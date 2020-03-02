🔥Best flavoured gin 2020🔥

There’s absolutely no denying the fact that the gin shelf in your local supermarket looks like a Dulux colour chart these days, with bottle upon bottle of Flavoured Gin glittering for what seems like miles of aisles.

Lurid, eye-catching and often delicious, it’s no wonder the sweet stuff has accounted for well over half of the growth in the category for the past two years.

Flavour can be a choppy sea to swim through, though, especially for those amongst us who really, truly love Gin. Sure, we might be sticklers, but there are rules in place to preserve the spirit’s place in history and number one is that it should taste predominantly of juniper. Sadly, the majority of today’s Flavoured Gins took a DNA test and found out they’d never even been near a forest, with expressions from even the most esteemed distilleries steering away from tradition and towards the icky, sticky and downright ridiculous.

Still – all hope is not lost. There are some truly amazing Flavoured Gins on offer that even the most die-hards would clamour for, and we’ve rounded the best of them up here for your delectation…

Sipsmith Orange & Cacao Gin

Sipsmith’s Orange & Cacao Gin was initially part of the distillery’s subscription service, but it was so popular amongst tasters that it quickly became a regular. It really is a surprising spirit – one that is way classier than it has any right to be. On the nose, soft orange and a slightly musty cacao ring out, along with a slightly dusty, spice-cupboard smell. A burst of juicy orange fills the cheeks upon sipping, while the chocolate supplies a sweet, moreish note that helps the spirit glides down the throat like silk. Once the initial flavours fade, all that’s left is a stripe of juniper and a warm, citrussy coriander note. Divine!

£20 | Amazon | Buy it now

Slingsby Gooseberry Gin

Slingsby Gooseberry Gin was designed to appeal to wine lovers – notably those with a penchant for a New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc. It works like a charm! On the nose it’s crisp and fresh. Bittersweet, too, like not-quite-ripe apples. On the tongue it’s oh-so-vibrant, with a syrupy texture and a beautiful warmth from the underlying gin. The gooseberry taste is sharp and strong, but it quickly gives way to a rich juniper pine. Try it with Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic for a super-charged G&T, or drink it neat over ice to accompany a cheese board. It deserves that kind of treatment!

£40 for 70cl | Gin Kiosk | Buy it now

Isle of Wight Distillery Mermaid Pink Gin

Mermaid Pink Gin is the Isle of Wight Distillery’s first foray into Flavoured Gin territory and it’s a real showstopper, with swathes of island-grown strawberries bubbling up out of the glass. The strawberries arrive first on the tongue, sweet, ripe and redolent of warm summer days. A hit of coastal samphire adds a medicinal touch, mixing with the fruit to bring in a soothing, cough syrup feel. The gin within shines bright, lashing the palate with bright green coriander. It’s a superb take on the Pink Gin trend and best served with lashings of ice, lemon and slightly bashed strawberries.

£36 | Master of Malt | Buy it now

Manly Coastal Citrus Gin

This Aussie Gin is more than just a pretty face – though you’ll be excused if you get distracted by the bottle’s beauty for a quick minute. The team have gone hard on their promise of citrus flavours, with lemon, orange, lemongrass and lemon myrtle in the mix. The citrus blend conspires to form a heady blaze of sherbet sunshine, whilst a dash of sea parsley rings in the salty taste of the coast. This is the perfect gin for beach picnics (but it also makes a great accompaniment to staring out at the rain, praying for any sign of Spring).

£38.75 | The Whiskey Exchange | Buy it now

Boë Violet Gin

Boë Violet Gin has a botanical line-up plucked from the history books, with just the right amount of sugar, spice and all things nice to make it as close to classic as they come. A post-distillation infusion of vibrant violet petals, though, not only adds a bold purple colour but a Parma Violet taste. The sugary petals dominate the nose and tongue, so vibrant you can almost see the electric blue of the flowers flutter across your eyes. Once the sweetness calms, the violet transforms, bringing a rocket-like herbal note that beautifully complements the core gin. It works really well with a basic Indian Tonic, but we were feeling particularly extra on the day we tried it so went with Fentimans Rose Lemonade – it was a winner.

£26 | Master of Malt | Buy it now

Caorunn Scottish Raspberry Gin

The Scottish distillery behind Caorgunn Gin has crafted a unique spin on the nation’s seemingly unquenchable thirst for Pink Gin, opting to cram theirs full of pink flavours ahead of distillation so that the end product is as clear as a bell. It’s much less sweet than its counterparts, although the raspberry flavour is so ripe and round you can almost feel the berries on your tongue. There’s a real thwack of Scotland, too, with a hefty dose of heather adding a great, warm kick to the back of the tongue. Serve with Indian Tonic and a chunky slice of pink grapefruit for a killer G&T, or opt for complete overindulgence by adding in a touch of cream soda. Raspberry ripple in booze form.

£21 | Master of Malt | Buy it now

That Boutique-y Gin Company Smoked Rosemary Gin

That Boutique-y Gin Company are known for their out there flavours, but this one really leans into weirdness. It’s brutally herbal, with the namesake botanical printing so much of its flavour onto the tongue you feel as though you’ve fallen face first into a rosemary bush. Lapsang Souchong adds a hugely savoury smoky note, while smoked-barley really brings the fire. It carries a great hit of umami that fans of a peaty whisky would covet, and while it might not work in an everyday G&T (it really is a thousand miles from any other Gin on the market), it’s utterly stunning in a Negroni.

£30 | Master of Malt | Buy it now

Keepr’s Honey Gin

Made by the British Honey company using nectar pulled from hives have dotted all over the Cotswolds, Keepr’s Honey Gin is a delectably sweet, soft spirit that soothes the throat and warms the soul. Hugely malty, with a strong, genever like base, this has swathes of juniper throughout and a fierce spice kick. While the honey delivers a delicate taste to the fore, the sweetness really kicks in towards the end of the sip, with a burnt caramel rounding out the profile. It definitely deserves to be shaken up into a Bee’s Knees, although for a simple serve you could just try coaxing out the pollen with the addition of Merchant’s Heart Floral Aromatics Tonic.

£37.50 | John Lewis | Buy it now *only five in stock online

Mason’s Yorkshire Tea Gin

Oh, what a thing of beauty Mason’s Yorkshire Tea Gin is! Two national icons – tea and gin – unite to deliver a sharp, dry and delicate flavour that is comfortingly familiar yet brilliantly unique. The tea really works to highlight the gin’s citrus notes and adds a huge depth to the otherwise dusky spices. Herbal and refreshing, this is a gin you’ll find yourself reaching for again and again. Try it with a classic tonic and a lemon peel twist to really maximise the flavour.

£32 | Amazon | Buy it now

Sacred Cardamom Gin

It goes without saying that if you aren’t a fan of cardamom, this gin is very possibly going to make you foam at the mouth. If, however, the beautiful green beads conjure nothing but warm perfume notes and memories of sweet, spiced desserts, you’re going to fall head over heels. The spice is present in every sip of Sacred Cardamom Gin; it dominates the nose and paints the tongue with an intoxicating heat and a flavour so deep you feel like you could swim in it. Serve it up with whatever tonic you fancy and a wedge of sweet orange and you’re onto a winner.

£33.95 | Master of Malt | Buy it now

Verdict:

While it was almost too close to call, Sipsmith Orange & Cacao just about edges out the competition. Smooth and full-bodied, with a dessert-like beginning and a suitably herbal end, it’s one we find ourselves reaching for again and again.

