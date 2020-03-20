🔥Best gifts for indoor hobbies🔥

What with our wet summers and inadequate holiday facilities, we Brits have had to become masters at spending time indoors. If there were a World Championships in indoor hobbyism, we could expect to finish in a battling 4th place at the very least.

This article brings together a panoply of hobby equipment, kits and puzzles, all of which can be ordered online and delivered to your door, or to a loved one. We’ll cover everything from art supplies and synthesizers to home brewing and embroidery.

A new hobby can be almost like a portal to another world. We hope the suggestions in this article will lead you somewhere exciting.

Kintsugi Repair Kit by Sandy Leaf Farm

The Japanese art of kintsugi – where broken objects are fixed with golden glue – is based on the philosophy that things can become more beautiful through their imperfections. We think that’s rather lovely. This set comes with enough glue ingredients to fix several objects, plus two bowls to practice on.

£15 | Not on the HIgh Street | Buy it now

Hobbycraft Mixed Pencil Set (44 Pack)

Bring a little colour to your quarantine with this versatile mixed pencil set. The contents include colouring pencils, watercolour pencils, pastel pencils, sketching pencils, metallic pencils, a sharpener and an eraser: everything you need to create a bright new world.

£8 | Hobbycraft | Buy it now

BYOB Brew Your Own Beer Kit with Dead Ringer IPA

Home-brew a batch of critically acclaimed Dead Ringer IPA (6.8%) with this all-in-one brew-your-own-beer kit. The kit contains almost everything you need for the brewing process, including a glass jug fermenter, an auto-syphon, and a recipe kit with steeping grains, malt extract, yeast and hops. All you’ll need to add is a large stockpot and some empty beer bottles.

£40 | Beer Hawk | Buy it now

Antique Stork Embroidery Scissors

Here’s the perfect gift for the embroiderer in your life. These beautiful handmade scissors are made the old-fashioned way at a workshop in Sheffield. They are suitable for working with fine fabrics, wool and threads.

£30 | Ernest Wright Ltd. | Buy it now

JAXJOX Reversible Yoga Mat

Whether you use it for yoga or another form of floor-based exercise, a yoga mat is a must-have for working out from home. Treat yourself to a good one, like this JAXJOX reversible yoga mat with its wipeable, anti-slip surfaces.

£59.99 | Argos | Buy it now

Settlers of Catan

For those of you who are pining for the simple pleasures of colonising the planet and stewarding its natural resources, here’s a board game that brilliantly simulates the aforementioned experiences. Settlers of Catan is a fun, compulsive game for all ages. It’s a cult classic for good reason.

£44.99 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Ginger Fox Cactus Origami Kit

This kit contains a stock of colourful card, and instructions on how to fold it into five desktop-size cacti. If you’ve ever found yourself wishing for a risk-free opportunity to handle a cactus for an extended period of time, here it is.

£10 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Korg Volca Keys Analogue Loop Synth

This super-cool instrument from Korg is the perfect introduction to making music with a synth. You can use it to play melodies and write beats in a range of characterful analogue tones, recording your compositions as you go.

£131.75 | Gear4music | Buy it now

King of Tokyo (Second Edition)

Here’s another tabletop classic for the board game lovers among you. King of Tokyo is a vibrant, unpredictable dice-based game, where each player chooses a monster and battles for control of the city. Much like Settlers of Catan, it’s fun for all ages.

£22.99 | Zatu Games | Buy it now

Hazel & Blue Calm And Cosy Soy Candle Making Kit

We’re feeling more relaxed just looking at this thing. The Calm And Cosy Soy Candle Making Kit gives you all the ingredients and instruction needed to make eco-friendly candles at home. Personalisable labels are included too, so you can easily differentiate your own exquisite candle from your partner’s shoddy one.

£26 | Not on the High Street | Buy it now

UGears Chronograph Timer Wood Puzzle

You have time on your hands; now get your hands on time, in the pleasing wooden form of UGears’​ chronograph timer wood puzzle. This fully functioning mechanical model is a fascinating diversion for casual users and horologists alike.

£35 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Verdict:

While all of the items featured here could help ensure time at home is well-spent, our favourite is the Kintsugi Repair Kit by Sandy Leaf Farm. Not only does the kit facilitate a useful and enjoyable activity; it also teaches us the valuable and timely lesson that there’s plenty of beauty to be found in damaged things.

