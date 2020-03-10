🔥Best hair brushes for fine, thick or curly hair🔥

An essential bit of grooming kit, a hair brush is a must-have for anyone who has hair that falls below their ears.

Apart from helping you look presentable to the world and not, say, like a jungli who’s been dragged through a hedge backwards, they’re also ideal for impassioned karaoke solos in your bedroom.

Appearance and closed-eye warbling aside, hair brushes are as crucial as toothbrushes in our morning routines. But like most precious things, you only realise how essential a hair brush is once it’s gone; lost, broken or left somewhere other than its usual home on your dresser. While not exactly blood-curdling, the discovery that you’ve misplaced your best hair brush can leave you in a state of despair – not to mention disarray.

While you may be used to using just one kind of brush, you’ll know there are many out there that should be used for different hair types and results.

Whether you want an 80s backcomb, red carpet curls or smooth, gleaming locks without the help of straighteners, these brushes will help you achieve the right look at home.

Types of Hair Brushes and Their Uses:

Detangling brush: use on wet or dry hair to work through knots before selecting another brush with a hairdryer. The bristles on this sort of brush can melt under the intense heat of a dryer.

Rat tail comb: this charmingly named flat comb is used for creating defined partings as well as teasing hair up for volume.

Wide tooth comb: girls with curls know this comb well. The extra wide spacing equals less pulling while still helping to style hair.

Vent Brush: also known as a skeleton brush, the bristles are widely spaced and there’s gaps in the back to allow for maximum airflow and help your strands dry quicker. Perfect for those with thick hair.

Paddle brush: a wide, rectangle size brush that’s great for detangling knots from thick or curly wet hair. Good all-rounder for almost all hair types.

Round brush: Hollywood, hair you come! Work sections of damp hair through the bristles of this brush and hold for a couple of seconds long at the end for bouncy curls that belong on the big screen. Also comes in vented to help hair dry quicker with a hair dryer. Other names include barrel or radial brush.

Smoothing brush: typically on a padded base with metal bristles, this oval-shaped brush is perfect for smoothing hair and getting rid of frizz and flyaways.

Most of us need more than one type of brush to transform good hair to great, but why shop for them separately when you can get everything you need in one handy set?

A failsafe gift for someone special – or just a treat for yourself – a hair brush set often costs less than buying them individually and are much more visually appealing as they share the same aesthetic or theme.

You can get assortments from some of the best haircare brands in the world as well as basic bundles that can get the job done for less.

Ready to see some options? Scroll on to find the best hair brush sets to buy now.

Best Hair Brushes

Wetbrush Go Green Detangler

Best for: all textures + brushing in the shower

You may already know that your hair is particularly prone to damage when it is wet and so it is important to take extra caution. This Wetbrush, which can also be used on dry hair (including synthetic hair), is not only kind to your scalp but also the planet with a biodegradable, eco-friendly construction. The ball-tip bristles are sturdy but flexible and can be used on all textures and lengths — they It gently brushes without pulling on roots, detangling and separating the hair so you can brush with less force. It also comes in a range of fun colours.

£14.99 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

ghd Oval Dressing Brush

Best for: thin hair

The ghd Oval brush is made up of anti-static nylon bristles that are soft on your locks and will not snag. They work to detangle your hair with a longer reach, while distributing natural oils and conditioning to result in sleek and smooth tresses. The quality brush has a rubber cushion pad with breathable air holes that will protect from overheating when styling with straighteners or blow drying.

£21.95 | GHD | Buy it now

Aveda Wooden Paddle Brush

Best for: thick hair

Boar bristles are often recommended for thick hair as they increase tension when brushing, thus distributing natural oils throughout but can be quite coarse. This Aveda brush is the best of both worth with extended bristle to penetrate deeper while also massage the scalp and encouraging hair growth. The brush gently detangles without yanking hair out even on wet and just washed hair with a strong durable handle that will withstand the thickest of locks. It works to smooth out hair for less reliance on heat styling.

£25 | Aveda | Buy it now

Paul Mitchell Pro Tools Detangler Comb

Best for: curly hair

A comb can often be more effective for curly locks and troublesome hair as they keep the style intact. This wide tooth comb glides gently and painlessly through hair whether you have thick, wavy, kinks, curls or tight ringlets. The hair stylist-approved brush makes it easier and quicker to detangle especially when used while conditioner is still on. Use on wet or try hair to keep curls formed without damaging. It also has anti-bacterial protection to ensure it stays hygienic.

£4.95 | Feel Unique | Buy it now

Denman D81L Large Finishing Brush with Mixed Bristle

Best for: frizzy hair

Brushing and frizzy hair tend not to be conducive, as the very act can make it worse than when you started but this Denman option is here to counter that, designed specifically to leave your hair soft and smooth. The sleek brush helps to minimise fizz, tame flyaways and bring out a natural shine. It can be used on thick and wavy hair as well as fine and long to groom and detangle.

£11.75 | Look Fantastic | Buy it now

ghd narrow dressing brush

Best for: styling

Backcomb without damaging your hair with this professional-quality styling tool from ghd that has an extensive celebrity stylist fan base. No kit is complete without this tool that you can use to add volume and smooth up dos while taking care of your locks. The versatile brush can be used to section off particular areas of your hair with the tapered tip handle as well as add volume and bounce to flat hair – whether you have thick or thin tresses.

£16.50 | GHD | Buy it now

Charlotte Mensah Medium Paddle Brush

Best for: afro hair

From award-winning hair stylist Charlotte Mensah, this brush was designed specifically for curly and afro hair types to detangle without causing damage or frizz. Use on wet or dry hair to massage scalp, add volume, shine and polish for smooth and sleek locks. The wide paddle brush design has large cone pins that are crafted to mimic fingers so as to not tug abrasively on your hair. There are also holes at the back of the brush to prevent further heat damage and the carbon fabrication is easy to clean.

£22 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Kent Brushes Perfect for – small natural bristle radial brush PF04

Best for: volume

Bring volume back to your locks with this brush that helps to shape your style without further damage. It is crafted from beech wood with boar bristles that help spread the natural oil and promote growth. For short to medium hair as well as fringes, you can use to lift from the roots to add bounce and lustre and create waves. There is also a rubber grip for ease and comfort.

£9.99 | Boots | Buy it now

Best Hair Brush Sets

Head Jog Wood Ceramic Brush Set

Beautifully crafted with ceramic and wood, this five-piece set has all your styling and volumising needs sorted. The collection includes a paddle brush, teasing brush and three sizes of radial brushes should give a range of hair lengths a boost.

£37.95 | The Hut | Buy it now

Shop the thermal Head Jog set here

Lily England Rose Gold Hair Brush Set

Bringing together ‘salon professional tools with an Insta-worth aesthetic’ this three-piece from beauty brand Lily England comprises a vent, round and paddle brush in a lovely rose gold finish. It comes ready to wrap and git in a white and gold presentation box. With glowing reviews on Amazon, one buyer commented on the comfortable handles and the ease of holding them “even when using on wet hair”.

£24.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Shop all Lily England brushes on Amazon

ghd Dressing Kit

A trio of brushes from one of the world’s best haircare brands, this compact set includes brushes finished with natural bristles. Includes an oval shaped dressing brush, narrow dressing brush and finishing brush.

£54.95 | The Beauty Store | Buy it now

SIQUK 7 Pcs Hair Brush Set

This bumper bundle of hair brushes offers incredible value with seven types of brush in the set: round, rectangle, paddle, detangler, straight hair comb, tail comb and a comb cleaner tool.

£7.99 | Amazon | Buy it now *On sale from £8.59

Taya 4 Piece Complete Wooden Hair Brush Collection

If you’re trying to kick your plastic habit, a well-made wooden hair brush set is the way to go. This one includes a regular-sized paddle brush as well as a pocket one, a wooden round brush and one treatment comb (use in the shower to distribute hair masks evenly).

£35 | QVC | Buy it now

CkeyiN Round Hair Brush set

If, like me, you have a small but important life goal of having a head full of gently rolling curls at all times, this is the perfect hair brush set. Made up of five barrel brushes, all different sizes, they use nano-technology and ions to coax hair into a salon-quality finish with the help of a hairdryer, of course.

Each one is covered is nylon bristles which can resist high temperatures and come with ergonomic handles with an anti-slip effect.

High praise from one Amazon reviewer: “Fantastic superior quality ceramic drying and curling brushes. Outstanding value and they came with a clear plastic bag for carrying which I wasn’t expecting. I would definitely recommend and I wouldn’t hesitate to buy these again.”

£19.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Personalised Silver Brush & Comb Set

More of a luxury gift than a functional item, this beautiful silver plated brush and comb set is the perfect way to celebrate a new arrival. You can also get the back of the brush engraved for that extra special touch.

£30 | My 1st Years | Buy it now

Verdict:

While each of these hairbrushes earn the title of our best picks for specific hair types, the WetBrush takes the crown as the ultimate all-rounder. It can be used on all textures or thicknesses, wet or dry and is eco-friendly and biodegradable. Kind to your locks and the planet? Win, win.​

Hair Q&A:

What makes some more expensive than others?

Hairbrushes tend to last for a long time so it’s worth investing in a quality product. In time gone by, you may have just opted for the cheapest or the one on offer in Boots, but you can be missing out on all the hair-raising benefits of salon-quality brushes.

Size, material, shape, handle and bristle type all play into cost and affect its lifetime. Cheaper brushes may do more harm than good where bristles can melt, burn, fall out or pull the hair follicles out at the roots.

A more premium brush helps to strengthen hair and promote growth by spreading sebum from the roots to ends, while also massaging your scalp to promote circulation. It can also clears out impurities that build up naturally.

How often should you brush your hair?

This is determined by hair length and texture. Brushing promotes the sebaceous glands to produce and distribute oil and stimulates your scalp for growth. But while it is a satisfying habit, it could also lead to friction and damage to the cuticles.

For curly and textured hair, you don’t need to brush every day to keep style intact. For long locks, once a day should be enough generally to prevent knots. Fine and weak hair should pay extra attention not to damage follicles and strands.

Is there a right way to brush your hair?

Simply put, yes. For knotty hair, use a comb from the bottom of your lengths to the top to tackle tangles as otherwise, it may make knots worse and pull the follicle out from the root. With a brush, go from roots to lengths to disperse sebum and natural oils.

How do you clean your hairbrush?

It is important to keep your brush clean, otherwise you are literally just putting dirt and dust back into your hair. The easiest way to clean it is by removing excess hair, soaking it in water with shampoo for a few minutes and then shake or dry on a towel. For wooden brushes, be careful not to wet for too long.

