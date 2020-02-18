🔥Best glass water bottles: 16 sophisticated and sustainable designs🔥

According to the NHS, we should be consuming 1.2 litres – that’s around six to eight glasses – of fluid every single day.

Drinking nowhere near that? There’s an easy solution. Keeping a water bottle in your bag at all times will give you that much needed hit of hydration to keep your body functioning properly.

If in time gone by, you would pop into your local corner shop or supermarket and purchase a plastic bottle when feeling parched, it’s time to switch it up with a more sustainable alternative that will be kinder to the planet and your wallet.

We are more aware than ever before of the damaging effects of single-use plastic on the environment where there is an estimated 150 million metric tons invading our oceans. Glass bottles are not only better ecologically and financially – saving you money in the long run – but can also be more beneficial to your health.

Certain plastics can leak chemicals like bisphenol-A or BPA into the water that you are drinking whereas with glass, it tastes fresher without being impacted by the material or that metallic taste of cans.

Crafted from the likes of borosilicate glass, which is shatter-proof, durable and lightweight as well as being heat resistant so you needn’t worry about breakages, particularly with the protective cushioned sleeves that prevents against knocks, bumps and cracks and give you a better grip.

Stay hydrated while contributing less to landfills with our selection of trendy glass bottles.

Miu Color Glass Water Bottle

With a colour bottle to suit every taste, these Miu Color glass bottles are ideal for families, the 550ml bottles are composed of a solid and durable glass.

The eco-friendly bottles are housed in an anti-slip silicone sleeve with a water drop pattern. They are leak proof, BPA-free and are heat resistant, so it is possible to have both hot and cold drinks. There is also a six month warranty in case of breakage.

£14.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

evian x Virgil Abloh x Soma glass water bottle 500ml

Stay hydrated with this glass water bottle from Evian and Off-White and Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh. Adding to his already long CV, the American creative has been named as the brand’s Creative Advisor for Sustainable Innovation Design where he is pushing for a plastic free future with the help of this limited-edition bottle that combines his signature quote aesthetic with the iconic Evian bottle design.

£45 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Dopper Glass Drinks Bottle 400ml

While minimal in design, this bottle will help you achieve your daily hydration goals as you can simply pop it in your bag for when you are feeling parched. It is composed of a durable and shatter-proof borosilicate glass, which is dishwasher safe. But best of all, it comes with a detachable cup.

£19.50 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Soma Glass Water Bottle

Helping you do your bit to reduce your carbon footprint, this Soma bottle has got you covered. It is crafted from a shatter-resistant glass that is hard-wearing but also recyclable. There is a silicone case to help protect it from knocks and bumps and it is fitted with a bamboo cap that is also leak proof. The wide-mouth design will allow you to fill with ice to keep your beverage chilled.

£30 | Argos | Buy it now

SquireMe silicone sleeved glass water bottle 500ml

Reduce your plastic usage in favour of the stylish square-shaped SquireMe bottle that is composed of a durable, lightweight borosilicate glass. It is further protected with a silicone sleeve that is available in a rainbow array of colours and is also biodegradable. You can house both hot and cold beverages inside this all-rounder.

£25 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Orla Kiely Flower Stem Sprig Glass Water Bottle 525ml

If this pretty floral-embellished bottle doesn’t encourage you to drink more water, we don’t know what will. The product of a collaboration between John Lewis and Orla Kiely, the glass bottle is designed in the signature style of the designer with graphic prints and vibrant colours.

£20 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Glacce Amethyst Bottle

This glass water bottle features a removable amethyst crystal that claims to bring clarity, awareness and inner peace into your life — but mostly we think it will just help you stay hydrated.

£74 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Personalised Name Glass Eco Friendly Water Bottle 500ml

Never mix up your bottle again with the help of these personalised iterations that put a more sophisticated twist on the covetable Love Island-style design. Your name is adorned on the glass exterior and can be customised in a range of colours.

£8.99 | Etsy | Buy it now

Mismatch Water Bottle with Faux Leather Cover

Allowing you to more easily eliminate plastic from your lifestyle, this glass bottle is offered alongside a sophisticated faux leather sleeve that not only elevates its style profile but adds an extra element of stability. The easy-grip case comes in a range of colours and is adorned with a metal handle.

£22 | Amara | Buy it now

Sol Bottles

As glass is less permeable than plastic, this results in a cleaner tasting beverage. The bottle has a bamboo lid and a waterproof pouch with a side pocket for your essentials.

£30 | Sol Cups | Buy it now

BKR Air Kiss Glass Water Bottle

The benefits of drinking water to promote clear, plumped and luminous skin should not be ignored – and this is the mantra behind BKR, who have created stylish bottles that you can easily bring with you on the go. The 500ml glass bottles are housed in a variety of different coloured silicone casings as well as a spikey design on offer. The casing is bounce resistant, which ensures that the bottle will not break even for the clumsy ones among us. The bottle is also dishwasher safe and features a spill-free and leak-proof lid.

£28 | BKR | Buy it now

Memobottle Slim

There is no excuse not to stay hydrated with the Memobottle. Available in different sizes, ranging from 450ml to a 750ml A5 shape, the practical bottle is the size of a book that you can easily slip into your bag. The bottle is BPA-free, dishwasher safe, features a stainless steel lid and you can use it for both hot and cold beverages.

£29.95 | Trouva | Buy it now

Kikkerland Cactus Glass water Bottle With Sleeve

This glass water bottle features a removable neoprene cute cactus sleeve that keeps the bottle safe and protected. The sleeve also has a carry strap and a screw top so you can slip it into your bag and take it on the go without worrying about spillages. The eco-friendly bottle is also BPA-free.

£13 | Trouva | Buy it now

​Kate Spade Glass Water Bottle

Ensure no contaminants enter your water with this glass water bottle from Kate Spade. The 454 ml bottle is housed in a removable sleeve with a playful glitter design and a loop to carry it around. It also features a secure screw lid to prevent spillages.

£28 | Amazon | Buy it now

Zoku Glass Core Drinks Bottle

The Zoku colourful glass water bottles are an eye-catching way to remind you to keep hydrated. The bottles feature a double wall insulation that keep your drinks colder for longer. The bottles are also shatterproof due to the triangular tessellation on the silicone pads that is impact-absorbing.

From £17.86 | Amazon | Buy it now

Ryaco Borosilicate Glass Water Bottle

The Ryaco glass bottles come with a stylish grey neoprene carrying sleeve with anti-slip technology and a carry strap. Housing up to 550ml of water, the bottles are BPA-free, leak proof, and have a stainless steel lid. There are also cleaning brushes provided for ease.

£10.59 | Amazon | Buy it now

Lakeland Glass Water Drinks Bottle

For fans of flavoured water, this Lakeland glass water bottle will definitely do the trick. The wide mouth allows you to easily add ice cubes or fruit, so that you stay hydrated more easily. The bottle is composed of a toughened borosilicate glass that ensures it is durable and strong, making it ideal for hiking. What’s more, the 700ml bottle is housed in a no slip silicone case and it is dishwasher safe.

£9.99 | Lakeland | Buy it now

Our top pick for the best glass water bottle goes to Miu Color.

