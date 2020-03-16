🔥Best floor rugs for your living room, kitchen or dining room🔥

A well-chosen rug is the perfect way to breathe new life into your home.

Whether you’re a renter or homeowner, rugs can effortlessly transform the look and feel of a room. They add colour, texture and personality to your space, offering the same transformative effect as a framed print or paint on the wall.

Even if you’ve already got carpet covering your floors, there’s something undeniably chic about layering a rug on top. Choose wisely, and it can even make your space appear bigger.

As well as switching up your aesthetics, a rug can protect flooring from furniture and add a sense of cosiness that’s particularly welcome on a cold morning.

If you’ve never shopped for a rug before, the choice can be staggering. Here’s a quick run through on some of the most popular styles on offer.

Popular rug styles

Shaggy rugs

Get your mind out of the gutter, it’s not what you think. In the rug world, a shag refers to a covering with a thick plush pile. Soft and snuggly, they look luxe but they can be a nightmare to clean depending on the length of the pile. Typically made from wool, leather or acrylic fibres, they’re ideal for bedrooms and living rooms.​

Synthetic and patterned rugs

If you’re a homewares hound, you’ve probably got a Pinterest board full of this style of rug. They’re cheap, easy to clean and come in more patterns and styles than you could possibly imagine.

Synthetic rugs are also made to last and perfect for high footfall areas like corridors and landings – they’ll withstand fading and look great for ages. Perfect for indoors as well as the garden or patio, they’re also a lot less expensive than other types of rug, making them a great option for anyone on a budget.

Homebase has a huge selection at prices to suit most wallets, such as this Maestro Chevron Teal Rug, £24.

Wool rugs

Durable, naturally stain-resistant and sustainable, wool rugs have always been popular. The textile collects dirt and debris in small pockets within the weave, making it easier to clean than their synthetic counterparts and the oils and moisture locked into the fibres give them a natural flame-resistance. They also feel lovely underfoot. One of our favourite versions at the moment is the Scandi-looking Fes Tufted 100% Wool Rug, £399 from MADE.

Sheepskin and cowhide skin rugs

As well as leather, this category includes sheepskin and cowhide. They offer a distinctive look but in the current climate they’re not for everyone. If you’ve got your heart set on one, look out for ethically made styles, or better yet fake it with a synthetic or faux fur version​.

Antique and traditional rugs

The diamond standard, this style covers Turkish, Indian and Persian rugs. Prices can soar into the millions; in fact, the most expensive rug ever sold is the Sotheby’s ’17th Century Antique Persian Carpet’ which went for a cool $33m. Genuine rugs tend to be heirloom treasures, passed down through the generations. If you like the lavish patterns and an antique look, there are some incredible imitations out there for a snip of the price.​ Prime example? The Havana Rug, £139 from iRugs.co.uk

If you’re a fan of The Big Lebowski​, you’ll no doubt remember the famous rug that “really tied the room together”. While the source of the original Lebowski rug remains a mystery, Wayfair’s bohemian rug collection is a fitting substitute.

Over dyed rugs and faded rugs

A new trend has emerged in interiors recently; the over dyed and faded rug. It’s a way of upcycling an old rug (typically a traditional style rug) by cleaning it and applying a strong dye over the top so that it’s heavily saturated with colour. The final result is a like a block colour filter over a patterned rug.

Different rug making techniques

Aside from style, there’s the construction of a rug to consider. How it’s made will determine how it looks, feels and lasts.

Hand-tufted: made without knots, loops of yarn are instead pulled through the rug’s backing by hand or with a special tool.

Hooked rugs: a close cousin of tufting but this time the loops remain intact. They don’t get sheared off and are left as they are to create a homely embroidered effect.

Flat-weaves: woven together on a loom, these come without a pile. There’s no backing, which means they are reversible.

Hand-knotted: crafted by skilled artisans, hand-knotted rugs take the longest to make. Each yarn gets tied individually and the knots make up the surface of the rug. They’re expensive and best suited for low-traffic formal spaces.

Aside from style and method, the other things you should bear in mind when rug-shopping is where it will go and your budget. Thanks to the wealth of rugs available, there are designs to suit all rooms, tastes and budgets.

The best part is, you don’t even have to leave the comfort of home to find your perfect rug. There are dozens of rug sellers and big retailers who all sell the floor coverings online, and many of them deliver for free too.

See our favourites below

Best Rugs to buy in 2020

Floor Story

Price level: £££

Think of Floor Story as Dover Street Market for rugs. There are dozens of high end designers to peruse – with high end prices to match. If you’re looking for something unique and you’re prepared to invest, you’ll find a rug you’ll love on this website.

Our favourite? Named Giovanni by John Booth, this handsome fella is hand-knotted in Nepal and takes 12 weeks for delivery. Guaranteed to command the attention of any room.

Want something truly unique? Check out Floor Story’s Custom service, the place to bring your wildest rug ideas to life.

The Rug Seller

Price level: ££

Based in Manchester, the Rug Seller not only offers free delivery on its massive stock of rugs, but they have a price guarantee on the cheapest online rugs across the UK. There’s play rugs for kids’ bedrooms, floral print mats, thick pile coverings, rugs that look like watercolour paintings and others that resemble flags. The choice is stupendous, but thankfully you can narrow down the search with category or colours sections.

Graham & Green

Price level: ££

Offering a more boutique-approach to the world of rugs, Graham & Green’s small-ish collection spans hides as well as runners, bath and door mats alongside traditional rugs. Prices range from the top-end £1,495 to an extremely reasonable £21. If it’s a laid back boho aesthetic you’re chasing, check for your dream rug here first.

Dunelm

Price level: ££

Ranging from just £8 up to £1,349, Dunelm stocks a huge range of mainly synthetic and wool rugs to suit the home. There are rugs of every description, including a special collection with patterns from the V&A (pictured).

Wayfair

Price level: ££

Wayfair stocks an impressively huge array of rugs at prices that are impossible to be refuse, such is the case with this vintage cotton rug (from £77).

Another innovative example is the Gel-Back Washable Orange/Beige Rug (£5.47) which bears more than a passing resemblance to the paper version of a London Underground travel card.

On the other end of the scale, arty types will adore the Esme Hand Tufted Wool Blue Rug (£859.99); the washed blue tones have echoes of a Mark Rothko painting.

If you’re looking for inspiration on your rug-buying journey, Wayfair’s offering is a superb place to start.

Heal’s

Price level: ££

Whether you’re after a runner for your hallway, a plush pile by your bed, or even something to warm to protect you from the cold kitchen tiles, you’ll find something that fits at Heal’s.

While there’s a great selection of plain, neutral-hued rugs to slide seamlessly into your décor, we’re suckers for a splash of pattern. Check out the thick and soft Berber rugs which offer elegant patterns on monochromatic colourways.

MADE

Price level: ££

You’ll find statement rugs big and small at MADE, the online homewares store on a mission to help you put a stamp on your home. The offerings, like this geometric rug, err more to the colourful side, making them ideal for brightening up those all-magnolia spaces that landlords seem to love so much – renters take note. ​

Habitat

Price level: ££

Offering the final piece of the jigsaw to your home decor, Habitat has a wide range of rugs, and at the moment many of them are in the January sale, making it prime time to scoop up a bargain. From wool rugs to cotton runners, minimal carpets and statement coverings, Habitat has you – and your floors – covered. Our pick of the bunch is this flatweave wool rug with an Aztec pattern and in a ‘fits-anywhere’ monochrome palette, £85, down from £170. ​

Woven

Price level: £££

Did you know that Calvin Klein did rugs? Us neither. You can find CK and other design labels – think Designers Guild, Orla Kiely, Wedgewood and Ted Baker – at Woven, an online rug specialist.

There are some quirky finds to stumble upon, like this red Japan rug by GAN (£2,080), handmade in India. So, make a fresh cuppa, settle down and get ready for deep dive browsing.

Hide Rugs

Price level: £££

Hankering for a rugged cowboy look? Dress the floors of your ranch with an animal hide from Hide Rugs – there’s everything from cow to sheepskin and reindeer to choose from. The company is keen to stress that every rug they sell is made as a bi-product of the meat industry – no animal was killed purely for their skin. ​Products are high quality and made to last.

London House Rugs

Price level: £££

Purveyors of classic, vintage and contemporary rugs, London House has a massive selection with rugs handwoven in far-flung destination such as Afghanistan, Iran and India; all countries with rug-making traditions that stretch back centuries.

The overdyed rugs are worth a look, if only for window shopping purposes alone.

Studio Knot

Price level: £££

With a commitment to making ethical rugs with sustainable materials and practices, Studio Knot is ​the place to visit for a design upgrade that will spark conversation. Their artist collabs are distinctive and quirky – you certainly won’t find anything else like this on the high street.

We’ve fallen hopelessly in love with illustrator Lesley Barnes’ pink leopard. At £600 in the sale, it’s not exactly a wallet-friendly buy, but it may be worth saving a few pay days for.

Cold Picnic

Price level: £££

Based in New York, USA, this rug specialist has cut itself a corner of the rug market and specialises in wool rugs, cotton quilts and blankets and bathmats with clean abstract designs.​ T

Rugs come in three sizes and international shipping is offered to customers across the pond and elsewhere.

IKEA

Price level: ££

Anyone who’s taken a walk through IKEA’s in-store marketplace will surely have bypassed the rug section. True to its core belief that homewares should be affordable for all, there’s a huge range of relatively inexpensive designs on sale, including a real sheepskin one for less than £30. They aren’t as luxe as the £60 sheepskin from Graham and Green — but still decent.

Rug Artisan

Price level: £££

If you’ve always wanted to design your own rug, make a digital beeline for Rug Artisan. The company offers a vast selection of colours, designs, yarns and shapes to help you come up with your ideal rug – and best of all, no one else will have it. Now that’s truly unique.

Weaver Green

Price level: ££

On a mission to transform trash to treasure, Weaver Green takes recycled plastic bottles and turns them into beautiful floor coverings for your home or office.

There are accessories too; think rugs and cushions but don’t try to match it all – an eclectic boho look is king at Weaver Green.

