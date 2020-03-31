🔥Best kitchen timers to keep your cooking on track🔥

Boiling the perfect egg just got a whole lot easier.

Whether you prefer them poached, scrambled, boiled, or fried, eggs are considered the fundamental basis of cooking where it is so easy to get it wrong.

Enter the kitchen timer – or the egg timer as it was once known – that ensures your breakfast staple is served at that perfect level of runniness.

This cooking essential comes in handy for so much more than just proving you make the best eggs. Whipping up a show-stopping dish or baking the perfect cake is a science. While you can play around with a pinch of this or a dash of that, when it comes to time spent in the oven, it is important to get it right.

Adjustable dials or digital countdowns will make sure you never burn a dish again or are left with a disappointing raw soup over perfectly baked goods. They are easy use, loud enough so you can hear them from the next room and will keep your phone or tablet clean from accidental spillages.

We have gathered the best so you can step your cooking game up a few notches.

Salter Contour Kitchen Timer

Simple but effective, this professional-quality bit of kitchen tech does what it says on the tin with ease. It has a clear LCD display with large numbers and can count up and down with a loud-sounding alarm. It is also self-standing or has a magnetic back so can be affixed to the front of your fridge or oven.

£9.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Kikkerland Penguin Kitchen Timer

We couldn’t resist adding this playful penguin to our kitchen essentials. Turn the dial to time your bakes for any time between one and 60 minutes. The brand also offer a cute cat countertop option.

£7.50 | John Lewis | Buy it now

FORNORM Waterproof Digital Clock Timer

Ensure your culinary creations come out perfectly with the help of this handy device that is waterproof and durable to withstand any splashes, spillages, knocks or bumps that occur during the cooking process. It has a large easy-read LCD screen and can inform you on humidity, room temperature, the time and has an alarm as well as the stopwatch function.

£14.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Digital Egg and Pasta Timer

Let the uncertainty of cooking eggs or pasta be a thing of the past with this mini device that has pre-settings for varying types of pasta, al-dente and soft, medium and hard boiled eggs of all different sizes. There is also an alarm, clock and traditional countdown timer.

£14.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now

Ashley Pop In Magic Colour Changing Perfect Boiled Egg Timer

By investing in this little contraption, you will never overcook your eggs again. Just add the pod with your breakfast staple into the saucepan and it will indicate when it is ready depending on whether you prefer them soft, medium or hard. It’s that easy.

£2.98 | Amazon | Buy it now

Heston Blumenthal Precision Dual Electronic Timer

Cook each and every dish to perfection with this timer that was created by celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal in collaboration with Salter. It has a clear, easy-to-read dual display with the ability to count both up and down.

£20 | Argos | Buy it now

Tala Kitchen Timer

For a more traditional kitchen aesthetic, this classic timer may fit in better with your design. It really couldn’t be simpler. You just turn the dial for one to 60 minutes and are alerted with a loud ding when it is done.

£4 | Dunelm | Buy it now

Digital Touch Screen Timer

This little digital device has touch screen capabilities so you can time up to 100 minutes by simply pressing on the display. It also features back lighting and has a memory function so you can easily retime for the same amount.

£13.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now

Hama Kitchen Timer

This traditional egg timer resembles the key breakfast ingredient with a durable and hardworking design. Divided into one minute intervals the timer can be set for up to 59 minutes and is offered in a sleek stainless steel.

£5.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Strawberry Kitchen Timer

Bring a playful touch to your kitchenware with this strawberry-shaped timer that will put the fun back into cooking. There are also bear and pig variations that are equally as adorable.

£5.80 | Etsy | Buy it now

Verdict:

For a piece of kitchen tech that will put a smile on your face every time that you use it, our top pick has to go to the adorable Kikkerland Penguin Kitchen Timer. But for serious bakers who need industrial, easy-to-read and functional equipment, you can’t go wrong with Salter’s Contour Kitchen Timer.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter