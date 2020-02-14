🔥Best home exercise equipment for small spaces🔥

We all live very fast paced lifestyles where carving out the time, energy or funds to head to the gym may be only a pipe dream. After early mornings and late nights in the office, you just want to get home.

But don’t let this stop you from staying active. You can create your very own gym from the comfort of your home with just a few simple bits of kit.

The market has exploded with professional-quality options that are space-saving, multi-functional and affordable so it is more convenient than ever to maintain a healthier lifestyle even when the weather is miserable.

Create your own muscle building plan or transform your living room into a cardio class with the help of YouTube videos, fitness DVDs and apps accompanied by all the gear to up the intensity.

From resistance bands, to adjustable weights, we have gathered the easily storable fitness equipment that won’t dominate your living room and will work for all levels.

Shop now.

adidas Door Gym​ Pull Up Bar

Ideal for renters, the adidas Door Gym​ allows you to practise your pull ups without attaching the device to the door with screws. Training your upper body and abs, the device has a non-slip grip and is easy to set up and remove within seconds.

£26.86 | Amazon | Buy it now

See more pull ups bars available from Amazon

Pilates Core Set: Ring, Band & Ball Kit with Exercise Poster

From YouTube videos, to fitness apps, there are plenty of ways to practise Pilates in the comfort of your own home. Invest in this handy set that contains everything you need to nail basic and intermediate moves. It includes a resistance ring, resistance band and a small soft over ball for added intensity and to target specific muscles.

£34.99 | John Lewis | Buy it now

TRX Move Suspension System Trainer

The TRX band will be your first step to a strong core. Just attach to a door with the mount (close the door with the rectangle pad on one side and the straps on the other) for a convenient, pop up gym anywhere. The versatile piece of kit works to tone your abs, upper and lower body with an endless amount of exercises.

£79.95 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Also available on Amazon

ASM Fitness Box

This set from ASM offers a full body workout with just a small amount of equipment. It contains a roller designed to build on your abs and core strength, push up bars for your chest, a foam mat to protect knees, and a jump rope that can be used outside or somewhere you won’t knock over a lamp. Just interested in the ab wheel? Shop the toning hero on its own from Opti.

£24.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Everlast Adjustable Dumbbell

As your training progresses, you can start to add more and more weight on to your exercises with this handy dumbbell that is adjustable. Increase it by 2.5kg, all the way to 25kg for a more intense workout. The space-saving device can be used to tone and build muscle in all areas of the body.

£99.99 | Sports Direct | Buy it now

Trideer Ball Chair – Exercise Ball with Base

Turn your at-home office into a make shift gym by replacing your traditional chair with this yoga ball and base. The inflatable ball helps improve posture and back pain, while doubling up as a key bit of kit for core and ab exercises. For a cheaper alternative without the base, try this gym ball from Opti.

£21.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Gritin Resistance Bands

This pack of five resistance bands has got you covered, whether you are a beginner or advance gym bunny. Each of the colours correspond to a different tensile force and can be used for every part of the body, in any location and can be packed up portable and small when travelling.

£7.59 | Amazon | Buy it now

REEHUT Ankle Weight

Add some extra weight to your trusteed toning moves by attaching these weights to your ankles or wrists to up the intensity. They are available in a range of colours and are comfortable to wear.

£11.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Yogamatters Sticky Yoga Mat

This non-slip yoga mat offers the grip and cushioning that you need while folding up small and compact. The mat is also available in a range of vibrant colours.

£20 | Yoga Matters | Buy it now

RDX Boxing Pads and Gloves Set

Boxfit classes have taken over gyms everywhere and there is a good reason for that. Boxing is great for cardio, endurance and toning as well as stress relief. This set of gloves and pads will help you nail accuracy and get your heart rate elevated. If you are lacking a sparring partner, invest in this pad that you can affix on the door to practise without the need for a large bag.

£32.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

FunctionalFitness Cast Iron Adjustable Kettlebell

Not only is this adjustable kettle more affordable than purchasing multiple weights, but it is also space-saving where you can simply alter the intensity with a turn of the dial. The weight ranges from 3.5kg to 18kg and can be used to build muscle and strength.

£84.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

Mirafit Weighted Fitness Hula Hoop

Put the fun back into working out with hula hoop related exercises where this weighted variation of your childhood favourite will effectively tone your abs, back and glues, strengthen your core and aid in mobility.

£7.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Bosu Balance Trainer Pro Commercial

You may have spotted the Bosu in your local gym but weren’t entirely sure what is it, other than half of an exercise ball. The product is actually one of the most challenging and effective bits of equipment and can be used facing up or down depending on your desired results. It works strength, flexibility, stamina and particularly balance.

£129 | Powerhouse Fitness | Buy it now

Also available on Amazon

Yoga Brick

Practice proper alignment by adding a yoga brick that will support you as you take on more challenging poses. It is lightweight and durable and has a chic marble print design.

£10 | Sweaty Betty | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter