortlisted for the Turner Prize in 2013.

Tate Britain, May 19 – August 31; tate.org.uk

Alice in Wonderland

Zenaida Yanowsky as the Red Queen in the Royal Ballet’s 2011 production of Alice in Wonderland. Costume designed by Bob Crowley (Johan Persson)

Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland remains one of our most loved books – and also one of our strangest. It continues to fascinate and creatives around the world, who have used it as a jumping off point for ballets, films and fashion. This exhibition will explore the story from its origin 157 years ago to the many reinventions that it has inspired since that time.

V&A Museum, June 27 – January 10, 2021; vam.ac.uk

Becoming Britain: Photography 1945-79

(The Historic England Archive)

Social change, political upheaval and massive global events; no, this new photography exhibition isn’t talking about now, but the period between the end of the Second World War and the election of Margaret Thatcher in 1979. It brings together the work of major documentary photographers, who captured moments that shaped the country we live in today, from the arrival of the Windrush generation to the Winter of Discontent.

Tate Britain, June 30 – September 27; tate.org.uk