🔥Best Indian restaurants in London🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

Curry houses have always held a special place in the hearts of us Brits.

It’s hardly a surprise, then, that London’s culinary scene boasts some true gems when it comes to Indian cuisine.

There’s variety too, as Michelin-starred Indian flagships happily rub shoulders with street food restaurants and modern counter-dining hotspots. While there are some gorgeous grill and curry houses out there, if they don’t identify as Indian, we’ve left them off the list – that’s why, for instance, the wonderfully simple, unpretentious hub of spice and fun that is the Lahore Kebab House hasn’t made the list, as it’s a Pakistani place.

We’ve filled ourselves up on lamb chops and rotis galore to find the best Indian restaurants the capital has to offer, listed in no particular order.

Indian Accent

Inventive plates: Ghee roast lamb

Despite decidedly unassuming appearances – it really just looks like another faintly dull spot for bored Mayfair types – this is an extraordinary place, turning out gorgeous, intensely flavoured plates of food. The first signs of genius come early on, with the tiny bites of naan stuffed with blue cheese, which are remarkably memorable and impossible to over recommend. The place is full of food that manages to be both earthy and elegant at the same time, at times dazzlingly inventive, other moments reliably comfortable. Portions are small, service is friendly if fussy, but by God the food is delicious. Even their puddings are exceptional and their brunch is likely the most interesting in London. Neither of these things is usual for an Indian restaurant – but then Indian Accent isn’t usual; it goes beyond than that. A delight.

16 Albemarle St, Mayfair, W1S 4HW, indianaccent.com. Read our write up here.

Benares

Colourful plates: Mayfair haunt Benares

“No Indian restaurant in London enjoys a more commanding location or expansive interior,” said the Michelin Guide’s 2019 inspectors, as the place held onto its star for the twelfth year in a row. Expansive, perhaps, but Bernares doesn’t look especially ravishing either inside or out. Still, its polished interior can house up to 300 guests and encompasses four private dining rooms, bar, a main dining room and a lounge, where guests are greeted by a pool of floating flowers. Food here is an inventive blend of quality British ingredients, traditional Indian recipes and contemporary techniques.

In a break with Mayfair stereotypes, the set menu is hearteningly affordable. Take two courses for £29 or three for £35 to enjoy delicacies including tawa grilled tamarind tiger prawns and chargrilled malai quail, finished off with cardamom infused chocolate and vanilla bean ice-cream. Alternatively, the Indian Street Food menu offers a selection of five dishes for £30, including tandoori cafreal sea bass and puffed quinoa bhel. Of course, if you feel like splashing out, the a la carte menu will happy to oblige. Try the pan-seared scallops with spiced sesame butter and the New Forest venison with girolles and padron peppers.

12a Berkeley Square, W1J 6BS, benaresrestaurant.com​

Brigadiers

Indian in the City: barbecue joint Brigadiers (Matt Writtle)

Inspired by the army mess bars of India, this up-market Indian barbecue joint draws a crowd with its range of entertainment, beers on tap, sports screenings and, most importantly, its small plates. Once you’ve finished playing pool in its art-deco “social hub”, or downed your last pint in the Tap Room tavern, sit down in Brigadiers’ dining room to pour over its extensive menu – their are 16 sides alone.

Grill-lovers should try the sikandari kid goat shoulder and the BBQ chicken wings, while those looking for something lighter will enjoy the delicately spiced Indo Chinese chicken lettuce cups. There are plenty of well-crafted vegetarian options, too, such as the gently charred wood fired mushroom methi malai naan and the smoked aubergine missi rotis. If a restaurant can attract crowds to Bank on a weekend, it must be doing something right.

1-5 Bloomberg Arcade, EC4N 8AR​, brigadierslondon.com. Read our write up here.

Masala Zone

Sisters Camellia and Namita Panjabi have decades of research behind them, which rubs off on their authentic food. The menus boast a selection of Indian all-stars from grills, tandoors and curries to vibrant street food. The paneer tikka made with fresh fenugreek leaves and yellow chilli proves that veggie curries can be just as flavoursome and rich as their meaty counterparts. Likewise, the familiar korma gets an upgrade, with saffron infused into it.

The thalis, however, are the stars of the show here — various small dishes are served on a circular tray, creating a colourful platter of vegetables, dal, chapati, rice, salad and pickles. With seven different branches across the capital, each site has its own identity and brings something different to the table. The Covent Garden restaurant has puppets hanging from the ceiling while the Bayswater branch has eye-catching graphics plastered over the central dining room pillars. The decor may be quirky but upgraded classics truly deliver at this place. No wonder it’s one of Fay Maschler’s 50 favourite spots in London.

Across London, masalazone.com

Indian Zing

This longstanding favourite in Hammersmith offers modern, dynamic Indian food. It’s another fine-dining spot that’s popular with locals and celebs alike (even the late Michael Winner was a fan). A real knowledge of India’s regional cooking shines through at this place, thanks to Mumbai-born chef-patron Manoj Vasaikar.

The chicken shatkora lives up to the restaurant’s name with herbs and spices balanced by a punch of zesty citrus, and the lamb dhansak, a speciality of the Mumbai Parsi community, combines traditional flavours with seasonal produce. This restaurant packs out on a regular basis, but the service always remains calm and attentive — the sign of a true gem.

236 King St, W6 9LR, indian-zing.co.uk

Dishoom

Legendary: Bacon naan (Dishoom )

Dishoom is rightly regarded a staple of London life, even though just eight years have passed since its first Bombay Cafe opened in Covent Garden. The group’s monopoly of the casual, quality dining scene spans five London branches and another two in Edinburgh and Manchester. Be sure to try the mahi tikka (grilled, marinated fish) and okra fries as part of a sharing-plate meal. Meanwhile the chole poori (puffed, fried bread with chickpea curry) makes a cheap and hearty lunch for one. The real standouts are the black daal and the breakfast bacon naan, both of which have achieved legendary status and have the lamb chops too, which deserve to be similarly revered.

Be warned: queues often form at peak dining times are long – sometimes up to three hours on Friday nights. Fortunately, the friendly staff are always on hand to offer shivering guests a steaming cup of (free) chai. Or just head to the High Street Kensington branch which, while as good as the others, tends to be a little quieter.

Across London, dishoom.com. Read our write up here.

Ganapati

To eat at Ganapati is to feel smug. Firstly, because the restaurant feels like a hidden gem – tucked away in a residential corner of Peckham, it has all the cosy, no-frills charm of a neighbourhood spot with the food quality of a top South Indian kitchen. Secondly, because it’s not a hidden gem – everyone in the area knows how good it is, so if you’re able to get a table, you should feel rather pleased with yourself.

The lunch deals are great value at a mere £7.50, with dishes including kerala fish curry with rice and poppadoms or a vegetable thali. The all-day menu offers other highlights like a kerala lamb stew and an aubergine masala with thoran (dry mix of fresh coconut, vegetable and spices). Don’t scrimp on the homemade pickles and chutneys and do not leave before you’ve wiped your plate clean with a flaky, buttery paratha. If you can’t get a table, don’t despair: there is a Ganapati outpost round the corner which offers collection and home delivery. Plenty of locals pick up their orders and sit in the takeaway to devour it.

38 Holly Grove, SE15 5D, ganapatirestaurant.com

Kricket

Popular treats: Kricket’s famous samphire pakoras

It’s always nice to see a pop-up given a permanent site. It’s even nicer to see a former pop-up given a permanent site and then get the recognition it deserves. From humble beginnings of a shipping container in Brixton to retaining its Bib Gourmand twice in a row, Kricket has come a long way and picked up plenty of fans in the process. Its menu is often updated but it remains all about small, seasonal sharing plates and India-inspired cocktails. That said, there are some regulars – the bhel puri and samphire pakora are going nowhere, neither is the keralan fried chicken, all with good reason. The bar serves a rotation of six cocktails, all of which feature delicate, oriental spices; anything with spiced jaggery syrup or darjeeling Bourbon is going to be a hit.

12 Denman St, W1D 7HH, kricket.co.uk/soho. Read our write up here.

Bombay Bustle

Mumbai flavours: Bombay Bustle’s offering

Step inside Bombay Bustle and you’ll be transported to a colonial-era railway carriage – first class, naturally. Inspired by the Dabbawalas of Mumbai – men who traditionally travelled across the city by train to deliver home-cooked meals – Bombay Bustle captures the essence of a rich and vast culinary tradition. Follow the station-style signage to navigate between the bar and dining areas and take a seat in one of the coach-style booths. There you’ll tuck in to some of Mumbai’s most celebrated dishes: opt for the small plates and share as many as you can. Top picks include the rarah keema pao, a richly spiced lamb mince served with a buttered bun, and the masala akuri – spiced scrambled eggs gleaming atop a truffled naan. Save room for the tandoor dishes: the cardamom-spiced murgh malai chicken is a triumph.

The set menus offer a whistle stop tour of different regions at affordable prices, with the express menu offering two courses for £28 or four courses for £33 .The £55 vegetarian Journey menu covers all grounds from homemade pappadams to silky panacotta with a nankhatai crunch.

29 Maddox St, W1S 2PA, bombaybustle.com. Read our write up here.

Darjeeling Express

Home from home: Prawn Malakari at Darjeeling Express (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures)

This place has come a long way since serving Indian food to 12 supper club guests in Wood Green. Six years on, the location may have changed – they now boast a permanent site in Kingly Court – but the food is as good as ever. None of the team are trained chefs, instead all being amateurs-turned-professionals who learned to cook perfecting long-standing family recipes. This eccentricity might just be why it all works as well as it does. Chef patron Asma Khan’s ever-changing menu has a homely feel to it but no means is lacking in finesse: the Calcutta-Hyderabad-Rajput cooking is all boldly spiced, vigorously flavoured and served in generous portions. It is a bold, lively place where it’s fun to drink up and tuck in. There are stories here; fortunately, you can still book up to hear them. Hear them first hand before next year, when Khan becomes the first British chef to appear on Netflix’s Chef’s Table.

Kingly Court, W1B 5PW, darjeeling-express.com. Read our write up here.

Gunpowder

Meaty offering: Spiced lamp chops

Husband and wife team Harneet and Devina Baweja opened this spot back in November 2015 with the help of Mumbai-born head chef Nirmal Save, formerly of Tamarind and Zaika. Nearly three years on and there’s no stopping them: not only did the team launch a cookbook earlier this year but Gunpowder was recognised by Michelin with a Bib Gourmand in 2018, which it retained at the 2019 awards. The the menu offers rich, well-executed, belt-loosening plates that will leave you feeling wholly satisfied and wanting to do it over again. Standout dishes include the charred lamb chops and the chettinad pulled duck.

11 White’s Row, E1 7NF, gunpowderlondon.com

Jamavar

Familiar favourites: Jamavar’s menu

Mayfair’s Jamavar is another that proves that Indian fine dining in the capital is fiercely good. Much like its contemporaries, the venue has a colonial gentlemen’s club feel to it and offers delicately-spiced plates that pack a punch. Highlights include the juicy scallops Bhel with a tamarind and date chutney and the slow cooked Jamavar dal with black lentils. Familiar favourites can be found on the menu too, like the moreish old Delhi butter chicken.

8 Mount St, W1K 3NF, jamavarrestaurants.com

Cinnamon Bazaar

There’s a reason Vivek Singh is one of the capital’s most celebrated Indian chefs and the proof is in the pudding. Everything here from food to decor is built to resemble the vibrancy and energy of ancient and modern bazaars located along old trading routes. Something that follows through in the food, which fuses both east and west with dishes such as a lamb roganjosh shepherd’s pie and Vindaloo of ox cheek with masala mash.

28 Maiden Ln, WC2E 7JS, cinnamon-kitchen.com​

Chakra

Neighbourhood favourite: Chakra in Kensington (David Clack)

This little known Kensington spot is all too often overlooked in lists like these. It’s a neighbourhood place and appropriately upmarket for Kensington, tucked away opposite the excellent Elephant & Castle. They’ve recently refurbished but the real draw is the terrace space; sit out and tuck into their delicious little bites. It’s the sort of place to order a few glasses of wine while tucking into the likes of truffle Kulcha (addictive bites of wild mushroom & black truffle naan) or monk fish marinated beautifully with kasundi mustard paste. The Lucknowi lamb kebab is a must too. Service is the quiet, friendly type.

33C Holland St, Kensington, W8 4LX, chakra.restaurant

Gymkhana

Indian feast: Gymkhana’s spread

Gone are the days when Indian restaurants were stereotyped as budget-friendly, BYOB haunts. The capital’s Indian fine dining scene is booming and Mayfair’s Gymkhana is a testament to that. It’s hardly a surprise too, considering the Trishna and Hoppers team are behind it. The venue pays homage to colonial India’s gymkhana clubs – spaces where members of high society would socialise, dine, drink and play sport.

Menus here capture the intensity and depth of flavour that north Indian cuisine has to offer, with dishes such as the guinea fowl Tikka and wild muntjac biryani. Bold flavours are the name of the game here, but classics like the chicken butter masala are still on the menu and do not disappoint. No wonder this place has kept its Michelin star four years in a row.

42 Albemarle St, W1S 4JH, gymkhanalondon.com​. Read our write up here.

Hoppers

There’s a reason this place still has hour-long waits on for tables on a daily basis, and its not slow service. This beautiful little restaurant offers delicious Sri Lankan street food at extremely affordable prices, with favourites including the mutton rolls and bone marrow varuval alongside the marinated tamarind and ginger chicken wings – all of which are available on the set menu for £30 per person.

The star of the show at this Soho spot is the dish the restaurant is named for – the egg hopper – a fried bowl-shaped beauty made with fermented rice and coconut milk, with a perfectly contained yolk in the middle. Once again, the Sethi family (the group behind Bubbledogs, Gymkhana and Trishna) prove they’re an unstoppable force leading London’s Indian restaurant revolution.

49 Frith St, W1D 4SG, hopperslondon.com​. Read our write up here.

Jikoni

Anything but sloppy: Jikoni’s toasted bun

Granted, this spot isn’t just an Indian restaurant. It specialises in flavours from other parts of Asia too, offering twists on traditional poppadoms and bhajis, but largely boasts a variety of Indian-inspired triumphs. Small plates include the clove-smoked venison samosas with beetroot chutney and larger plates deliver too, like the mutton keema, which is sandwiched between two toasted brioches to form a wildly indulgent Sloppy Joe. Much like the food, the decor is comforting, with mismatched tablecloths and cushions, giving it a relaxed, homely feel.

19 – 21 Blandford St, W1U 3DH, jikonilondon.com​. Read our write up here.

Cinnamon Kitchen Battersea​​

Colourful plates: Vivek Singh’s menu

The Cinnamon Club’s younger, laid back sister offers an alternative set up to its fine dining sibling. The restaurant is the baby of the family and much like its sister branches, chef Vivek Singh has worked wonders with its vibrant menus. The dinner offering is on the meatier side, with a hearty selection of grilled meats and dishes such as the clove-smoked lamb ramp and the fiery rump steak with masala chips. There’s also a plethora of breads to mop up any excess sauce, including four different types of naan; plain, garlic, peshwari and a chicken tikka and cheese.

4 Arches Lane Battersea Power Station, SW11 8AB, cinnamon-kitchen.com. Read our write up here.

Trishna

Fish galore: Plates at the Marylebone restaurant

Unlike some of its competitors, which tend to have a more meaty focus, Trishna celebrates the coastal cuisine of southwest India. The food on the menu pays close attention to coconut and tamarind, and accordingly dishes are fragrant without being overpowering, though they’re brazen with the spice – expect to have your socks very soundly blown off. The tandoor offers a selection of seafood from charred scallops to salmon tikka.

15-17 Blandford St, W1U 3DG, trishnalondon.com

Quilon

Award-winning poultry: Chef Sriram Aylur’s creation

Another star of the capital’s Indian food scene. Chef Sriram Aylur shows consistency is forte as the food is vibrant and delicate with a home-style to it. Standout dishes include their signature fish curry with tender halibut and a creamy-with-a-kick coconut and chilli sauce, as well as the perfectly spiced Mangalorean chicken.

41 Buckingham Gate, SW1E 6AF, quilon.co.uk​

Amaya

There’s something to be said for a restaurant that can hold onto a Michelin star for over a decade (this restaurant first secured the accolade back in 2006, two years after opening). Amaya is consistently good, serving up exquisite tapas-style sharing plates. From the off it was met with a rapturous response from the critics and it still impresses today; presentation is, perhaps, a little fussy, but what comes off the grill is gorgeous.

Lowndes St, SW1X 8JT, amaya.biz​