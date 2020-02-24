🔥Best gym bags for men and women 2020🔥

You’ve got your brand new trainers, your trusteed top and your workout-ready bottom half, but now you need something to store it all in.

Forget your timeworn tote, your gym bag should be as hard-working as you are. First and foremost, it should be spacious enough to store all your gear – that’s the whole point – but it should also be able to still fit in compact lockers. Ideally, it would also double as a weekend bag and withstand the toughest treatment thrown into gym lockers or stuffed into overhead compartments.

Material is an important factor to consider. Waterproofing is a huge bonus and ventilation is key to ensure that the bag stays fresh even when housing ripe kit – a separate compartment for shoes or swimwear are always welcomed. The design should also be versatile and sleek to take you from your workout to work, training to the train and gym to gin so you have no excuse not to squeeze in a session between your commitments.

Depending on your preference, you may prefer a duffel if you are looking for something more spacious, a backpack, which is ideal for commuting, running or cycling and taking from day to play or handy options that can do both.

We’ve gathered the best options for both men and women to take you from pounding the pavement to pumping iron.

X Series Backpack 0.3 – Gymshark ​

This essential backpack opens up to reveal a T-frame organiser so you can separate your clean from your dirty kit as well as house valuables — it’s adjustable and removable. The back of this gym bag is composed of mesh for ventilation (helpful when commuting in sauna like conditions) and has padded straps to make it particularly comfortable. Best of all, there is a padded laptop sleeve and a secret zipped side pocket that can store wet kit or towels separately.

£55 | Gymshark | Buy it now

Adidas by Stella McCartney Travel Bag

Haven’t quite mastered how to pack light? No problem. This Adidas by Stella McCartney bag can fit just about everything but the kitchen sink. The oversized bag can pack down into a compact size and fold out out to be the most useful travel essential that you own. It comes in either grey or this bold orange hue. It is waterproof and composed of recycled materials so ticks the sustainability box.

£84.95 | Adidas | Buy it now

Nike Vapor Power Small Black Holdall

Haul your workout essentials to and from the gym in this sleek all-black or ghost green bag from Nike. It is made up of a spacious compartment with two front pockets and a separate shoe section. There are two options when it comes to handles, including an over the shoulder strap that is both removable, adjustable and padded for added comfort.

£34.99 | Nike | Buy it now

Gaiam Metro Gym Bag

Smaller than most, the Gaiam Metro gym bag will actually be the perfect fit for many people. Lined with three internal pockets and two external pockets, this bag also comes with a cinch cord to hold a yoga or pilates mat.

If you want a lightweight alternative to chunkier gym bag options, this is a great pick.

£33.49 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Nike Radiate Women’s Polka-Dot Training Duffel Bag

We are a big fan of the polka dot design but it’s not all style over substance with this sports bag. It is made up of a large, spacious main compartment that has handy inner pouches as well as an exterior zipped pocket to keep the likes of your phone or cards easily accessible.

There is a separate section for your muddy or smelly shoes with a ventilated zip fastening. The bottom of the bag is coated to ensure that your things stay dry even when chucked on the side lines. For ease in travelling, there are two variations of handle, in which the over the shoulder strap can be removed.

£37.95 | Nike | Buy it now

All Sport Backpack – Sweaty Betty​

You may recognise this bag from your morning commute, it’s popular for a good reason. No matter your workout preference – be it barre, spin, yoga or running – this Sweaty Betty backpack is a versatile piece of kit. Composed of a scuba style fabric, it’s comfortable enough to use to and from work and makes a good carry-on bag for travel — there’s enough room inside to fit a laptop.

External zipped pockets keep your valuables safe and there’s an extra bottom strap for your yoga mat if needed.

£85 | Sweaty Betty | Buy it now

ID Tote Bag – Adidas ​

If your canvas tote that came free with your Daunt Books purchase is not doing the trick for your workout wear, we have got the perfect alternative. This option from Adidas is the versatile all-rounder you have been searching for with the ability to transform from a tote to a duffel or backpack thanks to the detachable shoulder strap and padded arm straps. There is an internal mesh zipped pocket and external slip pocket as well as a padded compartment that is perfect for your tablet or laptop.

£42.95 | Adidas | Buy it now

UA Undeniable Duffel 4.0 Medium Duffle Bag – Under Armour​

Available in a range of colours as well as different sizes, this gym bag has earned its place on our list due to the sheer amount of pockets and storage options. You have the main compartment as well two zipped pockets on the front. There is also a vented pocket for dirty kit or shoes and internal ones for your small essentials. Able to withstand the elements, it is finished with a water-resistant coating and hard-wearing side and bottom panels.

£36 | Under Armour | Buy it now

BonClare Gym Bag with Shoes Compartment

Available in five colours (black, blue, grey, pink and purple) the BonClare gym bag is an affordable, no-fuss kit collector that includes a shoe compartment and a wet pouch for towels or soggy clothes. Additional features include one large internal pocket as well as a smaller internal pocket for valuables. An external mesh pocket (not pictured) will secure a water bottle and a front pocket keeps items readily accessible.

£20.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Linear Logo Duffel Bag – Adidas ​

Made from recycled polyester, this sustainable gym bag will house your gym gear and look good while doing it. It is offered in a range of colours and has multiple pockets with a separate compartment for your wet kit or to keep your muddy shoes away from your clean post-workout wear.

£21.95 | Adidas | Buy it now

Dry Bag 5L – Herschel​

For the adventurers among you, you may be looking for a gym bag that will store your wet gear as well as keep the water out, whether you are hiking, trekking or simply braving the uncertain British weather. This option from Herschel has separate storage for wet and dry with a roll-top closure that forms a seal to keep the elements out. It is available in three shades; orange, blue and black.

£45 | Herschel Supply | Buy it now

Base Camo Duffel – Medium

This duffel from North Face comes in an extensive array of colours and in six varied sizes depending on your needs. The versatile bag has a spacious compartment to house your gym gear, but also can double up as a case for travelling. It has a mesh storage bag and a zipped compartment at the end to separate wet, dirty or smelly clothes. The bag can be transformed from a duffel to a backpack with the detachable and adjustable padded straps.

£110 | The North Face | Buy it now

Player Duffel – New Balance​

This minimalistic, no-fuss bag from New Balance does what it says on the tin. The classic design is made up of a large main compartment and a side zipped pocket to separate out your shoes or dirty clothes. It has a water-repellent bottom to protect against the elements.

£44 | New Balance | Buy it now

Energy Rolltop Backpack – Puma​

If you love a good pocket, you have come to the right place. This Puma bag is brimming with compartments with one external for a laptop, a slip pouch and front zip pocket on top of the spacious main one. It is fastened with a roll top closure and a buckle to keep your possessions both safe and dry. The straps are padded and comfortable so as not to add any more stress to your commute.

£31 | Puma | Buy it now

adidas Originals By Alexander Wang Grosgrain-trimmed appliquéd shell weekend bag

Raise the style points of your gym wear with this duffel that is part of Alexander Wang’s collection for Adidas. Taking you from your weekend break to your workout, it is lined with an orange mesh for breathability and features an external zipped pocket for your valuables.

£60 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

The Gymshark ​X Series Backpack 0.3 is one of the most efficient ways to store your gym kit on this list, from the adjustable T-frame organiser, to the separate zipped pocket for your towel or wet wear. It also has a sleek and sophisticated design that will take you from your run to the pub with ease. The Nike Vapor Power Small Black Holdall is a excellent duffel option and anyone looking to downsize should consider the Gaiam Metro Gym Bag.

