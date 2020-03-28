🔥Best giant Easter eggs of 2020: the extra large Easter eggs to buy now🔥

If you’re of the school of thought that when it comes to Easter eggs, bigger is always better, welcome to the only confectionery list you’ll need this Spring.

For anyone who’s given up chocolate for Lent, Easter offers the perfect opportunity to indulge your sweet tooth. In what better style to break your self-imposed cocoa fast than with a supersized chocolate egg?

Everyone’s favourite Easter treat, they’re guaranteed to steal the spotlight at any parties or Easter egg hunts you have coming up, whether you’re hosting the big event or attending someone else’s gathering.

This year’s hatch is bigger and better than ever; think colossal hand painted versions that are kinder to your wallet than you’d think, to bountiful XL displays of cocoa and fanciful sweets painted in the prettiest of pastels. All the Easter eggs we’ve featured below are 500g or more.

Here are the best giant Easter eggs to buy in 2020

Pierre Marcolini Le Lapin Extraordinaire

Weight: 13kg

Bunnies might normally be known for appearing from a magician’s hat most of the year, but at Easter they switch to eggs – and at Pierre Marcolini they do it with unmatched style. This beautifully crafted egg features a while chocolate bunny emerging from a milk chocolate egg shell, it’s sweet head just peeking out from the top. Be in no doubt, this is a showstopper of a piece, measuring H78 x D44cm and costing a cool grand. If you’re looking to make an impression this Easter, this will certainly do the trick.

£1,000 | Pierre Marcolini | Buy it now

Fortnum & Mason Hand-Painted Chick Easter Egg

Weight: 500g

This gorgeous hand-painted Easter egg is made with the sort of unmatched standards of care and quality that makes Fortnum & Mason worthy of a royal warrant. The multi-coloured design is fantastically finished by master chocolatiers in Wales with an illustration of a newly hatched chick, a painstaking task that takes weeks to perfect. The egg itself is crafted from Colombian Milk Chocolate that’s made up of 45 per cent minimum cocoa solids as well as a layer of creamy white chocolate (minimum 40 per cent cocoa solids). A true celebration, in every sense.

£95 | F&M | Buy it now

Hotel Chocolat Thick Rocky Road to Caramel Easter Egg

Weight: 500g

Who can resist the sweet charms of Hotel Chocolat’s acclaimed chocolate? Easter presents an opportunity to gorge on the St Lucian cocoa with this egg. A game of two halves, the pleasingly thick shell is made up of solid caramel-milk chocolate with notes of dulce de leche and 40 per cent milk chocolate with cookies and puffed rice. Mouth watering yet? Us too.

Once cracked open, the treats continue with mellow pralines and caramels from the chocolate house.

£29 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Shop all Hotel Chocolat at John Lewis

KitKat Salted Caramel Fudge Incredible Giant Egg

Weight: 516g

Dive into a world of salted caramel KitKat with this giant egg which comes wrapped in bright turquoise foil and three Chunky bars.

£8 | ASDA | Buy it now

Butlers Giant Green Wrapped Easter Egg

Weight: 640g

Hailing from Dublin chocolatier Butlers, this elegantly-wrapped egg proves that Easter is not just for the little ones. The fancy recyclable green wrapping, tied with a bright green ribbon, unveils a delicious milk chocolate egg. Inside further sweet treats await in the form of milk, white and dark chocolate mini eggs, filled with flavours including caramel, raspberry, lemon and praline.

£22 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Stas Chocolatier Large Birds’ Nest Milk Chocolate Easter Egg

Weight: 1.5kg

Back again for another year, this supersize egg packs quite a sugar hit with chocolate beans and mini eggs cradled in a white chocolate birds nest embedded onto a Belgian milk chocolate egg. Made in Kent, it’s designed to share with loved ones.

£45 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Thornton’s Marvellous Magnificent Easter Egg

Weight: 650g

Get cracking into this huge chocolate egg with friends and family – at 650g, there’s more than enough to go around. If you’re thinking of giving this as an Easter treat, you can have a message hand-iced onto the outer shell for free too.

£20 | Thorntons | Buy it now

Cadbury Ultimate Dairy Milk Fruit and Nut Easter egg

Weight: 560g

The emphasis is firmly on sharing with Cadbury’s giant egg, which comes with two sharing bars alongside a traditional milk chocolate egg.

£13.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Hotel Chocolat Classic Ostrich Easter Egg

Weight: 1.06kg

Impressively weighing in at over 1kg, this giant egg from Hotel Chocolat resembles an Ostrich egg – the largest egg in the world. There’s something for everyone; not only is there a ginormous egg that would take us a solid week to get through if we were flying solo, but there’s a further assorted box of 27 chocolates included too. Expect the likes of pralines, truffles, caramels, patisserie and more. It’s enough to turn the Easter Bunny green with envy.

£80 | Amazon | Buy it now

Lindt gold giant bunny

Weight: 1kg

Okay, so it’s not an egg, but still on-theme in a giant bunny form. Lindt has given it’s iconic confection an XL makeover – this one weighs in at 1000g, but comes wrapped in its trademark gold foil and tiny bell necklace.

£39.99 | Waitrose | Buy it now

Cadbury Chocolate Crunchie Easter Egg

Weight: 570g

Guaranteed to delight the nation’s Crunchie fans, Dairy Milk’s 570g egg is large enough satisfy all your chocolate fancies. The milk shell is studded with Crunchie bits and there’s a further three bars nestled within.

£10 | Morrisons | Buy it now

Shop all Easter eggs at Morrisons

Milk Chocolate Beekeeper’s Egg

Weight: 1kg

If it’s show-stopping that you are looking for, you have come to the right place. Daylesford has crafted this centre-piece worthy egg to resemble a beehive complete with delicious honeycomb pieces. It is crafted from sustainably grown cocoa to give back to the local community.

£80 | Daylesford | Buy it now

Luxury Easter Egg – Milk Chocolate Filled with Mixed Truffles

Weight: 600g

Intricately decorated with a fun design, this extra-large chocolate egg is cracked open to reveal a combination of the brand’s bestselling truffles including the house milk, dark and raspberry.

£50 | William Curley | Buy it now

Maltesers White Chocolate Egg With White Truffles

Weight: 287g

Turning a traditional Maltesers Easter egg on its head, this is crafted from white chocolate with a malt, honeycomb and chocolate filling. It is offered alongside the brand’s creamy and crunchy truffles.

£8 | Tesco | Buy it now

Galaxy Milk Chocolate Egg With Truffles

Weight: 301g

The heavenly Galaxy milk chocolate truffles are now available in egg form, offered alongside an XL milk chocolate egg that is smooth, creamy and delicious.

£8 | Tesco | Buy it now

