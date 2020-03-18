🔥Best jigsaw puzzles for adults: the challenging, beautiful and funny puzzles you need🔥

If you have found yourself spending more time in the comfort of your own home, you may be looking for ways to pass the time that doesn’t involve staring at screens.

Puzzles have long been a family favourite that can get the whole squad involved for team-bonding and the transferrable skills cannot be understated.

While putting together these 500+ puzzles, you are testing your memory, your problem solving, your visual-spatial reasoning as well as your hand-eye coordination — all while creating a satisfying image that you can treasure as a token of your accomplishment.

They are also proven to lower stress and can improve your mood, particularly as cabin fever starts to set in.

Put yourself to the challenge of building these tough jigsaws for adults.

The Mountain Cabin, 1000 pieces

Your holiday might be on hold but you can still enjoy a mountain view with this stunning brain teaser from Bluebird puzzles. Measures 68 x 48 cm​.

£7.31 | Jigsaw Puzzle |​ Buy it now

eeBoo Viva La Vida Frida Kahlo Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces

This wildly vivid puzzle has 1000 challenging pieces to put together but once fully-formed, depicts a stunning collection of illustrations related to Frida Kahlo. It can then easily transform into a statement wall hanging.

£17.99 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Ravensburger The Writer’s Desk 1000 piece Jigsaw Puzzle​

Inspired by the desk of an award-winning author​, this 1000 piece puzzle comes with a linen finish print to minimsze glare on puzzle image.

£12.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

See more Ravensburger jigsaw puzzles on Amazon

Harry Potter Licensed 3 x 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

Fans of the Harry Potter series will appreciate this three puzzle set, each with portraits of some of the film’s favourite characters, including Harry himself alongside Voldermort, Draco, Bellatrix and Snape as well as Ron, Hermione and Dumbledore.

£30 | Argos | Buy it now

See more jigsaw puzzles from Argos

100s and 1000s Really Hard Puzzle

Looking for a real challenge? It does not get much more difficult that trying to put together this picture of 100s and 1000s where almost every piece looks identical. Good luck!

£19.50 | Zazzle | Buy it now

eeBoo Seagull Garden Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces

Get the summer mood with this bright warm weather scene with a floral depiction and lighthouse and boat design.

£17.99 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Ravensburger Animal Stamps Jigsaw Puzzle, 3000 Pieces

Have some time on your hands? This whopping 3000 piece jigsaw is not for the amateur puzzle master. Once assembled, it has a post stamp design featuring animals from around the world.

£34.99 | John Lewis | Buy it now

See more jigsaw puzzles from John Lewis

The Milky Way 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

One of the most challenging puzzles on this list, this dark and misty Milky Way puzzle will test the skills of the even the most adept puzzlers.

£8.96 | Jigsaw Puzzle | Buy it now

London City Puzzle

Fun for all the family, this puzzle, once completed, depicts London’s city scape with the streets and landmarks. This high-quality design will help you get to grips with the capital and make a great poster after the 500 pieces have been put together.

£18 | Oliver Bonas | Buy it now

Gradient Puzzle

There is something oddly soothing about a gradient puzzle, the sorting of similar tones, the faint sweeps of colour blending together – it’s just all so pleasing to construct. It can also prove a steadfast challenge and unique test of your puzzle skill set. Put the kettle on, turn off the telly off and settle in for the night.

£16.99 | Etsy | Buy it now

Cat dj with sound table jigsaw puzzle

This one speaks for itself doesn’t it? Aside from the ridiculously silly set up here, the Cat dj jigsaw puzzle will always get a laugh as well as providing a sincere challenge. Just imagine having this on your dining room table when the parents come over – that scenario alone might be worth the purchase.

From £19.50 |​ Zazzle | ​ Buy it now *Different puzzle sizes and puzzle piece quantities available.

Eurographics 1000 Piece The Human Body Puzzle

Get your brain working in two ways at once by building the 1000-piece puzzle and learning about the human body at the same time. The puzzle depicts a diagram of the major biological systems too and can be used as a poster once completed. The puzzle is designed for ages 12 and up.

£9.99 | Jigsaw Puzzle | Buy it now

Ravensburger The World 3D Jigsaw Puzzle

This 3D puzzle is comprised of 540 pieces that assemble to create a globe that is sturdy enough to display after the curved parts are put together. But, if it is a touch too challenging, there are numbers on the reverse side. The puzzle is suitable for ages 12 and up.

£21.49 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Marmite Jigsaw Puzzle

You either love it or you hate it but this marmite puzzle will be the challenge you have been waiting for. Comprised of 500 pieces, it is a giant replica jar of the controversial spread that will be sure to leave you craving some on toast. The puzzle is designed for ages 14 and up.

£16 | Hamleys | Buy it now

See more puzzles from Hamleys

Schmidt Outer Space Premium Quality Jigsaw Puzzle

For a puzzle that is out of this world, look no further than this option with an intricate space scene. The high-quality design makes for a challenging puzzle to put together. Designed for ages 10 and up, there are 1000 pieces.

£11.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Paul Lamond Games 3D Phoenix Vase Puzzle

With the added complication of being in 3D, this puzzle will delight jigsaw lovers for an aesthetically pleasing design that is Asian inspired. The jigsaw is composed of 160 pieces and is for ages 6 years and over.

£24.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Galison Campbells Soup Jigsaw Puzzle

This puzzle could easily pass for a poster when finished due to the high quality pop art design. Using Andy Warhol’s famous Campbell’s soup as the image, there is the added difficulty of there being two puzzles in one, a single soup on one side and a tiled version on the other. The puzzle has 250 pieces and is suitable for ages 12 and up.

£12.99 | Fruugo | Buy it now

Ravensburger Disney Cinderella Collector Puzzle

Perfect for adult Disney lovers, this 1000-piece puzzle depicts the scene in the 1950s version of Cinderella where she transforms for the ball. It is recommended for ages 14 and up.

£13 | Argos | Buy it now

