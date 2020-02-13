The kitchen is a place of refuge and experimentation. It’s where childhood memories are forged and where late nights come to a satisfying end. In other words; the kitchen is the heart and soul of the home.

Simmering pots, wafts of butter, oil and garlic — if the kitchen is your favourite room you no doubt have a gadget or two. While a really good food processor will always come in handy, we’re looking to the lesser known products that still pack a punch at dinner time.

From America’s cult favourite 7 in 1 pressure cooker, to a heated hand mixer and a food vacuum sealer fit for survivalists — these are the best kitchen gadgets you never knew existed. Check back for new updates each month.

See our favourites now.

Boska Partyclette To Go Oak Raclette Set

Ahh cheese; giver of life, mother to all. Heated with three tea lights, this mini raclette set is the perfect dinner party centrepiece. Alternatively, make a gooey cheese brick just for yourself and never look back.

£16.46 | Amazon |​ Buy it now

2 in 1 Silicone Spatula Tongs

Grab it, scoop it, eat it. Get every last little bit of goodness onto your plate with this spatula tong combo. So simple. So helpful.

£5.28 | Amazon | ​Buy it now

Breville HeatSoft VFM021 Hand Mixer

Launched in 2019, no need to wait for the butter to soften with the HeatSoft hand mixer from Breville. Heating butter up to 12 times faster compared to leaving it on the counter top, you can also use this hand mixer sans the heat function.

It also comes with an attachable clear case so the attachments are kept close to the machine. If you are in the market for a hand mixer this is a well performing option to consider.

Currys (£49) or Amazon (£49) *on sale now, normally £65

Instant Pot Duo V2 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Long story short: when Instant Pot first debuted in the US a few years ago everyone lost their minds and they all sold out. So why the cult following? The Instant Pot is a multi-cooker that can perform seven jobs in one pot; electric pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, and warming pot.

Easy to use, easy to clean, just whack a bunch of veg, meat or lentils into the pot as you leave for work and come home to a hard earned meal you didn’t have to cook. The hype is real.

£79.99 | Amazon |​ Buy it now

See the full Instant Pot range on Amazon

Electric Tin Opener

Sure, it’s not the most exciting product but it will come in good use over the years. If you have a lot of tins to open, or perhaps have an elderly relative that struggles with their hands, this is a useful tool to have in the kitchen.

£16.99 |​ Amazon |​ Buy it now

Coravin Wine System

The Rolls-Royce of wine accessories, the Coravin wine system allows you to pour a glass without removing the cork in order to protect the wine from oxidation. It’s sleek, beautiful and will open up a whole new chapter for aficionados.

£279 |​ Harrods |​​ Buy it now

OXO Good Grips Splatter Screen with Folding Handle

Tired of fending off sputtering oil with the nearest plate or pan lid? This splatter screen will fit any frying pan up to 13 inches wide, the concentric rings secure the screen on the frying pan and the handle folds down flat for skinny storage.

£17.85 |​ Amazon |​ Buy it now

Clean Dreams Kitchen Sponge Holder

Okay — this doesn’t actually do anything extra special…except look adorable!! Make washing up slightly more enjoyable with this ridiculous, fun and somewhat practical product. The bottom is an open grid so the sponge can drain and dry properly.

£5.99 |​ Amazon |​​ Buy it now

Monkey Business magnetic mushrooms

Every kitchen could be helped with the addition of a fridge magnet and these little button mushroom are the perfect fit.

£7 |​ Amazon |​​ Buy it now

One-Touch Food Sealer Vacuum for Dry and Moist Food

If you are really serious about food prep, buy groceries in bulk or are planning a camping trip, this is a worthy investment. Likewise, if you have a big family or run a large household, this machine makes expert use of keeping food fresh for a lot longer.

It doesn’t just end in the kitchen either as one happy customer on Amazon revealed, “The main reason that I purchased this vacuum sealer is to store 3d printer filament to stop it absorbing moisture”.

Comes complete with a roll of vacuum sealing film.

£45.99 |​​ Amazon |​​ Buy it now

Dinosaur Taco Holder

One for the kids but no less useful. Helping fussy eaters everywhere, this dino taco holder will also accommodate sandwiches, hot dogs and whatever else you can cram onto its back. Sometimes you just need to trick kids into eating and this silly device is perfect for accomplishing that mission.

£9.99 | Amazon |​ Buy it now

Brown Paper Insulated Lunch Bag

In the American tradition of packing your lunch in a brown paper bag, this nostalgic lunchbox has been given a 2020 update. The insulating design is made with a leak resistant material and features a magnetic fastening. You can also use it to store food in your fridge, locking fresshness in and keep odours out.

£10.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

Fred MR TEA Tea Infuser

There’s nothing like sitting and relaxing with a cuppa after a stressful day. The Fred Mr Tea infuser will make that all the more true with an infuser that attaches to the side of the mug to look like the ultimate chiller we all hope to be at the end of the day.

£7.77 | Amazon | Buy it now

Stainless Steel Pasta Pot Spaghetti Pot

Let’s face it, pasta is one of the most simple dishes to make but for some the admin involved with the draining can add unnecessary mess to the process. Enter the straining pot that locks on to allow a safe and easy pour.

£19.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Brentwood Ts-251 Mini Pretzel Maker

Pretzel maker. Need we say more. This device will help you create professional looking pretzels at the touch of a button. When your pretzels are complete you can season them anyway you like — traditional sea salt, spicy chili flakes or for added indulgence brush with butter and top with garlic powder.

£22.82 | On Buy | Buy it now

THEE Multi-Function Over The Sink Cutting Board Strainer

Not only will this device help you free up extra counter space but it will stop any extra mess, too. With a convenient over the sink design and a basket to hold your vegetables as they are dry, this is a straightforward product that makes a common task more efficient.

£12.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Eggshell Cutter

How do you like your eggs in the morning? If you opt for egg and soldiers, this device is for you. The cutter helps you slice the top off your egg leaving you with perfectly trimed edges. Burnt fingers not included.

£6.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Ice Cream Door Stop

Both practical and fun, this door stop will make a comical addition to your kitchen. The model is designed to resemble a realistic-looking ice cream to fool your friends and family. The kids will love it.

£7 | Amazon | Buy it now

3-in-1 Avocado Slicer

Last year, doctors called for a safety warning over what became known as ‘avocado hand’ where people were seriously injuring themselves by cutting up the nation’s favourite breakfast food. Well no more. This avocado slicer has a blade to slice through the skin, a pitter to remove the pit with a twisting motion and a fan blade to cut up the good stuff. It also has a non-slip grip so you can kiss avocado hand goodbye once and for all.

£6.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Magimix Vision Toaster

This may just be the greatest thing since sliced bread. Let burnt toast be a thing of the past with this see-through toaster. Ensuring you get perfect results every time with this attractive device.

£130.14 | Nisbets | Buy it now

Watermelon Slicer

Anyone who has awkwardly wrestled with a knife while trying to cut a watermelon will love this handy device. The watermelon slicer does what it says on the tin – but it allows you to cut up the fruit in one fell swoop, creating equally sized slices with the stainless steel blade. A picnic game changer.

£14.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Skull Ice Cube Tray Mould

We’re all familiar with cubed ice, shaved ice and the daiquiri favourite crushed ice. But ask yourself this: Have you ever had skull shaped ice? We didn’t think so. If skulls aren’t your thing there’s also a dachshund ice mould and diamond ice mould to really give those drinks an extra special twist.

£6.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Prawn Peeler

Just insert the pointed tip between the shell and meat and voilà! Perfect, plumb prawns in no time at all. This nifty little gadget also doubles as a deveiner.

£2.49 | Amazon | Buy it now

Stainless Steel Egg Shaper Ring

This kitchen gadget might be for purely aesthetic reasons but it doesn’t make it any less fun. If you’re the breakfast selfie type this kitchen gadget is practically a requirement.

£4.55 | Amazon | Buy it now

Corn Kernel Peeler/Stripper

Love corn but hate hacking away at it like a lumberjack? Well friends, allow us to introduce the Corn Keneler. It’s quick, it’s simple and it works. It is also an excellent option for fussy kids, the UFO shaped gadget looks like a miniature magic trick for the very little ones in particular that will have them reaching for kernels instead of pushing them away.

£2.69 | Amazon | Buy it now

Dine Ink Pen Utensil Set

We’ve all been there. You go to all the trouble of making a packed lunch but you forget one crucial thing, kitchen utensils. Well no more. These knife, fork and spoon additions clip on to the end of your pen ensuring that as long as you have a pen, you can eat away. They have the added bonus of reducing your single-use plastic consumption.

£12 | Amazon | Buy it now

Easy-Clean Herb Scissors

Finely chop like a professional chef without the fear of taking out a finger. These stainless steel scissors with non-slip handles quickly chop any herbs in a fraction of the time.

£6.40 | Amazon | Buy it now

Storage Bag Opener and Holder

Putting leftover food into storage bags just got a whole lot easier with this device that holds Ziplocs open while you pour. The contraption is adjustable for different size bags and folds flat so that it is easy to store.

£5.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

2-in-1 Food Chopper

Saving time and clearing up, this food chopper has both a knife and a cutting board. The anti-slip design and safety hinge option ensure that you can slice food quickly but safely.

£3.35 | Amazon | Buy it now

Condiment Gun

This fun device is perfect for summer BBQs or a silly birthday party. The condiment gun comes with two refillable cartridges; one for mustard and one for ketchup – or whatever floats your boat. You just point and shoot.

£6.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

Banana Guard Holder Case

The banana guard protects your fruit against bumps and bruises. This case fits different shapes and sizes so that you can slip a banana in your bag and snack on it later.

£5.99 | Lakeland | Buy it now

Pizza Scissors

The most meme-d about food, we can’t get enough pizza – and promising to make the process even more enjoyable? Pizza Scissors. No more struggling with a knife and fork when you could be enjoying the piping hot food. This gadget both cuts and serves perfect slices.

£13.71 | Amazon | Buy it now

