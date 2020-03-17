🔥Best linen bedding sets: bedsheets, duvet covers and pillowcases🔥

The bedroom is a place you want to look chic but in a relaxing, informal way; after a long day you need somewhere inviting and comfortable to lay your head and promote a restful sleep.

The best linen bedding will do that and more. Offering a subtle luxury, linen’s list of benefits are an impressive roll call of everything you could want from the perfect all-season sheets, from delivering a better sleep to being the most sustainable material to choose.

Eco-friendly and 100 per cent natural, flax only requires rainwater to grow. The superhero plant made into linen fabric is breathable, hypoallergenic and incredibly resilient.

Tricia Guild, Founder and Creative Director at Designers Guild, says: “Linen is one of the world’s oldest natural fabrics and has been highly prized for centuries for its smooth, crisp qualities – it is a breathable fabric, meaning that it’ll keep you warm in winter and cool in the summer.

“It is much loved for good reason and the good news is it just gets better with age – its structure is highly unique so it actually gets softer with every wash and of course it’s a stylish and sustainable choice. Linen is harvested from the flax plant and almost evert part of the plant is used in the process, leaving little to no footprint. Plus, as it’s made from 100% natural fibres, its biodegradable.”

Known for its temperature-regulating properties, linen is the perfect choice for a peaceful and healthy sleep, no matter the season.The flax plant is also naturally anti-allergenic and bacteria-resistant, so it’s recommended for those with dust or skin sensitivities.

Linen’s crumpled nature and rustic, organic charm also makes it ideal for a get-up-and-go lifestyle; it’s meant to be lived-in and laidback, and doesn’t require any ironing.

Jessica Mason, Founder of Piglet in Bed, says: “Sleeping in natural fibres can have a big impact on the quality of our sleep which plays a huge role in our general wellness. Linen bedding, in particular, is known to help regulate the body’s temperature while we sleep. The long natural fibres that make up this breathable fabric absorb moisture more effectively than other materials, considerably reducing the temperature fluctuations that wake us up at night.

“The relaxed styling of linen resonates really well with a generation who has grown tired of being told that beauty needs to be polished and perfect.

“We want our homes to fit around our real lives and for many of us that means bedding that feels super-soft and comfortable when we are watching Netflix in the evening and still looks fantastic when we rush off to work in the morning without making the bed.”

We’ve rounded up some of the best linen bedding sets below so you can easily make the switch to a more sustainable snooze sanctuary – and a dreamier night’s sleep.

Washed linen duvet cover – La Redoute

Sizes: Single, double, king, super kingColours: 22Set includes: Sold separatelyMachine wash: 40°

Snuggle up in all-natural bedding with this pre-washed 100 per cent linen duvet cover with a relaxed, laidback aesthetic. Lightly crinkled, there’s no ironing necessary and there’s an extensive range of 22 colours to pick from to suit all tastes. We love this rich and on-trend amber hue for a modern, earthy feel, reminiscent of a sun-baked desert shade.

From £80 for a duvet cover | La Redoute | Buy it now

Also available: pillowcases, flat sheet, fitted sheet.​

Biella cool grey and mist bed linen – Designer’s Guild

Sizes: Single, double, king, super kingColours: 19Set includes: Sold separatelyMachine wash: 40°

What’s better than one lovely linen duvet cover? Two for the price of one, of course. This range is reversible, meaning you can give your room the occasional refresh – without spending a penny. Designer’s Guild is renowned for its quality, and these super-soft sheets are no exception. This light and dark grey combo is sleek and stylish, but there’s a host of bold, bright and beautiful colours to choose, from fuchsia and coral to teal and emerald.

From £110 for a duvet cover | Designer’s Guild | Buy it now

Brisa linen bedding set – Made

Sizes: Double, king, super kingColours: 10Set includes: Duvet cover and two pillowcasesMachine wash: 40°

Like your duvet to feel like a cosy cocoon? This hypoallergenic Portuguese linen is the perfect choice for a second-skin snooze set. A soft-focus dusky pink palette is subtle yet warm, making it ideal for a tranquil bedroom. Pair with a dark grey backdrop for an ultra-chic finish.

From £99 per set | Made | Buy it now

Light grey linen double duvet cover set – Habitat

Sizes: Double, king, super kingColours: nineSet includes: Duvet cover and two pillowcasesMachine wash: 40°

Effortless and understated, this grey linen bedding set is great value without compromising on quality. Sleek and chic, yet crumpled and relaxed, it’s the ideal combination for any bedroom. Crafted with 100% Portuguese linen, it’s insulating, breathable and lightweight while being extraordinarily durable at the same time.

From £140 per set | Habitat | Buy it now

Natural Bed Linen Collection – The Conran Shop

Sizes: Single, double, king, super kingColours: sevenSet includes: Sold separatelyMachine wash: 40°

Earthy and organic, this snooze-inducing set from The Conran Shop is really channelling the natural texture trend that’s so on-point right now. Not only is the European flax-fibre linen more sustainable than other bedding materials, the stone hue also brings the outside in, and helps to create a relaxing, biophilic sleep sanctuary. This collection is also suitable for tumble drying, making freshly-laundered sheets even easier. Is it bedtime yet?

From £149 for a duvet cover | The Conran Shop | Buy it now

Mafalda Bed Linen – Urbanara

Sizes: Single, doubleColours: sixSet includes: Duvet cover and two pillow casesMachine wash: Up to 60°

If you’re a fan of grey but want to warm things up a bit, this linen bedding set with a green tinge is just the ticket; it nails the back-to-nature trend while also being a timeless tone. The set is finished with simple wooden buttons, and crafted from 100% Portuguese linen, making it a top-quality choice that will last for years to come.

From £99 for a duvet cover | Urbanara | Buy it now

Lazy linen bundle – Loaf

Sizes: Double, king, super kingColours: eight Set includes: Duvet cover, two pillowcases, fitted sheetMachine wash: 40°

Loaf’s lazy linen comes in a handy bundle, which works out cheaper than buying each piece separately. The no-fuss, no-iron, crumpled-chic linen bedding set is soft and comfortable, and comes in a host of pretty pastel hues. We love this so-now hint of mint for a fresh bedroom feel.

From £245 per set | Loaf | Buy it now

Washed linen duvet cover set – H&M Home

Sizes: Double, kingColours: sevenSet includes: Duvet cover and two pillowcasesMachine wash: 60°

Love linen but on a budget? H&M Home has got you covered. At £79.99 for a double-sized set, it’s one of the most affordable on the market, but with the upside comes the downside: it sells out quickly. Keep pressing refresh if you find that’s the case, as it’s often restocked too. It comes in seven on-trend hues, from white and grey to dusky pink and ochre. A 150 thread count is the optimum for linen and, with a 104 thread count, this isn’t the best quality on the list but it’s brilliant for the price point. Hit snooze, and enjoy that cosy lie-in…

From £79.99 per set | H&M Home | Buy it now

The linen sheets – Eve Sleep

Sizes: Single, double, super kingColours: Navy/white, white/light grey, light grey/dark grey, light grey/yellowSet includes: Duvet cover, two pillowcases, fitted sheetMachine wash: 60°

Easy like Sunday morning… this crumpled reversible linen bedding set oozes all the calming, lulling vibes. Enjoy breakfast in bed with the weekend papers in your informal bedding just made for lazy lie-ins. Stonewashed for superior softness, they’re ready to dive straight into – and all at a fantastic price.

From £103 per set | Eve Sleep | Buy it now *on sale now from £209

Deep teal basic bundle – Piglet in Bed

Sizes: Double, king, super kingColours: 11Set includes: Duvet cover, two pillowcases, fitted sheetMachine wash: 40°

Rich jewel tones are ideal for creating a sumptuous feel, while the crinkled finish injects a dash of effortless insouciance. Made from 100% natural stonewashed French flax, this linen bedding gets softer and softer with every wash.

From £261 per set | Piglet in Bed | Buy it now

100% linen bedding – John Lewis

Sizes: Double, king, super kingColours: 7Set includes: Sold separatelyMachine wash: 40°

John Lewis is always a great go-to for sheets, and its linen bedding lives up to the expectation. Elegantly understated, it’s breathable, ages well and helps to deliver a luxurious, undisturbed sleep. Available in seven covetable colours, there’s something to suit every taste, too.

From £80 for a duvet cover | John Lewis | Buy it now

Grey French linen bundle – Loom & Last

Sizes: Double, kingColours: Grey, whiteSet includes: Duvet cover, two pillowcases, fitted sheetMachine wash: 40°

With a mission to deliver the “softest sheets imaginable”, Loom & Last have hit their goal and then some. How? The flax plants hail from the rolling fields of Normandy and are top of the crops. This results in longer, smoother fibres, that ultimately create an ultra-comfortable, non-scratchy finish.

From £237 per set | Loom & Last | Buy it now

Washed linen bed linen – Heal’s

Sizes: Double, king, super kingColours: sevenSet includes: Sold separatelyMachine wash: 40°

Doze off into a dreamy snooze with these indulgent soporific sheets. This luxurious linen is finished in a trendy vintage pink, and embellished with pretty mussel shell buttons. It’s an easy-breezy set that’s made for a stylish yet cosy sleep retreat.

From £159 for a duvet cover | Heal’s | Buy it now

Verdict:

For expertly managing to combine a pleasing price point (£140 for a double duvet and two pillowcases), snug appeal (just the right amount of crumple), great quality and an extensive colour chart (hello 22 shades and counting), La Redoute’s linen bedding boasts a lot of box-ticking prowess. If you’re looking to splash out, The Conran Shop’s linen bedding is sumptuous, stylish and practical – we love how you can throw it in the tumble dryer fora super-easy laundry day.

