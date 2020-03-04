🔥Best immune-boosting supplements🔥

It’s that time of year again where anywhere you go, the sounds of coughing and sneezing follow.

Our immune system is actually very complicated, made up of hundreds of different types of cells working in tandem to keep us healthy.

Dr Dick Middleton, pharmacist and director of the British Herbal Medicine Association stresses the importance in “eating a balanced diet containing lots of fruit and vegetables.” He continues, “not getting enough sleep, stress, smoking and alcohol consumption will lead to a less active and efficient immune response.”

Certain vitamins and minerals such turmeric, oregano, cayenne, shiitake mushroom, garlic, cinnamon, and broccoli (to name but a few) have beneficial properties but you can also take daily infection-fighting supplements to counteract deficiencies and fight illnesses before they begin.

Mike Wakeman, a clinical pharmacist​, explains, “Of particular interest are Vitamins A and C, and especially vitamin D-levels of which are particularly low at this time of year as well as minerals such as selenium and zinc”. Dr Middleton confirms, “Studies have shown that zinc, taken within 24 hours of the onset of symptoms, can shorten the duration of colds.” He also adds, “Echinacea is a useful herb for adults, as it helps to boost the immune system, thereby reducing the likelihood of colds and other respiratory infections.”

Defend against seasonal disease-causing microorganisms with our selection of supplements designed to improve antibody response and keep your immune system healthy and balanced.

Always consult your doctor to ensure it is safe to take these supplements alongside any other medication.

Unbeelievable Health Bee Prepared Max Strength 20 Capsules

The Unbeelievable Health Bee Prepared supplement is nutritionist recommended to help you replenish vitamins that might be missing from your diet. Immunity boosting properties include bee propolis to fight infection, black elderberry to help treat cold and flu symptoms, olive leaf, beta glucans, astaxanthin (a powerful antioxidant) and reishi mushroom. When you are feeling rundown or sense an illness coming on, take one capsule daily and up to four a day to speed up your recovery. They should not be taken on an ongoing basis and only when needed.

£14.99 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

Purearth Immunity Pack

Packed with ginger, probiotics, oil of oregano (which help target the sinuses) a high dose of vitamin C, B2 and B12 — the Immunity Pack from Purearth is deliciously designed to help strengthen your immune system. You can purchase single, cold pressed juices or opt for a variety of one-off bundles and subscriptions.

£65 | Pureearth | Buy it now

Holland & Barrett Vitamin D3 250 Tablets 25ug

When you live in Britain and sunshine is in short supply, we could all likely do with an extra dose of vitamin D. But if you don’t have the funds to head to warmer climates, the next best thing is a supplement containing the much-needed vitamin. The benefits of vitamin D can help support your immune system and maintain the natural function of your bone and muscle health. While it can be found in plants like mushrooms as well as foods like fish, eggs and juices, if you are deficient, a vitamin D supplement is a good choice.

£18.49 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

Sambucol Immuno Forte 30 capsules

These capsules are designed to support your immune system and prevent sniffles becoming the full on flu. They are made up of a blend of vitamin C and zinc that help fend off bugs with black elderberries, a traditional remedy, which are prepped in Sambucol to maximise their health benefits. The Immuno Forte capsules are vegan and have a tasty flavour to make it easier than ever to tackle infections. Adults can take two capsules daily (one for children) and should be consumed with food.

£14 | Boots | Buy it now

Vitabiotics Immunace Extra Protection – 30 Tablets

Take one of the Vitabiotics Immunace a day to make the most of the added antioxidants and essential nutrients. Designed to take daily, it contains vitamins A, C, D and E a well as botanical extracts and amino acids. If you are always getting ill or feel constantly rundown, it will help safeguard you, protect cells from oxidative stress and help with the normal function of the immune system.

£14 | Boots | Buy it now

Holland & Barrett High Strength Zinc 100 Tablets 15mg

As suggested by the professionals, zinc is a great immune system booster. If your cold keeps coming back, it could be due to a zinc deficiency. Take one a day at the first signs of a cold to assist your system and prevent your illness from progressing.

£5.99 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

KIKI Health Organic Spirulina Powder

Spirulina was used by the Aztecs to boost strength and stamina but it can benefit both the body and mind. This KIKI Health powder is loaded with valuable nutrients and antioxidants like iron, vitamin A,B and K that help counteract fatigue and strengthen your body’s immunity. Add two teaspoons of the powder to your smoothie, juice or sprinkle on your breakfast to make the most of the protein-packed product. It is made up of 65 per cent plant-based protein and is certified organic.

£15.95 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

1000 MGO 250g

The benefist of Manuka Honey include treating wounds, sore throats, digestive issues and a whole host of other soothing and healing properties. It has antibacterial properties, while also being anti-inflammatory and an antioxidant. Manuka Doctor’s 1000 MGO option is made from 100 per cent New Zealand Mānuka Honey from 60,000 hives across the North and South of the islands. Eat a spoonful directly with the tasty flavour or add into your smoothie or tea to fight against nasty viruses.

The MGO or methylglyoxal refers to potency of the product and the naturally occurring antibacterial effect that is used as a type a grading for the honey. This is one of the highest and thus is reflected in the price. For a cheaper alternative try this MGO70 variation.

£60 | Manuka Doctor | Buy it now

Holland & Barrett Echinacea Cold & Flu 60 Capsules 140mg

When you are feeling ropey with a never ending cold or one that seems to be keep coming back, taking an Echinacea supplement may be a good place to start. The traditional herbal medicinal product has been used for centuries to strengthen the body’s defence against germs. It is a natural solution that helps relives symptoms and duration of colds and influenza infections. Take one capsule twice daily at the first sign of a cold.

£16.99 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

Daily Essentials + Immune Support

Anatome create this daily supplement specifically targeted for men that provides vitamins, minerals and nutrients that the body may be lacking. It is made up of Complex B vitamins, a blend of Bioflavonoids, Bromelain and amino acids Glutamic Acid (Glutamine) and Lysine to give support both physically and mentally. Take once daily to make the most of the extensive benefits that include muscle recovery and strengthened immune defence.

£28 for men | Anatome | Buy it now

Bear Protect Supplement

Austalian-born label Bear is the supplement brand you need on your radar. The Protect capsules in particular are ideal for immune support. It contains the infection-fighting combination of vitamin A and echinacea to defend against flu. It is vegan, gluten-free and sourced from small-scale farms, co-operatives and leading laboratories.

£30 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

