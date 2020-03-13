Your guide to what’s hot in London

Not every pint of Guinness is poured equal.

The beloved Irish stout is a delicate thing; a decent jar needs an experienced hand. There’s a little pub science in it, something to do with the nitrogen, pressure, temperature, the cleanliness (or not) of the lines. The glass counts. And then there’s all the theatre of pouring, the 45 degree angle, the famous pause, the chance to let it settle. Does it all matter? Perhaps not on its own, but maybe altogether – no-one argues about where to find the best pint of Heineken, after all.

While a reported 40 per cent of the world’s Guinness is brewed in Africa – it’s a big hit in Nigeria – every drop the UK drinks comes from St James’s Gate, Dublin, which turns out three million pints a day. And while the stuff across the sea will always have a better reputation than what we’ve here – and there is a difference, all to do with the pumps and the pressure and the gas – London certainly holds up its end.

After countless pints, many consumed on our quest to find London’s 50 best pubs, here’s the best of the black stuff across town.

The Auld Shillelagh

Stoke Newington might be a bit of a trek from anywhere that’s not Stoke Newington, but the Auld Shillelagh is convincing enough reason to visit. Young for a pub – born 1991 – the place is an old soul. Curled into a tight corner and tiny from the outside, inside it opens up, though the space is kept cosy with old photos and newspaper clippings, alongside the odd sports trophy.

Owned by Roscommon brothers Aonghus and Tomas Leydon, and run day-to-day by Tomas and wife Iwona, the Guinness really is quite perfect, rich as anything. Its reputation runs not just through London, but across the Irish sea, where the press there cite it as London’s best pint of the black stuff. Accordingly, everyone from Shane McGowan to Brendan Gleeson has swung by, though there are countless stories of Irishmen in town heading up to test the stuff against their exacting standards (if you’re in Homeboy, below, Aaron Wall has a decent line about his dad doing just that). Look out for the cracking live music, too.

105 Stoke Newington Church St, Stoke Newington, N16 0UD, theauldshillelagh.co.uk

Homeboy

A gleaming, glinting den of utter joy. A neighbourhood bar executed with disarming charm, Homeboy comes from top Irish bartenders Aaron Wall and Ciarán Smith, who’ve stuck to a premise that should be foolproof – good drinks, fair prices – but which seems to befuddle so many others. The duo are dry, game for a laugh and expert at cocktails. Start with a Whiskey Smash.

Wall and Smith know their pints: the pair and their (presumably long-suffering) Guinness rep spent a long old time fiddling with the taps for the right pressure, playing with the pipes to stop the beer coming out shiveringly cold, and are exacting about when the lines get cleaned. It may seem fussy, but their pints are near perfect; sitting at the bar knocking them back is glorious.

108 Essex Rd, N1 8LX, homeboybar.com

The Tipperary

(darkestlondon.com)

A tiny Fleet Street institution and a beautiful little surprise. The Irish charm starts with the sign outside, which is supposed to share the history but is mostly just a shaggy-dog story. Inside, there’s no mockery, no top o’ the mornin’ send-ups or satire; just plenty of old whiskey jugs, lots of green and a little sports memorabilia, including a pair of crossed sticks from the old Irish sport of Hurling. The Guinness is the real deal, too, and with a heritage – the pub claims to be place was the first place outside of Ireland to sell the stuff. Squeeze yourself in, it’s worth it.

66 Fleet St, EC4Y 1HT, facebook.com

The Guinea Grill

The Guinea is a decidedly English spot, and so perhaps appears an an anomaly on this list. Nevertheless, if Irish bar manager Oisin Rogers is in, there are few places better for a pint of Dublin’s most famous export (though the rest of the staff are all a dab hand too). Despite sticking to halves of Young’s Special while working, Rogers is that rare breed who can adequately explain why the 119.5 seconds pouring time is more than advertising bluff, and who’s willing to prove it too. You can also expect to see him pouring pints in his bright green velvet jacket on special occasions. “I’ve been told I looked like ‘a fpool table’” he says, happily.

30 Bruton Place, Mayfair, W1J 6NL, theguinea.co.uk

Gibney’s / Daffodil Mulligan

Down beneath the roaring fun and fine food of Richard Corrigan’s Daffodil Mulligan is ​the bar space, Gibney’s. Named for famed Irish landlord Tony Gibney and run by his son, Cormac – who figures he poured his pulled his first pint around 11 – the bar is warm and happy; walking in is like coming over an old photo of a good time. Brass taps shine at the counter, where the Guinness toucan perches. They pour slowly here, carefully, taking care of the pint; it comes out utterly silky. They’ve a dangerous amount of Irish whiskey to drink down with it.

70-74 City Rd, Old Street, EC1Y 2BJ, daffodilmulligan.com

Waxy O’Connors

The grand exterior of this fine old Irish pub in Rupert Street is pretty unmissable, but it’s inside where the place really comes alive. Go through the Mayfair boozer’s doors and you’ll find a wonderfully ornate interior, a fantastic atmosphere and of course a brilliant pint of Guinness. The pub quite rightly prides itself on the quality of its beers, and when the pub comes alive on match days there’s nowhere better to enjoy a few pints of the black stuff in W1. Look out for their selection of Irish whiskey, too.

14-16 Rupert St, W1D 6DD, waxyoconnors.co.uk

The Faltering Fullback

Finsbury Park institution the Fullback is one of the most popular sports pubs in North London and the cosy front room makes for a great place to gather on weekends. It’s also one of the best Irish pubs in the area, and doesn’t disappoint when it comes to Guinness. Their supply is lovingly maintained and the pints served from behind the charming bar are dependably good. It’s great for washing down the wide selection of Thai food served out the kitchen too, making this one to try out the next time you’re close by.

19 Perth Rd, Finsbury Park, N4 3HB, falteringfullback.com

Coach & Horses

(Ewan Munro/Creative Commons)

Though one or two American accents can be heard barking in the one room bar, this devoutly old-fashioned boozer has managed, despite sitting at the east mouth to Covent Garden, to avoid a life as a tourist hell-hole. Guinness lovers will be drawn in from the bragging signs outside, that boast of being the best Guinness in London, an award they picked up from the Irish Post. Inside, the walls are a ragtag of old newspaper clippings and pictures, and old fashioned mirrors, while staff are friendly, chatting to their regulars, and service is quick. So how is the pint? Pricey, but beautiful, actually, and they’re certainly dedicated to giving it time to rest before topping it up for the proper head.

42 Wellington Street, London WC2E 7BD, greeneking-pubs.co.uk

