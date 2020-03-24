🔥Best kitchen bins 2020 for recycling, compost and general waste🔥

No matter whether you cook all the time or it’s just a room where you keep the microwave, no kitchen is complete without a bin.

While it may not be the most exciting thing you’ll purchase but it certainly is the most necessary.

Even though, on an individual level as well as a nation, we’re trying to produce less waste, it’s inevitable that some rubbish will be produced so it’s important to find a waste disposal unit that can meet the needs of your household.

From extra large capacities for big families to smart bins that do all the hard work of composting for you, here are some of the best bins for your kitchen to buy now.

simplehuman 58L Recycler Bin – Stainless Steel

A solid product and a high capacity bin that’s ideal for the kitchen of a busy family, customers love the look and feel of this product as well as the fact a pocket for bin liners comes on the side. There are two compartments within to sort recyclables from other waste, streamlining the process and making it easier than ever to do your bit for the environment.

£180 | Argos | Buy it now

Joss 30L Domed Pedal Bin, Yellow

Available in a selection of cheerful colours, this 30-litre capacity bin comes with a pedal to operate the top so you don’t need to touch the lid when you’re halfway through a recipe. Handy and stylish, what’s not to love?

Also available as a 40L.

£39 | MADE | Buy it now

Stainless Steel 50 Litre Motion Sensor Bin

No need to grapple with the lid of this design; simply wave your hand above it and the motion detector will open the bin for you. The roomy interior can hold up to 50 litres of waste, making it perfect for couples with kids as well as house shares and singletons.

Available in black, red and purple as well as silver.

£38.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now *On sale from £46.99

Brabantia Bo 60 Litre Touch Top Multi-Compartments Rubbish and Recycling Bin

With recycling firmly on the agenda, many of us have two receptacles in the kitchen to separate our rubbish – but what if you don’t have the space to accommodate twin bins? Brabantia’s soft-close design offers a solution with different compartments set inside to sort your waste. It comes set on stable, non-skid legs so you can spot any potential leaks right away. No one likes bin juice.

£168.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now *On sale from £199.99

simplehuman Voice Activated Fingerprint Proof Bin, 58L, Brushed Steel

Could this be the waste disposal system of the future? Combining smart voice-activated tech, your rubbish-related wish is this bin’s command – simply say ‘open can’ and it will do so. This option comes in a handsome brushed steel but you can also get it in a sleek black design if you wish.

Comes with a five year guarantee.

£230 | John Lewis | Buy it now

TTMOW Hanging Trash Can Folded for Kitchen Cabinet Door

Designed to hang over your kitchen cupboard, this eight litre waste bin is ideal for small kitchens where space is at a premium. While the eight litre plastic and elastic design isn’t right for long-term use, it’s handy for using as a compost bin, scooping biodegradable waste straight into its mouth without making a mess elsewhere.

£16.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Addis Compost Caddy – Green and White

There’s no need to ferry food waste to and from the bin – dirtying your entire kitchen in the process – when you can set this cute little compost bin on the countertop. Helping to break down food waste, the plastic caddy locks in odours and features a detachable inner bucket and lid so that you can clean it more easily.

£8 | Argos | Buy it now

Dunelm 30/30 Litre Copper Recycling Bin

Just because it’s sole job is to guzzle all your rubbish doesn’t mean it can’t look chic. Offering another way to incorporate the copper trend to your interiors, this copper coloured bin has two compartments each capable of holding 30 litres each. The solid design comes with two pedals that operate each compartment independently of each other, containing funny smells as well as excess waste.

Also available in a choice of other colours.

£65 | Dunelm | Buy it now

Bertie Sausage Dog Ochre Yellow Soft Close 30 Litre Pedal Bin

Encourage good habits in little ones with this cheerfully decorated 30 litre bin. Covered in a sausage dog print on a warm yellow background, it comes with a top handle and pedal for easy use.

£25 | Dunelm | Buy it now

Joseph Joseph Intelligent Waste Totem Max Bin, 60L, Stone

Standing a little like a filing cabinet, the unique Totem technology from Joseph Joseph makes emptying the bin a breeze. It can hold a huge 60 litres of rubbish but there’s also a three litre removable caddy for food waste which you can set on the kitchen counter when you’re meal prepping. There are also further compartments inside to divide your recyclable and non-recyclable waste.

£179 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Verdict

For look, capacity and function, we’ve awarded simplehuman 58L Recycler Bin the Best crown in our roundup. While it does come in a voice-activated version which could prove useful for the elderly and less-abled people, this particular duo-compartment design is ideal for the majority of households. With a solid, stylish design, it’s one to buy now – and never have to think about again.

